wamwamfm.com
Road Work at US 41 Intersection Near Vincennes
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a local road project involving the replacement of a large box culvert along East Elkhorn Road and at the intersection of U.S. 41 and South Keller Road, near Vincennes. Construction will start on S. Keller Rd. on or after...
WTHI
Terre Haute organization celebrates new location
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An organization in Terre Haute is opening a new chapter. The FSA Counseling Center held a ribbon cutting on Friday for its new location. It was hosted by the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce" with Mayor Duke Bennett attending. The new location can be found...
WTHI
Vincennes City Council exploring different ways to charge for trash service
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Members of the Vincennes City Council are asking for your input on how to pay for trash service each month. Right now, some Vincennes residents have to place a sticker on the side of the bag before taking outside to the trash tote. The trash stickers...
wamwamfm.com
Arvin’s Crushed Stone and Landscaping Retiring Auction
A longtime Loogootee businessman is retiring after years of service to the area. Mark Arvin at Arvin’s Crushed Stone and Landscaping is retiring and the business will auction off all the remaining items and land this Saturday on Hwy 231 in Loogootee beginning at 9:30 am. All 22 acres on three tracts, all remaining inventory, and other items will be up for grabs. Jay Yagle will be serving as the auctioneer. The auction will begin at 9:30am Saturday morning on site at Arvin’s Crushed Stone and landscaping in Loogootee.
Shelburn house fire quickly spreads to garage
SHELBURN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Firefighters battled flames at a house fire near Shelburn Friday morning. Crews were sent to North County Road 375 East in Sullivan County around 5 a.m. According to Thunderbird Assistant Fire Chief Chris Frye, no one was home at the time of the fire. No Injuries have been reported. There’s no […]
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Knies selected to finish Jasper Clerk-Treasurer’s term
The Dubois County Democratic Party chose Kiersten Knies of Jasper to fill the Jasper Clerk-Treasurer office held by Allen Seifert. Seifert will resign on October 7th to pursue other business opportunities, the Dubois County Democratic Party stated in a press release. Jasper Mayor Dean Vonderheide informed the Jasper Board of Public Works of Seifert’s resignation at last week’s meeting. He began his term in 2020.
vincennespbs.org
Bicknell man wins 50K
A Knox County man is thousands of dollars richer. This comes after he wins big in a national sweepstakes. This was the news Gregory Robinson and his sister Pat of Bicknell received Wednesday afternoon. The Publishers Clearing House’s Prize Patrol delivered the news in person with the help of Bicknell...
14news.com
Crescent Plastics closing after 73 years
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville company is closing after more than 70 years in business. Scott Schroeder with Crescent Plastics says the closure will impact 60 employees. He says they plan to stop production by December 2 and cease operations by the end of the year. Schroeder says they...
14news.com
Former employees speak out about Pink Energy following closure
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Wednesday night, employees with Pink Energy sent 14 News a letter from their management, letting them know the doors were closing. [PREVIOUS: Pink Energy reportedly shutting down operations, citing multiple issues]. One day later, former employees are speaking out about conditions within the business, and...
WTHI
"That's a big amount." Several Wabash Valley communities receive COVID-19 relief money
CASEY & OLNEY, Ill. (WTHI)- The state of Illinois is distributing $371 million of Covid-19 relief money. One of the lucky grantees is the city of Casey. The state awarded the city $356,541.79. The city's mayor knows exactly where that money is going. "We're going to use the largest part...
Fire disrupts school day at local elementary
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A fire briefly disrupted classes this morning at a local elementary school, but the Vigo County School Corporation says all students were safe throughout and have since returned to learning. According to the VCSC, Ouabache Elementary had a small fire break out Thursday morning. Communication Specialist Teresa Stuckey said that […]
witzamfm.com
Local Business Reacts to Storefront Accident
Jasper- On Monday morning, a pickup truck did not stop at the curb and end up crashing through the front of Sturms Hardware. A business that had stood for nearly 130 years, now has to plan for reconstruction of the building that is on Indiana’s historic registry. “Sharon (Messmer)...
vincennespbs.org
Bicknell family wins thousands in sweepstake
A Knox County family won a big prize Wednesday. First City News was on site when the Prize Patrol from Publishers Clearing House presented a check to Gregory Robinson of Bicknell. The check was worth around 50,000 dollars. Publishers Clearing House rep Howie Guja says Robinson had applied for many...
wamwamfm.com
Hindostan Days Returns to Martin County
Hindostan Days will return to Hindostan Falls in Martin County next weekend on October 1st. The day will feature a walk through its rich historic past, with a picnic atmosphere, live music, great food, local vendors, and information that showcases the hidden treasures of Martin County. Sierra Rutledge is one of the organizers who says her group Unite for Martin County is here to showcase what Martin County has to offer..
wamwamfm.com
2 Car Accidents in Daviess County
A two-vehicle accident occurred on W US Highway 50 at S State Road 57 in Washington. One vehicle was sitting in the roadway upon the arrival of officers. According to the police report, the driver of the truck fell asleep, and that is believed to be the cause of the accident.
WTHI
Terre Haute Balloon Festival is underway now!
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Have you ever wanted to take a ride in a hot air balloon? Now is your chance!. The first ever Terre Haute Balloon Festival is happening this weekend. Chances and Services for Youth is hosting the festival at the Terre Haute Regional Airport this Friday...
livingnewdeal.org
Set in Stone: the WPA in Lawrence County, Indiana
So a historian and an archaeologist went on the road awhile back to Lawrence County in southern Indiana to check out a wonderful WPA site equally of interest to both. As it’s deep into private property, I can tell you only that it was an abandoned dam, similar to, but larger than, one with which I was familiar in the same county, the dam that forms Anderson Lake. The WPA created some 400 lakes throughout the southern half of Indiana as flood and erosion control projects. They ranged in size from small farm ponds to the 400-acre Starve Hollow Lake in Jackson County. The majority were on private land but some, like Starve Hollow, were opened to the public.
Odon Couple using Halloween decorations for a good cause
ODON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — As the weather cools and September comes to a close, more and more houses in the community are getting… spooky. As Halloween decorations begin appearing at neighbors’ homes, some of them may be doing more than simply decorating. A number of homes are actually using their decorations to make a difference […]
Are ‘Furries’ For Real in Schools? Southern Indiana School Officials Answer Social Media Rumors
If you are a parent of a school-aged child, you need to know the truth about some rumors that are causing chaos in classrooms all over the nation. I must say that I love seeing mascots and characters. In fact a lot of my favorite photos are with costumed characters, but that is different than a 'Furry' or 'Furries'. According to the National Library of Medicine, "Furries are individuals who are especially interested in anthropomorphic or cartoon animals (e.g., Bugs Bunny). They often strongly identify with anthropomorphic animals and create fursonas, identities of themselves as those anthropomorphic animals. Some practice fursuiting, or wearing costumes that resemble anthropomorphic animals."
Posey Co. Sheriff Deputy Bryan Hicks to become Grand Marshal
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The West Side Nut Club has chosen Posey Co. Sheriff Deputy Bryan Hicks as this year’s Grand Marshal for the Main Parade on October 8. Just a little over a year ago, Deputy Hicks was shot and nearly lost his life responding to a welfare check in New Harmony. The suspect […]
