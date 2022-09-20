Read full article on original website
Warren Ballard
3d ago
How can you accidentally take an overdose of a dangerous drug? A person should realize that type of drug is dangerous anyway, and should not be taking it at all!
Reply
18
Patricia Kivel
3d ago
how tragic, what happens when you mess with drugs how is it possible to accidentally take this mess? I have a grandaughter who messed with it and it was no accident!.My prayers go out to the family.
Reply(1)
16
Dick Handler
3d ago
accidental? the man took a known lethal drug and died. Its unfortunate. say no to big pharma and china packing drugs thru Mexico on the backs of illegal immigrants. Vote republican
Reply(1)
19
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Halloween and Fall Activities in Tucson, ArizonaAbigail's AdventuresTucson, AZ
Suspect allegedly kidnapped, killed and dismembered Phoenix man for unpaid cash debtBrenna TemplePhoenix, AZ
Health Inspectors Hit Arizona Stadium With 7 Critical ViolationsGreyson FTucson, AZ
Country singer Luke Bell suffered with bipolar disorder before dying in Tucson, ArizonaBrenna TempleTucson, AZ
Popular Restaurant Fails Health InspectionGreyson FTucson, AZ
Related
Naomi Judd’s Autopsy Reveals She Left A Suicide Note & Died From Gunshot Wound To The Head
Naomi Judd’s newly revealed autopsy has confirmed what her daughter Ashley previously disclosed about her famous mom’s death — the iconic country singer died by suicide. Per documents obtained by USA Today, the medical examiner of Williamson County in Tennessee officially stated that her cause of death was suicide by a gunshot wound to the head, noting Naomi’s past history with anxiety and depression. The docs also reportedly confirmed that she left a “note with suicidal connotations.”
Country Singer Luke Bell’s Cause of Death Revealed After He Was Reported Missing in Arizona
Country singer Luke Bell’s cause of death has been revealed. The musician died at age 32 on Friday, August 26, from fentanyl intoxication, according to an autopsy report obtained by Closer. In the days leading up to his death, Bell was reported missing in Tucson, Arizona. A passerby found...
Country Singer Luke Bell’s Family Releases Statement Following His Death, Say He is “Finally Free and at Peace”
Days after the death of 32-year-old country singer Luke Bell, who was found dead in Tuscon, Arizona after going missing for more than a week, his family has issued an official statement. “We have lost our beloved son, brother, and friend and we are heartbroken,” read the statement. “Luke had...
Naomi Judd's autopsy confirms country singer's cause of death as family releases statement
Naomi Judd's autopsy report released by the Nashville medical examiner’s office confirmed statements that the late country music star's family members had previously made regarding the circumstances of her death at the age of 76 on April 30. Judd died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, an...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
International Business Times
Little Girl Found Alive Inside Coffin At Funeral Is Declared Dead At Hospital Again
A little girl in Mexico was pronounced dead twice in two days after doctors first erroneously presumed she was dead. Family members attending the girl's funeral realized she was still alive and took her to the hospital, where she was eventually declared dead for the second time. Mary Jane Mendoza...
Travis Barker hit by tragedy yet again after ex-business partner dies by suicide following battle with mental illness
THE MOM of Travis Barker’s former business partner has revealed her heartache after he tragically took his own life. Canadian streetwear designer Johan “Yo” Esbensen founded California-based brand Rogue Status/DTA in 2005. He later brought Travis in as an investor and partner, with the blink-182 drummer boasting...
realitytitbit.com
Dog the Bounty Hunter scandals - Arrested while hunting fugitive to phone call leak
What is a reality TV show without a little bit of drama? Celebrating the 16th anniversary of the first episode of Dog the Bounty Hunter airing, we look back at the scandals. Duane Lee Chapman is the man best known as Dog the Bounty Hunter. The series portrayed his experiences as a bounty hunter, with a few fights and controversies in between.
Comedian Louie Anderson's Sister Claims He Was 'Forced' To Change Dying Wishes On 'Deathbed' In Shocking Court Filing
Comedian Louie Anderson's sister asked a judge to invalidate a late change in the comedian's trust, claiming he was "forced" to make a final swap while not of sound mind, RadarOnline.com has learned.The filing by the late star's sibling, Lisa Anderson, was submitted on Friday, September 2, court records show.She claims the late change directly impacted the distribution of his fortune, arguing that he was a victim of "elder abuse" in his final days. Ahmos Hassan, described as his agent, and Abraham Geisness, described as his manager, are listed as the respondents. Lisa noted that her late sibling suffered from...
RELATED PEOPLE
Richard Simmons seen in last photos before vanishing from public life hiding under a blanket after hospital stay
WEIGHT-loss guru Richard Simmons was pictured hiding under a blanket - almost three years after he mysteriously vanished from the public eye. The fitness enthusiast was snapped arriving at his Los Angeles home on April 20, 2017, following a hospital stay. Simmons, who was wearing a white baseball cap, was...
