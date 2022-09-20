ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
EWN

Uniswap Dex Fully Backs Ethereum PoS Upgrade, No Support For ETHPOW Forks

Decentralized exchange Uniswap declared full support for the Merge. The dex does not have plans to support any Ethereum proof-of-work hard forks at press time. Uniswap’s decision was revealed on Wednesday, a day after the Bellatrix update went live. The platform expects smooth operations during the Merge transition. Ethereum’s...
COMPUTERS
cryptopotato.com

Cardano’s Vasil Hard Fork Happens Tomorrow: What ADA Holders Need to Know

Cardano’s Vasil hard fork is scheduled to take place tomorrow – September 22nd. Here’s what you need to know. Cardano’s Vasil hard fork is arguably one of the most highly-anticipated upgrades for the network. The parent organization behind the platform – Input Output – took it to Twitter today to reveal everything users need to know about it and also confirmed that it will take place tomorrow – September 22nd.
COMPUTERS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cardano
Person
Luna
forkast.news

Markets: Cryptocurrencies up amid Cardano’s Vasil hard fork, XRP leads gains

Bitcoin bounced back above US$19,000 in Friday morning trading in Asia as Cardano announced a successful hard fork to their upgraded Vasil network. XRP led gains among the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. Fast facts. Bitcoin was up 4.2% in the past 24 hours to trade at US$19,307 at...
STOCKS
bitcoinist.com

Top 3 Cryptocurrencies With The Potential To Make You A Millionaire – Flasko (FLSK), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Avalanche (AVAX)

The use of cryptocurrencies goes well beyond merely purchasing and holding. Every investor has one primary goal: to generate a profit. Blockchain technology is a distributed, decentralized, and cryptographically secure record of all transactional history, which is why it is a hot commodity for investors. Cryptocurrencies have emerged as one...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Despite Everything#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Ada#Terra
u.today

Doge Cofounder Kind of Reminds Elon Musk about Bitcoin

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
PETS
Benzinga

Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $39M Worth Of Bitcoin Onto Coinbase

What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $39,131,506 of Bitcoin BTC/USD just transferred their funds onto Coinbase. The bitcoin wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as:. 1FWuop1wjyc6dcUo8JFvtSB78Amh2xCgN8. You can view more details about the transaction here. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency transfers from wallets to exchanges is typically...
CURRENCIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Youtube
CoinDesk

Cardano’s Vasil Upgrade Marks an Important Milestone in the Blockchain’s Evolution

The average crypto watcher, aware that Ethereum has just completed its long-awaited transition to a proof-of-stake validating system, may be wondering what the overall takeaway is from the Vasil hard fork upgrade on the Cardano blockchain that happened at 21:44 UTC on Thursday, Sept. 22. I(t is expected to finalize in five days, on Sept. 27.)
COMPUTERS
Motley Fool

Is It Too Early to Be Talking About a Merge for Dogecoin?

Dogecoin is now the second-largest proof-of-work blockchain in the world. Ethereum's recent technological upgrade has highlighted the advantages of moving from a proof-of-work blockchain to a proof-of-stake blockchain. If Dogecoin attempts a similar type of upgrade, it could unlock enormous value in the blockchain and make the meme coin relevant...
MARKETS
cryptoglobe.com

Solana: InvestAnswers Explains How $SOL Price Could Go Up by Over 1000%

Recently, James Mullarney, the host of the very popular YouTube channel “InvestAnswers”, talked about $SOL, the native token of the Solana blockchain, and explained how he had arrived at his price target for $SOL. Here is how Coinbase described Solana in a blog post published on 29 June...
STOCKS
altcoinbuzz.io

Top 5 Crypto Coins Set to EXPLODE Post Cardano Vasil Hardfork

We may be neck deep in bear market blues but that does not mean crypto development has halted. Cardano is on the verge of a historic upgrade. Not as big as Merge but this could supercharge ADA’s price action. Not only ADA but some of the Insane potential project buildings on top of ADA could explode soon after this upgrade.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
cryptonewsz.com

Cardano Foundation Releases Its Long-Awaited Vasil Hard Fork

Cardano Foundation treated users by releasing its long-awaited Vasil hard fork. As per the network, the upgrade will lead to an improvement in its network capacity. At the same time, Vasil will also help Cardano cut down its transaction costs. Besides this, Cardano aims to elevate its smart contract performance with the update.
TECHNOLOGY
cryptoglobe.com

$XRP WHales Keep Accumulating Even as its Price Moves up 47% in a Month

Whales on the $XRP network have been accumulating the cryptocurrency even at a time in which the cryptocurrency’s price keeps on surging ahead of a potential ruling on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s lawsuit against Ripple and two of its executives. According to blockchain analytics firm Santiment,...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy