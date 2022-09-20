The success of the inaugural Dinner Under the Stars: A Taste of the East Bank event held on Sunday evening September 18, 2022 can be measured as a huge success. A crowd of nearly 100 people gathered together at the event for a common purpose. These people are invested in their community and committed to supporting an organization with Bossier’s best interest always at the forefront. In this instance, the organization being supported was Keep Bossier Beautiful.

BOSSIER CITY, LA ・ 12 HOURS AGO