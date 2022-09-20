OAKLAND -- A Denver-based cannabis landlord has officially removed the polluting diesel generators previously used to power its facilities in East Oakland after the regional air district's request to shut them down was backed by an Alameda County Superior Court judge. Following a Sept. 13 hearing, Judge Evelio Grillo ruled that the Bay Area Air Quality Management District's July abatement order against the cannabis company Green Sage is "immediately enforceable," and invited the district to apply for a temporary restraining order in case the generators pop up again. Since October 2020, Green Sage had been using unpermitted diesel...

OAKLAND, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO