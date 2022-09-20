ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Black Enterprise

A White Woman In Texas Is Suing Amazon Over a Program Giving $10,000 Stipends To Minority Entrepreneurs To Launch Delivery Startups

A white woman is suing the retail giant Amazon over a program providing $10,000 stipends to entrepreneurs of color to launch their own delivery startups. According to the Washington Free Beacon delivers packages nationwide by contracting with local delivery service partners, which are outside businesses that deliver parcels. As part of the effort and to reduce barriers to entry for minority businesses, Amazon created a diversity grant offering people of color $10,000 to build and launch their own delivery business and become service partners.
The Associated Press

JCPenney Partners with Revieve to Become the First Department Store to Offer Digital Makeup and Skincare Experiences Through the Power of AI and AR

CHICAGO & DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- JCPenney continues to strengthen its offering as the go-to inclusive in-store and online shopping destination for diverse, working American families with the announcement of a partnership with Revieve, a personalized digital brand experience company working with global brands, retailers, and digital services providers in the beauty, skin, health, and wellness categories. As a part of this collaboration, JCPenney is launching a collection of digital makeup and skincare experiences to not only serve all customers better, but meet their diverse needs and help them experience retail in innovative ways. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005665/en/ (Graphic: Revieve)
TheStreet

Kohl's Launching New Retail Focus That Competes With Target

Kohl’s (KSS) was facing declined sales for quite some time and was even looking for a buyout option. The retailer had a deal in the works with Franchise Group (FRG) before ending talks just over 60 days ago. In the 60-plus days since ending the buyout talks, Kohl's has...
TechCrunch

Daily Crunch: Moonlighters eclipsed — Wipro lets go of 300 employees who were working for its rivals

Due to excessively poor judgment, today’s Christine and Haje show is brought to you by Haje and Christine. Meanwhile, mark your calendar for September 23 at 10:00 a.m. PDT/1:00 p.m. EDT when we bring you a special Twitter Spaces, “Immigration law for startups,” featuring Silicon Valley–based attorney and TechCrunch+ columnist Sophie Alcorn. Sophie will discuss immigration-related issues and answer questions relevant to startup founders and workers.
The Associated Press

JCPenney Expands JCPenney Beauty Presence with Nationwide In-Store Rollout Starting Next Month

LEWISVILLE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2022-- Today, JCPenney announced its plans to debut JCPenney Beauty in its stores nationwide, following the initial introduction of the retailer-owned beauty experience in fall 2021 and its recent online expansion. The national rollout builds on the flagship partnership with thirteen lune, a first of its kind, e-commerce destination designed to inspire the discovery of BIPOC-founded beauty brands that resonate with people of all colors. Championing the beauty of inclusion, thirteen lune’s presence will be spotlighted in stores across the country and comprises roughly 20 percent of the JCPenney Beauty assortment. JCPenney Beauty celebrates its diverse customers’ unique selves by making inclusive beauty products widely accessible via assortment, availability, and price point. Paired with its more than 600 fully rebranded JCPenney Salons and vast range of private and national apparel, JCPenney offers the ultimate one-stop shopping destination for beauty and fashion lovers.
thedailytexan.com

UT LaunchPad launches new grants for undergraduate student startups

UT’s LaunchPad, a student entrepreneurship program, is accepting applications for new StartUP grants to provide funding to any undergraduate student for their entrepreneurial ventures. “We’re really not here to generate companies,” LaunchPad managing director Nina Ho said. “We’re here to generate great problem solvers and young people who are...
Sourcing Journal

Fashion Suppliers Boost Sustainability Profiles

Fashion suppliers are stepping up their efforts toward sustainability and manufacturing more environmentally sound materials. Milliken Milliken & Company has achieved a gold rating on its 2022 EcoVadis assessment. Milliken’s score places it in the top 7 percent of more than 90,000 organizations rated by EcoVadis, a provider of business sustainability ratings. “Milliken relies on our core values, including sustainability and integrity, to drive our purpose and growth,” said Halsey Cook, president and CEO of Milliken & Company. “The EcoVadis assessment benchmarks our work and guides our improvements to help us build a healthy future.” EcoVadis reviews sustainability policies, actions and results in four main...
HackerNoon

Machine Learning Will Never Replace Human Support in the Travel Industry; Here's Why

Over the past decade, people have begun to travel more than ever. International tourist arrivals increased from 897.1 million in 2009 to roughly 1.4 billion in 2019, and those numbers are rapidly picking back up in the post-COVID economy. While the industry is still recovering from pandemic-era losses sustained under strict social distancing and travel restrictions, the pandemic actually accelerated the need for more efficient and intelligent technologies.
TechCrunch

FTX, Uniswap and Visa talk blockchain economy and opportunity at Disrupt

This constant change, combined with plenty of controversy, are just two reasons why we’re thrilled that Brett Harrison, president of FTX US; Mary-Catherine Lader, the COO at Uniswap Labs; and Cuy Sheffield, the VP and global head of crypto at Visa will join us for a panel discussion at TechCrunch Disrupt on October 18–20 in San Francisco.
The Associated Press

Keysight Technologies, Jiyun Technologies Collaborate to Deliver a Tailored, Compact Battery Test System

SANTA ROSA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced a collaboration with Jiyun Technologies to develop and deliver a tailored, compact battery test system for electric vehicles (EVs). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005713/en/ Keysight Technologies battery test system at Jiyun (Graphic: Business Wire)
TechCrunch

DocuSign has hired former Google ad exec Allan Thygesen as its new CEO

He was in charge of Google’s $100 billion advertising business in the Americas, a rather significant business by any measure, and a position that should prepare him for his new job. He joins a company that continues to lead the e-signature business, but one where the stock price has...
animalwellnessmagazine.com

Sustainability in the Pet Industry

As we forge into the future, a focus on sustainability has become much more in the forefront of consumers’ minds. People are conscious of the environmental impact they are having, and consumers and businesses alike are placing an emphasis on buying from or partnering with eco-conscious brands. For animal lovers, that also means finding sustainable pet food.
TechRadar

Mobile Industry Awards 2022: Oppo wins Best Manufacturer Field Marketing Team

Oppo has been awareded Best Manufacturer Field Marketing Team at the Mobile Industry Awards 2022 (opens in new tab). With customers becoming more discerning than ever when it comes to their mobile devices, a well-trained and enthusiastic field marketing team can really make a difference when it comes to those all-important sales figures, providing a vital link between supplier and store staff.
TechCrunch

Knoetic lands $36M to unify diverse sources of HR data

Aiming to affect change, entrepreneur Joseph Quan founded Knoetic, a platform designed to provide insights on metrics like attrition, diversity and headcount growth. Knoetic integrates with HR systems to allow CPOs to run analyses and automatically generate reports, and it also delivers recommendations like how to improve employee retention if the platform identifies an issue with turnover.
