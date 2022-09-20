ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairview, TX

fox7austin.com

Suspect indicted for murder of former Oklahoma football player

DALLAS - A Dallas County grand jury indicted Erick Garcia for the murder of former University of Oklahoma defensive tackle Du'Vonta Lampkin in downtown Dallas earlier this year. According to the indictment, Garcia shot and killed Lampkin during an attempted robbery. In May, Lampkin was shot and killed in an...
DALLAS, TX
fox7austin.com

Big Tex returns to his spot in Fair Park for 2022 State Fair of Texas

DALLAS - Everyone’s favorite 55-foot-tall cowboy is returning to his usual spot at Fair Park Friday morning. Big Tex will celebrate his 70th birthday this year. He is also sporting a new shirt and jeans thanks to the folks at Dickies. Every few years, Big Tex gets a wardrobe...
DALLAS, TX
fox7austin.com

Rapper BFG Straap among 2 killed in South Dallas shooting

DALLAS - Police are looking for the person who shot and killed two people including local rapper BFG Strapp in Dallas Thursday afternoon. The deadly shooting happened along Casey Street near Malcolm X Boulevard in South Dallas. One victim, 26-year-old Cory Lucien, died at the scene. The other, 22-year-old Antywon...
DALLAS, TX

