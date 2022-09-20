Read full article on original website
Uniswap Dex Fully Backs Ethereum PoS Upgrade, No Support For ETHPOW Forks
Decentralized exchange Uniswap declared full support for the Merge. The dex does not have plans to support any Ethereum proof-of-work hard forks at press time. Uniswap’s decision was revealed on Wednesday, a day after the Bellatrix update went live. The platform expects smooth operations during the Merge transition. Ethereum’s...
dailyhodl.com
Cardano Creator Charles Hoskinson Says Hundreds of Crypto Projects Gearing Up for Launch After Blockchain Upgrade
Charles Hoskinson says many projects are preparing to launch on the Cardano (ADA) blockchain after its Vasil hard fork upgrade. Hoskinson, the Cardano co-creator, says in a tweet that there are hundreds of projects announcing they will advance using ADA’s new capabilities become available to developers next week. “I’ve...
NEWSBTC
Big Eyes Coin, Dogecoin, and Shiba Inu; The Cryptocurrencies Making the Gold Rush Look Like Child’s Play
The Gold Rush in the 1800s had everyone buying a shovel and scurrying to whatever part of the planet gold was said to be in. Some people made fortunes, while the majority didn’t. The crypto market has often been compared to the gold rush, with some saying the bubble will burst soon, and everyone will return to the things they were doing.
cryptopotato.com
Cardano’s Vasil Hard Fork Happens Tomorrow: What ADA Holders Need to Know
Cardano’s Vasil hard fork is scheduled to take place tomorrow – September 22nd. Here’s what you need to know. Cardano’s Vasil hard fork is arguably one of the most highly-anticipated upgrades for the network. The parent organization behind the platform – Input Output – took it to Twitter today to reveal everything users need to know about it and also confirmed that it will take place tomorrow – September 22nd.
forkast.news
Markets: Cryptocurrencies up amid Cardano’s Vasil hard fork, XRP leads gains
Bitcoin bounced back above US$19,000 in Friday morning trading in Asia as Cardano announced a successful hard fork to their upgraded Vasil network. XRP led gains among the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. Fast facts. Bitcoin was up 4.2% in the past 24 hours to trade at US$19,307 at...
After Ethereum Merge, Dogecoin Becomes 2nd-Largest Proof Of Work Crypto
With Ethereum ETH/USD successfully completing its Merge to proof of stake, a new blockchain has earned the rank of the second-largest proof of work blockchain. What Happened: Ethereum officially transition to a PoS network, marking an end to mining ETH, on Thursday. With Ethereum no longer using a PoW consensus,...
bitcoinist.com
Top 3 Cryptocurrencies With The Potential To Make You A Millionaire – Flasko (FLSK), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Avalanche (AVAX)
The use of cryptocurrencies goes well beyond merely purchasing and holding. Every investor has one primary goal: to generate a profit. Blockchain technology is a distributed, decentralized, and cryptographically secure record of all transactional history, which is why it is a hot commodity for investors. Cryptocurrencies have emerged as one...
If You Had $1,000 To Invest Right Now, Would You Put It On Dogecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum Classic Or Litecoin?
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on altcoin investing: If you had $100 right now,...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum and XRP Whales Come Alive, Abruptly Move Nearly $300,000,000 Worth of Crypto in Just 24 Hours
Whale addresses are moving nearly $300 million worth of Ethereum (ETH) and XRP in just 24 hours this week, according to data from crypto transaction-tracking platform Whale Alert. In one of the largest transactions, Whale Alert reports that an unknown wallet transferred 38,781 Ethereum worth more than $52 million to...
u.today
Doge Cofounder Kind of Reminds Elon Musk about Bitcoin
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Coinbase CEO: Crypto is up there with chips and 5G as a matter of ‘national security’
Brian Armstrong, CEO and cofounder of crypto exchange Coinbase, warned the industry might be forced offshore if regulators don't change their approach. Is the cryptocurrency industry a matter of national security?. Brian Armstrong, cofounder and CEO of crypto exchange Coinbase, seems to think so, and argues it needs to be...
Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $39M Worth Of Bitcoin Onto Coinbase
What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $39,131,506 of Bitcoin BTC/USD just transferred their funds onto Coinbase. The bitcoin wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as:. 1FWuop1wjyc6dcUo8JFvtSB78Amh2xCgN8. You can view more details about the transaction here. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency transfers from wallets to exchanges is typically...
zycrypto.com
Bitcoin Bull Max Keiser Blasts Ethereum As A ‘Centralized Ponzi Scheme’ As ETH’s Supply Increases Post-Merge
One of Bitcoin’s most vocal advocates, Max Keiser, has once again criticized ethereum in the wake of the much-anticipated upgrade to the world’s second-largest crypto by market value. “ETH Is A Useless Ponzi”. Max Keiser is not a fan of Ethereum, even after one of the most impressive...
CoinDesk
Cardano’s Vasil Upgrade Marks an Important Milestone in the Blockchain’s Evolution
The average crypto watcher, aware that Ethereum has just completed its long-awaited transition to a proof-of-stake validating system, may be wondering what the overall takeaway is from the Vasil hard fork upgrade on the Cardano blockchain that happened at 21:44 UTC on Thursday, Sept. 22. I(t is expected to finalize in five days, on Sept. 27.)
Motley Fool
Is It Too Early to Be Talking About a Merge for Dogecoin?
Dogecoin is now the second-largest proof-of-work blockchain in the world. Ethereum's recent technological upgrade has highlighted the advantages of moving from a proof-of-work blockchain to a proof-of-stake blockchain. If Dogecoin attempts a similar type of upgrade, it could unlock enormous value in the blockchain and make the meme coin relevant...
cryptoglobe.com
Solana: InvestAnswers Explains How $SOL Price Could Go Up by Over 1000%
Recently, James Mullarney, the host of the very popular YouTube channel “InvestAnswers”, talked about $SOL, the native token of the Solana blockchain, and explained how he had arrived at his price target for $SOL. Here is how Coinbase described Solana in a blog post published on 29 June...
Some crypto bigwigs said the Ethereum merge is a step toward mainstream adoption. Mark Cuban called it ‘a non-event’
The Ethereum merge made the influential blockchain much more green. The upgrade successfully shifted the model to proof of stake, eliminating mining on the network and reducing its environmental impact by more than 99%. But did the merge lay the groundwork for mainstream adoption and more institutional investment? It depends...
altcoinbuzz.io
Top 5 Crypto Coins Set to EXPLODE Post Cardano Vasil Hardfork
We may be neck deep in bear market blues but that does not mean crypto development has halted. Cardano is on the verge of a historic upgrade. Not as big as Merge but this could supercharge ADA’s price action. Not only ADA but some of the Insane potential project buildings on top of ADA could explode soon after this upgrade.
cryptonewsz.com
Cardano Foundation Releases Its Long-Awaited Vasil Hard Fork
Cardano Foundation treated users by releasing its long-awaited Vasil hard fork. As per the network, the upgrade will lead to an improvement in its network capacity. At the same time, Vasil will also help Cardano cut down its transaction costs. Besides this, Cardano aims to elevate its smart contract performance with the update.
cryptoglobe.com
$XRP WHales Keep Accumulating Even as its Price Moves up 47% in a Month
Whales on the $XRP network have been accumulating the cryptocurrency even at a time in which the cryptocurrency’s price keeps on surging ahead of a potential ruling on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s lawsuit against Ripple and two of its executives. According to blockchain analytics firm Santiment,...
