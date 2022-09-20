Read full article on original website
Related
sfstandard.com
San Francisco Woman’s Rage at GoCar’s ‘Loud as a Truck’ 10 Year Nuisance
For over 10 years, Donna Morrison has endured “loud as a truck” engine noises from GoCar’s yellow tourist buggies. The Gough Street resident of 47 years is fed up with the noisy engines and loud GPS-guided narration that comes with the vehicles rumbling past her 131-year-old Victorian home.
Electric vehicle charging needs to shift to daytime, study says: Here's why
Do you have an electric vehicle? If so, do you charge them at night? Well, a new study from Stanford says you should charge them much earlier in the day.
More than 200 SF cyclists injured after getting ‘doored’
Noel Morales was pedaling down South Van Ness Avenue and about to make a right turn onto 22nd Street when an Uber’s door suddenly popped open in front of him. Before he could swerve to avoid it, he lost balance and fell on the sidewalk. The Uber’s final destination...
San Jose encampment cleanup creates new problems
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The City of San Jose is cleaning up a homeless encampment near the San Jose International Airport. It is a requirement by the Federal Aviation Administration due to safety concerns, but many of those residents have moved across the street. Kimberly Williams is one of many residents who moved to […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
PLANetizen
Maps for Proposed San Francisco Bay Tunnel Revealed
Plans for a new tunnel across the San Francisco Bay are shaping up as the public finally got a look at “the most detailed maps yet” showing the proposed tunnel’s route. As Benjamin Schneider reports for the San Francisco Examiner, planners for the Link21 project revealed two options for the tunnel. “One shows BART and regional rail trains — like Capitol Corridor or Caltrain — traveling side by side in a shared alignment from Oakland and Alameda to the Salesforce Transit Center in San Francisco.”
1 Person Killed In A Pedestrian Accident In San Mateo (San Mateo, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a pedestrian accident occurred in San Mateo on Wednesday. The crash happened in the Hayward direction of the [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
Man attacked outside San Francisco home
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A 51-year-old man is shaken after he was attacked by a stranger in San Francisco’s Mission District. It happened around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday night when the man was walking his dog near 18th Street and Valencia Street. KRON4 spoke to the victim’s son. He and his wife had to rush from […]
CDC: COVID transmission in Bay Area is low
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Statewide mask requirements are disappearing in all indoor places, including those with lots of visitors and employees such as prisons and homeless shelters. The California Department of Public Health’s guidance now aligns with United States Centers of Disease Control and Prevention guidance for when COVID-19 cases are low. State health officials do […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
These Bay Area companies are announcing layoffs, but it's not all bad, researcher says
With the news of many companies cutting back, many are worried about a possible recession. One researcher says that while it is concerning the economy has slowed, California's "labor market as a whole is still really healthy."
Cannabis firm removes diesel generators from Oakland facility after judge's ruling
OAKLAND -- A Denver-based cannabis landlord has officially removed the polluting diesel generators previously used to power its facilities in East Oakland after the regional air district's request to shut them down was backed by an Alameda County Superior Court judge. Following a Sept. 13 hearing, Judge Evelio Grillo ruled that the Bay Area Air Quality Management District's July abatement order against the cannabis company Green Sage is "immediately enforceable," and invited the district to apply for a temporary restraining order in case the generators pop up again. Since October 2020, Green Sage had been using unpermitted diesel...
This Local Pizza Chain Grew To Dominate the California Market but Remains a Hidden Gem
California's best-kept secret? For over 40 years, this California-based pizza chain has been serving up tasty pizza slices to loyal customers across the West Coast. California Special: Local Pizza Chain in the Golden StateCredit: Adobe.
200 BART passengers stuck in Transbay Tube, disabled train will be towed, agency says
BART is experiencing "major delays" Friday morning as it says around 200 passengers are stuck on a disabled train in the Transbay Tube, and another train is en route to tow the train to the nearest station to get people off.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How a routine open ocean swim in San Francisco ended in death
A 67-year-old San Francisco resident died after a perilous swim off China Beach on Sept. 16.
EXCLUSIVE: SJPD steps into the crosswalk as pedestrian decoys for traffic safety
Officers say they may be seen as the bad guy, but their purpose is not about punishment - it's for "changing driving behavior" to prevent the next traffic fatality.
Courthouse News Service
Tesla counter sues California agency that alleged racial discrimination at Fremont plant
SAN FRANCISCO (CN) — Tesla Inc. countersued Thursday a California agency accusing the Silicon Valley auto giant of allowing and enabling widespread race discrimination at its Fremont assembly plant. The California Civil Rights Department (CRD) filed a petition Wednesday against Tesla alleging it failed to comply with its ongoing...
New report shows more people are leaving San Francisco than any other metro
San Francisco still leads the country in home buyers setting their sights elsewhere.
1 Person Killed In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In San Leandro (San Leandro, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle accident occurred in San Leandro on Monday. The crash happened on northbound Interstate 880 at the Davis Street [..]
How a stolen secret family recipe put Bay Area's Roli Roti on the map
The Bay Area's Roli Roti launched 20 years ago, but its start couldn't have been more chaotic.
Autoblog
SUV misses child by inches as it barrels through flashing crosswalk
A crosswalk with flashing yellow lights is a high-visibility safety measure that can save lives — but only if motorists heed the lights. Last week in San Mateo, Calif., a child on a scooter barely escaped being hit by an SUV driven by someone who missed or ignored the warning lights and barreled on through.
Shootings provide another reality check for San Francisco’s failing mayor
Just in time for election season, San Francisco is confronting yet another spike in murders and shootings on city streets. Despite a tough new tone from District Attorney Brooke Jenkins — Mayor London Breed’s handpicked prosecutor — the cycle of crime continues unabated, providing a bloody reality check for voters and politicians alike. On Monday, two women were shot at 23rd and Valencia, within sight of the Mission’s trendy Beretta restaurant. One died. Over a two-week period early this month, two men were shot to...
Comments / 0