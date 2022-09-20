Read full article on original website
Ukraine war: US says it takes Putin nuclear threat seriously
The US is taking "seriously" Vladimir Putin's veiled threats to use nuclear weapons to defend areas in Ukraine, a top White House official told the BBC. John Kirby said the US was not changing its "strategic deterrent posture", but that Mr Putin spoke irresponsibly. On Wednesday Russia's leader warned his...
Prince of Wales announcement was divisive, says senior Plaid politician
The naming of William as the new Prince of Wales was "divisive", according to a senior Plaid Cymru politician. Senedd member Cefin Campbell also asked whether, in today's "more inclusive" and "egalitarian" society, whether "we need a monarchy at all". King Charles announced William and Catherine were Prince and Princess...
Putin speech clear admission of Ukraine failure, says Downing Street
Downing Street says President Vladimir Putin's call-up of Russia's military reservists is a "clear admission" his invasion of Ukraine is failing. Mr Putin called the mobilisation a necessary step to protect Russia's territorial integrity. No 10 condemned Russia's "reprehensible actions" and said the UK would continue to support Ukraine. Prime...
Ukraine war: Putin orders partial mobilisation after facing setbacks
Russian President Vladimir Putin is calling up thousands of extra troops to fight in Ukraine after suffering setbacks on the battlefield. Mr Putin said the partial mobilisation was necessary to ensure Russian territorial integrity. Protests broke out in Russia following the announcement, with more than 750 people arrested, according to...
Undercover with Russia’s fake arms dealers
Russian state TV claims Ukrainians are selling US-donated weapons on the dark web. The BBC investigated one such marketplace, spoke undercover to those apparently selling weapons, and gathered evidence that suggests the adverts for weapons are fake. "Ukrops [a derogatory Russian slang term used to refer to Ukrainians] are selling...
Political Thinking: Jeremy Corbyn on Labour and Tory economic plans
Jeremy Corbyn has recalled the “condemnation” he received over his past bid to borrow when he was Labour leader, as the government prepares to borrow billions of pounds. Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng unveiled the biggest tax cutting moves in 50 years, in what he says is a bid to grow the economy.
Ukraine war: Russia reveals exemptions as men flee call-up
Russia's defence ministry has revealed a host of occupations it says will be exempted from conscription aimed at boosting its war effort in Ukraine. IT workers, bankers and journalists working for state media will escape the "partial mobilisation" announced by President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday. Around 300,000 citizens face being...
Ukraine war: Russians flee to border after military call-up
Queues have sprung up along Russia's border as men attempt to leave the country to avoid a military call-up for the war in Ukraine. President Vladimir Putin announced a partial military mobilisation on Wednesday, which could see 300,000 people summoned to serve in the war. The Kremlin says reports of...
Tunisia delays case against opposition leader
TUNIS, Sept 21 (Reuters) - A Tunisian judge on Wednesday put off a terrorism hearing against the main opposition leader Rached Ghannouchi until November, and said he would not be held in pre-trial detention, his lawyer said.
Ukraine war: UK has no choice but to continue support, says Johnson
Boris Johnson has said the UK has "no choice but to stay the course" and support Ukraine until Russian forces are defeated. Under Mr Johnson, the UK supplied £2.3bn to Ukraine after Russian forces invaded the country on 24 February. His successor as prime minister, Liz Truss, has pledged...
Tory MPs angrily challenge Rees-Mogg’s fracking revival plan
Energy secretary considers bypassing local planning rules as backbenchers voice opposition
Ukraine war round-up: Disputed polls open and climate of 'total fear'
Four occupied regions of Ukraine have begun holding self-styled referendums on joining Russia. Denounced as illegitimate and a sham by Ukraine and the West, the votes are taking place over five days just behind the front line. Reports speak of soldiers going door to door to collect votes on the first day.
PR agencies bidding for UK Covid inquiry risk ‘farcical conflict of interest’
Listening Project contract will be awarded to one of 12 pre-approved firms, many of which worked for government during pandemic
Census 2021: More from Catholic background in NI than Protestant
The latest census figures show that for the first time there are more people from a Catholic background in Northern Ireland than Protestant. The proportion of the resident population which is either Catholic or brought up Catholic is 45.7% compared to 43.48% Protestant. The previous census, in 2011, found that...
Ukraine war: Russia arrests hundreds as call-up sparks protests
Russian police are reported to have arrested hundreds of protesters rallying against the Kremlin's decision to call up thousands of extra troops to fight in Ukraine. Russian human rights group OVD-Info put the total at more than 1,300. The largest numbers arrested were in St Petersburg and Moscow. Dozens were...
Covid-19 powers to be extended by Department of Health
Northern Ireland's health minister has opted to extend his department's powers under the Coronavirus Act for six months. The Coronavirus Act 2020 was introduced at the start of the pandemic for two years. The powers were extended for the first time in March until 24 September. In a statement to...