News Anchor Neena Pacholke's Cause of Death Confirmed
Officials have determined the cause of death for News 9 anchor Neena Pacholke. The 27-year-old died by suicide on Aug. 27, according to a statement from the Wausau Police Department in Wisconsin provided to E! News. In a media release, authorities said Pacholke had made "suicidal statements" before she was found dead by officers, who did not receive an answer at the door while performing a welfare check at a residence.
Double tragedy for family as girl, three, wakes up at her own funeral before dying hours later
A three-year-old Mexican girl woke up during her own funeral before dying hours later at a hospital, her family claims. Little Camila Paralta was first pronounced dead around 9pm on 17 August at a hospital in San Luis Potosí. Her family had brought her in because she had been feverish and vomiting, and were told that she had died due to dehydration, El Universal reported. But during a funeral service the day later, Camila’s mom, Mary Peralta, noticed that her daughter was breathing inside the coffin, she said. The little girl was rushed to the hospital again, where she...
William Reynolds dead at 90 with Gunsmoke actor’s cause of death revealed to be pneumonia complications
GUNSMOKE actor William Reynolds has died at 90 from non-Covid pneumonia complications, his son revealed. Reynolds, who shot to fame as Special Agent Tom Colby in the 1960s series The FBI, died on August 24, his son Eric confirmed to Deadline. Reynolds got his start in Hollywood in 1952 after...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ohmymag.co.uk
19-year-old woman gives birth to twins with two separate fathers
Babies are the joy of life, so naturally, every parent is ecstatic when they finally get to meet their newborn child. The same was the case with this 19-year-old woman who was prepared to welcome, not one, but two babies. However, what she didn’t prepare for was the unexpected surprise that she would receive after her twins were born.
Dad Found Dead With Young Kids in Pond Was Intoxicated, Coroner Says
An Indiana man found dead with his three young children in a pond after embarking on a fishing trip was intoxicated at the time of the incident, according to the local coroner’s office. Kyle Moorman, 27, and his three kids—a 1 year old, 2 year old and 5 year old—vanished after leaving for the trip on July 6, prompting frantic search efforts and a $10,000 reward offered by the family. The case took a tragic turn nearly a week later, when their bodies were discovered in the Indianapolis pond where the family had gone night fishing. Kyle Moorman was recovered from the water and the three children were soon found in his submerged vehicle. The Marion County Coroner’s Office revealed its official findings Wednesday, ruling the deaths were accidental and Moorman was found to have acute ethanol intoxication.Read it at Indianapolis Star
Naomi Judd’s autopsy reveals star’s tragic cause of death after note was found by her body
COUNTRY singer Naomi Judd's cause of death has been ruled a suicide from a gunshot wound to the head, an autopsy revealed. The country legend's full autopsy comes months after her family said Judd died from a "disease of mental illness". The report from the medical examiner's office in Nashville...
Ashley Judd Makes Haunting Confession: How She Found, Cradled Late Mom Naomi's 'Laboring Body' With Self Inflicted Gun Shot Wound
Naomi Judd was still alive when her daughter Ashley found her with a reported self inflicted gunshot wound to the head.In a shocking essay in New York Times, the grieving famous offspring recounted finding the country singer on Saturday, April 30, as she described it as "the most shattering day of my life."NEW DETAILS: ANTIDEPRESSANT DRUGS BLAMED IN NAOMI JUDD DEATH, AS IT EMERGES SHE BATTLED INSECURITIES OVER APPEARANCE"The trauma of discovering and then holding her laboring body haunts my nights," Ashley wrote in the harrowing essay.Making the horrifying moment worse, Ashley said instead of being able to comfort her...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
musictimes.com
Luke Bell Real Cause of Death After Missing For 10 Days Preventable?
The deadly disappearance of country musician Luke Bell was reportedly not the first time he had vanished. Unfortunately this time, he was found dead. Apparently, he is dealing with Bipolar Disorder and while the autopsy is pending, it is now already being reported as the real cause of his death.
TMZ.com
600 Breezy Reveals His Girlfriend Died By Suicide
Rapper 600 Breezy is mourning his girlfriend's sudden death ... and it appears she died by suicide. 600 Breezy just posted a social media tribute to his girlfriend of two years, Raven Jackson, including photos of them together and screenshots of what appear to be a suicide note. In the...
Heartbreaking Facebook posts emerge after couple and their three young kids found dead in home in tragic murder-suicide
A MOM shared a heartbreaking post about the son she lost to cancer – just days before she and her three kids were killed. Marcus Edward Milligan, 39, reportedly shot dead his wife Tara Milligan, 37, and their children Teresa, 1; Nora, 11; and Finn, eight, at a home in Elks Mill, Maryland, on Friday.
Comments / 67