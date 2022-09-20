ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

bossierpress.com

Nightmares at NecroManor Haunted Houseopens next Friday

Get ready for NecroManor’s 9th Season of Fear! The Nightmares begin September 30th at 7pm! Located on the Louisiana Boardwalk, NecroManor is the largest indoor haunted attraction in the Shreveport-Bossier area. NecroManor Haunted House was first established in 2014 at the old Reeves Marine building in Bossier City. In...
SHREVEPORT, LA
bossierpress.com

LAST CHANCE TO SEE POPULAR IMAX DOCUMENTARIES AT SCI-PORT DISCOVERY CENTER BEFORE RENOVATIONS BEGIN

This weekend is the last chance to see popular IMAX documentaries at Sci-Port. Discovery Center before the theatre temporarily closes for upgrades and renovations. Sci-Port Discovery Center is bringing back classic IMAX documentaries, including Apollo 11,. Hubble, Journey Into Amazing Caves and Grand Canyon Adventure on Saturday and Sunday. The.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

House goes up in flames in Queensborough neighborhood

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport firefighters responded to a house fire in the city’s Queensborough neighborhood. At 12:46 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, the fire was reported in the 3400 block of Hardy Street. When they arrived, firefighters found an abandoned house had caught fire. The house was heavily damaged...
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Historic Shreveport Party Spot Destroyed in Fire

An abandoned building in downtown Shreveport caught fire this afternoon. This blaze happened at 114 Texas Street which is the former of the old Sportspage and Humphrees in the Square in the Red River District. This old building has been abandoned for several years and has been the center of...
SHREVEPORT, LA
bossierpress.com

Dinner Under the Stars

The success of the inaugural Dinner Under the Stars: A Taste of the East Bank event held on Sunday evening September 18, 2022 can be measured as a huge success. A crowd of nearly 100 people gathered together at the event for a common purpose. These people are invested in their community and committed to supporting an organization with Bossier’s best interest always at the forefront. In this instance, the organization being supported was Keep Bossier Beautiful.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
arklatexweekend.com

10 fun things for this weekend: Sept. 23-25

SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - There’s plenty more fun things to do this weekend! Scan our Calendar page, our list of county fairs and the Fall Festival Guide for more. FRIDAY, SEPT. 23. 107th Annual Miller County Fair & Rodeo. Runs from September 21-24 Don’t miss the excitement of...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

1 wounded in Wednesday night shooting in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - A late night shooting in Shreveport sent one man to the hospital. According to Shreveport police, it happened at Walker and Meriwether roads around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. Police say they believe it was the result of a failed drug deal. One man was shot multiple times and...
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Summer 2022 Was Flaming HOT in Shreveport. Just How Hot Was It?

If you live in the Shreveport-Bossier City area and you thought that this summer was hotter than normal, you're right!. Shreveport-Bossier City experienced a whopping 25 100° plus days during the summer of 2022. That number could actually go up by tomorrow, since the official start of fall is...
SHREVEPORT, LA
magic1029fm.com

UPDATE: Huge Fire Threatens Large Portion of Downtown Shreveport

114 Texas Street in downtown Shreveport is destroyed, so sad – especially since it was a beautiful and historic building. Downtown Shreveport played home to a truly scary sight Wednesday evening as a fire raged at the old Humphreys building next to the Blind Tiger. Without knowing Humphreys, you...
SHREVEPORT, LA
txktoday.com

Multi-Jurisdiction Police Chase Ends on Lake Drive in Texarkana

On Wednesday, September 21, 2022, Atlanta Police Department Dispatch received a call concerning a reckless driver on East Main Street with the caller reporting that the vehicle was making multiple U-turns in the roadway and then sitting in the roadway with the hazard lights flashing. The caller reported that this had been happening for several minutes prior to reporting it to the police.
ATLANTA, TX
KSLA

SPD names 2 officers involved in shooting of man with machete

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The two officers involved in the shooting of Bradley Schneider have been named. On Sept. 23, SPD announced that Officers Samantha Gwin and Amanda Gill were placed on administrative leave until the completion of the investigation into the incident. On Aug. 25th, Gwin and Gill were...
SHREVEPORT, LA
avoyellestoday.com

Alice "Faye" Joffrion Manint, 77, Shreveport

Alice "Faye" Joffrion Manint, age 77, of Shreveport, LA, died Monday, September 19th, 2022 at Garden Park Nursing Home in Shreveport. Faye had been retired for several years after careers as a beautician, sculptured nail technician, and co-owner of a family business. Faye was born in Moreauville, LA on June 9th, 1945 with her twin sister Kay Joffrion Rachel to parents Albert Kelly Joffrion and Frances Pauline Joffrion. Faye and Kay were the youngest of six children including Francis, Albert, Jr., Cora, and Johnny. Faye attended school in Moreauville and graduated from Moreauville High School. She graduated from beautician school in Alexandria and then moved to New Orleans to begin her career.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Argument between families leads to shooting on Looney Street

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A large number of police officers gathered at a shooting scene in the 1100 block of Looney Street in Shreveport Tuesday afternoon. Just before 3 p.m. on Sept. 20, at least nine units with the Shreveport Police Department were called out to Looney Street between Norma Avenue and Elder Street about an armed person. Police officials say there was an argument between two families, which led to one person being shot. That person was taken to a hospital in a private vehicle. Their injuries are considered non-life-threatening.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Estess' attorney asks to have him reinstated as Bossier chief

A 72-megawatt facility is being built near Hosston off I-49. Five designers will be competing in the finals of the Fashion Prize Fest event at the Phoenix 2.0 club. The crash happened Friday, Sept. 23 around 1:15 p.m. Mother concerned about quality of Caddo school lunches. Updated: 5 hours ago.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
