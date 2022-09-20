Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
American Seafood Restaurant in San Diego - WatergrillDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
Vietnamese Restaurant Pho & More in San Diego - Pho Cao DaoDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
Hidden Gem Sushi Restaurant in San Diego - Saiko SushiDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
San Diego residents receiving up to $1,050 in new stimulus paymentJ.R. HeimbignerSan Diego, CA
Authentic Italian Pizza and Pasta - Ambrogio15Dinh LeeSan Diego, CA
Related
aerotechnews.com
General Atomics to open new secure advanced manufacturing facility
General Atomics Aeronautical Systems has been investing in key technologies for the development of advanced Unmanned Aircraft Systems throughout its 30-year history. The company has delivered more than 1,000 aircraft that have flown in excess of 7.5 million flight hours, but the company has always had an eye toward the future, through its ongoing commitment to delivering the world’s most capable unmanned systems.
San Diego Business Journal
Sock Maker Opens First U.S. Plant in Oceanside
A high-end sock maker headquartered in San Clemente has opened its first U.S. manufacturing and research operation in Oceanside with more to come. FutureStitch has leased a 9,000 square-foot industrial building, where it makes knitwear and specialty socks for such companies as Stance, TOMS, Crocs and Everlane to create specialized and durable sock designs, according to CEO Taylor Shupe.
San Diego residents receiving up to $1,050 in new stimulus payment
counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) If you live in San Diego, here is great news: an inflation relief package from the state of California is coming your way soon. Qualifying individuals will receive money to help with bills and rising costs where you live. The cost of living in San Diego is over one and a half times more than anywhere else in the country, so this payment will likely help you out with your expenses.
waternewsnetwork.com
Neil Nagata is 2021 San Diego County Farmer of the Year
The San Diego County Farm Bureau named third-generation Oceanside farmer Neil Nagata its 2021 Farmer of the Year. The Farmer of the Year award is presented to an active or retired farmer who has had a positive impact on the agriculture industry, is active in the community beyond agriculture, and has represented the agricultural industry publicly on behalf of farming interests.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oceanside Fruit Farmer Neil Nagata Named County’s Farmer of the Year
Neil Nagata, a third-generation Oceanside farmer who is a leading advocate for both growers and farmworkers, was named the San Diego County Farm Bureau‘s 2021 Farmer of the Year. Nagata is president of Nagata Bros Farms, which grows strawberries, blueberries, blackberries, cherimoya, other fresh fruits and seasonal vegetables. He...
coolsandiegosights.com
World’s largest single-masted yacht returns!
The world’s largest single-masted yacht has returned to San Diego!. The M5, originally called the Mirabella V, is now docked on the Embarcadero near the Maritime Museum of San Diego. You can find it directly across from the County Administration Building. I spotted the towering mast while walking nearby,...
American Seafood Restaurant in San Diego - Watergrill
Watergrill is a seafood-focused high-end restaurant located in Gaslamp Quarter of Downtown, San Diego. They are known to have some of the freshest seafood and an amazing dining experience with great service and environment.
SD housing commission gets $7.5M for minority homebuyers
Reports show the rate of homeownership is significantly lower for households of color than white households.
IN THIS ARTICLE
This Storied San Diego Landmark Has Been Transformed Into a Luxe, 13-Key Boutique Hotel
La Jolla natives Max and Hailey Waitt have just revived a 1900s icon in the quaint seaside village. The historic property was designed by American architect Irving Gill, a.k.a. the godfather of California modernism, for the Kautz family. Originally built in 1913, it was turned into a Bed & Breakfast Inn in the ’80s and subsequently lost some of its classic architectural features. The Waitt siblings have since restored the building back to its former glory and turned it into a charming boutique hotel. “Max and I were ideating a hotel concept and at the same time, we came upon a San...
Vietnamese Restaurant Pho & More in San Diego - Pho Cao Dao
Pho Ca Dao Grill is a traditional, authentic Vietnamese restaurant founded by the Huynh family, who came from Vietnam. They currently have seven locations throughout the entirety of San Diego including locations in Mira Mesa, East County, Rancho Bernardo, Santee, Poway, Mission Valley and Chula Vista! Each location has a menu that differs from each other slightly. Today we will be talking specifically about their Mission Valley location as that is the one I personally went to myself.
holtvilletribune.com
Participants Sought for Dental Health Study
EL CENTRO — Local stakeholders are seeking individuals of Mexican origin ages 21-40 to participate in a confidential dental health study. In particular, the study seeks the enrollment of men who self-identify as Mexican/Mexican-American/Chicano/a. Participants who complete a one-time, one-hour dental health survey in either English or Spanish will...
SheKnows
Sandra Bullock Unloads $6 Million San Diego County Ranch With a Chicken Coop & a Citrus Grove
Sandra Bullock has been making all sorts of moves with her large real estate portfolio over the last year. She got rid of her coveted Sierra Towers condo while making one of her Malibu beach houses available to rent. Now, she’s listing her Valley Center, California ranch in San Diego County for $6 million.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Affordable housing requirement in four San Diego-area cities
New affordable housing mandates have taken hold in four cities after their lawsuit was declined to be heard at the California Supreme Court.
kusi.com
San Diego business owners fed up with homeless in community
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego’s homeless crisis continues to grow and residents are calling out to city leaders to find a solution. Sara Krencicki owns Lashlift San Diego in the East Village. As a a business owner in Downtown, she deals with the growing homeless population on a near-daily basis.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Home buyers fleeing two California cities, report finds. Here’s where they are going
Home buyers are leaving two California coastal cities in flocks, according to a Sept. 20 report by Redfin. And these cities might not be too surprising. San Francisco and Los Angeles are the top cities that home buyers are moving from as they head to Sacramento and San Diego. Both...
viatravelers.com
15 Fun & Best Things to Do in Del Mar, California
For those looking for a quiet getaway from the hustle and bustle of downtown San Diego, there is the beautiful town of Del Mar, located less than 30 minutes from downtown San Diego but still in San Diego County. Del Mar is known for its beaches, as well as the Torrey Pines State Beach and Reserve, which is home to land untouched by man and overlooks gorgeous cliffs.
Valley Roadrunner
Every Second Counts… Electrical outlets in your home
The Valley Center Fire Protection District is here for you in any emergency. Your help can make a difference!. Today, I would like to talk to you about electrical outlets. We recently had a fire in Valley Center, and I believe that an old electrical outlet was the cause. So, here’s my opportunity to share with everyone one of the things that keeps me awake at night.
kusi.com
28th Annual Pacific Islander Festival at Ski Beach, Sept. 24 – 25
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The 28th Annual Pacific Islander Festival will be at Ski Beach on Saturday Sept. 24 and Sunday Sept. 25. This free family-friendly event is the largest Islander festival on the main land. The mission of the event is to preserve Polynesian, Micronesian and Melanesian culture...
Pilots rehearse aviation demos ahead of Miramar Air Show
It's back after a 2-year hiatus due to the pandemic. MCAS Miramar is pulling out all the action-packed tricks during the three-day event.
San Diego Channel
Say what? San Diego ranked only #8 best taco city in America
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diegans will argue that they have the best tacos in the country, but a recent ranking puts America's Finest City in the petty #8 position. Clever Real Estate crunched the numbers to unwrap this year’s top 15 best cities in America for tacos. To determine the best cities for taco lovers, the company analyzed data from the U.S. Census American Community Survey, Roaming Hunger, Yelp, and Numbeo.
Comments / 0