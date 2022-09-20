The Baltimore Orioles, despite a solid 78-71 record in baseball’s toughest division, the AL East, are on the outside looking in the playoff race. With 13 games left in the season, they are trailing the Seattle Mariners by four games for the third and final wildcard spot. Nevertheless, that doesn’t mean the Orioles players will be phoning it in. Someone who definitely did not mail it in was rookie starter Kyle Bradish, who turned in the best performance of his young career against the Houston Astros.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO