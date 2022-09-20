Read full article on original website
Orioles rookie Kyle Bradish pulls off unreal stunt not seen in over 100 years
The Baltimore Orioles, despite a solid 78-71 record in baseball’s toughest division, the AL East, are on the outside looking in the playoff race. With 13 games left in the season, they are trailing the Seattle Mariners by four games for the third and final wildcard spot. Nevertheless, that doesn’t mean the Orioles players will be phoning it in. Someone who definitely did not mail it in was rookie starter Kyle Bradish, who turned in the best performance of his young career against the Houston Astros.
Pirates' pitcher who gave up 60th HR to Aaron Judge wants 'cleared out' of record books
On Tuesday night, New York Yankees All-Star slugger Aaron Judge hit his 60th home run of the season off of Pittsburgh Pirates reliever Wil Crowe to equal a mark famously reached by legend Babe Ruth during the 1927 campaign. It was later learned that Crowe's great-great uncle was Hall of Fame pitcher Red Ruffing, one of Ruth's teammates with the Yankees during the 1930s.
What Would it Take for the New Ownership to Trade Mike Trout?
The Angels are going to look very different over the next couple months. When Arte Moreno completes the sale of the team, the Angels will be under new ownership for the first time since 2003. In 2003, the Angels were coming off their first and only World Series title in...
The Padres Had Perfect Retirement Gifts For Pujols And Molina
Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina are making their final stop at Petco Park this week. Last night, prior to the series opener between the St. Louis Cardinals and San Diego Padres, the two retiring legends were presented with some unique gifts from the Padres. The two were given their own...
Albert Pujols Broke Up Someone Else’s History Wednesday Night
At this point in his career, Albert Pujols is a walking history book. Unfortunately, as he plays out the final month of his career, the St. Louis Cardinals aren’t exactly playing the best baseball right now. They’ve lost three straight games, all of which have been shutouts. But...
Fan returns Aaron Judge's 60th HR ball to Yankees slugger
Many people who score a piece of sports memorabilia at an actual game would probably be tempted to keep it. That wasn't the case for Yankees fan Michael Kessler, who caught Aaron Judge's 60th home-run ball on Tuesday night and then -- drumroll, please -- returned it to Judge. "He...
Yankees finally drop reserve outfielder after disappointing showing
The New York Yankees have plenty of outfield depth heading into the postseason, especially with the expected return of Andrew Benintendi at some point. They also have Aaron Hicks as a primary reserve option and have found incredible value in Oswaldo Cabrera. Cabrera has been one of the best defensive...
Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman & Trea Turner ‘Adamant’ About Not Wanting To DH In Dodgers Lineup
After early tinkering with the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup order, the combination of Mookie Betts in the leadoff spot followed by Trea Turner, Freddie Freeman and Will Smith has proven to be wildly successful. Beyond the quartet’s talent is their ability to essentially play every day. Betts missed time due...
Charlie Morton’s next start could make history for the Braves
Charlie Morton finished last night with nine strikeouts, so he’s only six away from 200. Kyle Wright and Max Fried are both hovering around 160 Ks, which is a lot lower than I anticipated. I assumed one of those guys would be close enough to get Atlanta to potentially having three guys with 200 strikeouts.
Lance Lynn Shared A Perfect Comment On His White Sox
The Chicago White Sox may be coming close to rock bottom. After being dominated by Triston McKenzie for eight innings, they fell into a six-game hole in the AL Central behind the Cleveland Guardians. It’s been a rough go of things lately. They had begun to play a little...
The Yankees have a brand new outfield combination
The New York Yankees mounted a historical comeback against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday evening, scoring five runs in the bottom of the 9th inning, courtesy of Aaron Judge’s 60th homer and a Giancarlo Stanton Grand Slam. However, the win was a team effort, sparked by the Yankees’ new...
The Astros Remain A Holdout For 1 Frustrating Trend
This season, we’ve seen a lot of ballclubs resort to bringing in a position player to pitch when the game is far out of reach, whether they’re ahead or behind. We’ve seen the Chicago Cubs use Franmil Reyes for an inning. We also saw the St. Louis...
Watch: Cardinals' Albert Pujols blasts two home runs against Dodgers to reach historic No. 700 mark
St. Louis Cardinals future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols has reached baseball immortality. Friday night, Pujols blasted home runs No. 699 and No. 700 against the Los Angeles Dodgers in front of a raucous crowd at Dodger Stadium. In the top of the third inning, Pujols laced a 1-2 pitch...
Mookie Betts’ blunt message to Dodgers after delivering walk-off hit
Another day, another win for the Los Angeles Dodgers. Mookie Betts’ walk-off hit in the bottom of the ninth inning lifted the Dodgers over the Arizona Diamondbacks for the team’s 104th win of the season. The Dodgers has lost their last two games, so picking up the win...
MLB Insider Makes A Bold White Sox Declaration
After an 8-2 blowout loss to the first-place Cleveland Guardians, the Chicago White Sox find themselves in a tough position. They had a chance to gain significant ground on the Guardians this series, but that chance was squandered. Now, the South Siders find themselves six games out of first in...
The White Sox Never Took The Guardians Seriously
An ominous trend is developing on the South Side of Chicago, as the Chicago White Sox continue to slip in the AL Central standings. After winning the division last year with 93 victories, the South Siders have watched the Cleveland Guardians zoom past everybody else and take command of the division.
Albert Pujols Affirms His Preseason Promise
Albert Pujols is two home runs shy of reaching the 700 mark for his career. The St. Louis Cardinals have 13 games remaining on the schedule, so there’s plenty of time for him to hit two more home runs, but the clock is ticking. Pujols is of course retiring...
‘I’m not surprised’: Jose Ramirez drops truth bomb on Guardians teammates with AL Central crown within reach
The Cleveland Guardians are starting to run away with the AL Central title. The young squad has wrapped up a nine-game stretch against their two biggest competitors, the Minnesota Twins and the Chicago White Sox, winning seven of them. With a seven-game lead in the division, it seems like the...
Austin Riley drops truth bomb on Braves crushing on Phillies as NL East race heats up
The Atlanta Braves are looking to become the first team since the New York Yankees more than 20 years ago to win back to back World Series titles. Winning the National League East would go a long way toward reaching that goal. On Wednesday, the Braves lost a tight game to the lowly Washington Nationals, 3-2. Base running mistakes were one of the reasons for the loss, a problem that has persisted this year. After the game, Austin Riley was asked about it.
Mets reveal injury that forced Brandon Nimmo out of game
The New York Mets received a scare during Wednesday’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers, as outfielder Brandon Nimmo exited the game in the first inning with an apparent injury. With the MLB playoffs around the corner, Mets fans were likely holding their breath for an update on Nimmo. Well, the club provided one, as Anthony DiComo of MLB.com has the details on the injury that forced Nimmo out of the Mets-Brewers game.
