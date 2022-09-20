ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

Related
KRON4 News

San Jose encampment cleanup creates new problems

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The City of San Jose is cleaning up a homeless encampment near the San Jose International Airport. It is a requirement by the Federal Aviation Administration due to safety concerns, but many of those residents have moved across the street. Kimberly Williams is one of many residents who moved to […]
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Cars
County
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
State
Florida State
Local
California Cars
PLANetizen

Maps for Proposed San Francisco Bay Tunnel Revealed

Plans for a new tunnel across the San Francisco Bay are shaping up as the public finally got a look at “the most detailed maps yet” showing the proposed tunnel’s route. As Benjamin Schneider reports for the San Francisco Examiner, planners for the Link21 project revealed two options for the tunnel. “One shows BART and regional rail trains — like Capitol Corridor or Caltrain — traveling side by side in a shared alignment from Oakland and Alameda to the Salesforce Transit Center in San Francisco.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Man attacked outside San Francisco home

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) –  A 51-year-old man is shaken after he was attacked by a stranger in San Francisco’s Mission District. It happened around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday night when the man was walking his dog near 18th Street and Valencia Street.  KRON4 spoke to the victim’s son. He and his wife had to rush from […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

CDC: COVID transmission in Bay Area is low

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Statewide mask requirements are disappearing in all indoor places, including those with lots of visitors and employees such as prisons and homeless shelters. The California Department of Public Health’s guidance now aligns with United States Centers of Disease Control and Prevention guidance for when COVID-19 cases are low. State health officials do […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Driverless Cars#Self Driving Cars#Tesla Cars#Autonomous Cars#Vehicles#Nhtsa
CBS San Francisco

Cannabis firm removes diesel generators from Oakland facility after judge's ruling

OAKLAND -- A Denver-based cannabis landlord has officially removed the polluting diesel generators previously used to power its facilities in East Oakland after the regional air district's request to shut them down was backed by an Alameda County Superior Court judge. Following a Sept. 13 hearing, Judge Evelio Grillo ruled that the Bay Area Air Quality Management District's July abatement order against the cannabis company Green Sage is "immediately enforceable," and invited the district to apply for a temporary restraining order in case the generators pop up again. Since October 2020, Green Sage had been using unpermitted diesel...
OAKLAND, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
NTSB
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
Autoblog

SUV misses child by inches as it barrels through flashing crosswalk

A crosswalk with flashing yellow lights is a high-visibility safety measure that can save lives — but only if motorists heed the lights. Last week in San Mateo, Calif., a child on a scooter barely escaped being hit by an SUV driven by someone who missed or ignored the warning lights and barreled on through.
SAN MATEO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Shootings provide another reality check for San Francisco’s failing mayor

Just in time for election season, San Francisco is confronting yet another spike in murders and shootings on city streets. Despite a tough new tone from District Attorney Brooke Jenkins — Mayor London Breed’s handpicked prosecutor — the cycle of crime continues unabated, providing a bloody reality check for voters and politicians alike. On Monday, two women were shot at 23rd and Valencia, within sight of the Mission’s trendy Beretta restaurant. One died. Over a two-week period early this month, two men were shot to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy