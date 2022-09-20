Did you know that the Red River Revel Arts Festival was created in 1976 as a gift from the Junior League of Shreveport? In fact, Festival Plaza in downtown Shreveport was created for the Revel! For anyone who has taken a field trip to the Revel, you know what a gift to our community this event truly is. Research shows that exposure to the arts fuels positive skills and capacities that are valued by leaders and employers, such as persistence, collaboration, creative thinking, problem-solving, and motivation. Plus, art, no matter the medium, makes our world a more beautiful place. In addition to bringing art to the Ark-La-Tex, the Revel also celebrates our unique regional culture.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO