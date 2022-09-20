LEWISVILLE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2022-- Today, JCPenney announced its plans to debut JCPenney Beauty in its stores nationwide, following the initial introduction of the retailer-owned beauty experience in fall 2021 and its recent online expansion. The national rollout builds on the flagship partnership with thirteen lune, a first of its kind, e-commerce destination designed to inspire the discovery of BIPOC-founded beauty brands that resonate with people of all colors. Championing the beauty of inclusion, thirteen lune’s presence will be spotlighted in stores across the country and comprises roughly 20 percent of the JCPenney Beauty assortment. JCPenney Beauty celebrates its diverse customers’ unique selves by making inclusive beauty products widely accessible via assortment, availability, and price point. Paired with its more than 600 fully rebranded JCPenney Salons and vast range of private and national apparel, JCPenney offers the ultimate one-stop shopping destination for beauty and fashion lovers.

