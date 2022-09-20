ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Watch a Giant Snake Coil Its Way Up a Tall Tree with Startling Speed

By Travis Hall
Field & Stream
Field & Stream
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oiNRp_0i3UijSy00

If you thought your deer stand was a safe space when it comes to potential threats from wandering snakes, you might want to think again. A video recently shared by an account known as Mr.Dohaman on YouTube shows just how adept—and alarmingly fast—a big snake can be when making a vertical ascent of a treek trunk.

While it’s hypnotic to watch a snake of this size coil up a tree trunk, it’s not actually an uncommon phenomenon. According to scientists, all manner of snake species are capable of slithering up into a tree in one way or another, and they do so for a variety of reasons. For one, many snakes are ambush hunters, and—as many a successful whitetail deer hunter will tell you—tree tops are a great place to sit and wait for unsuspecting prey to wander by. Snakes will also climb trees when seeking refuge from predators of their own.

The snake in the recently shared video appears to be a large constrictor, but venomous rattlesnakes are known to climb trees as well. In 2018, a New Mexico hunter filmed a 5-foot rattler perched in a tree canopy while out scouting for deer in the southwestern part of the state. And in August 2022, a Georgia hunter was surprised to find a 3-foot rattlesnake tucked into the seat of a deer stand hung about twenty feet up a white oak tree. By the time Brian Murphy noticed that snake, it was staring him in the face from less than 18 inches away. “My first thought was [that it was a] rat snake, but then I noticed the unmistakable shape of a pit viper head,” Murphy later told Georgia Outdoor News. “[I] thought I’d just about seen it all in tree stands, but I never even considered the remote possibility of finding a rattler! Be careful out there.”

According to the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Biology Institute, timber rattlers have been documented in trees at heights of more than 80 feet. The Bureau of Land Management reports that diamond back rattlesnakes will seek out tree canopies when they want to bask in the sun, hunt for prey, or escape rising water levels. Burmese pythons, an invasive, nonvenomous constrictor snake that is overrunning the Florida Everglades, will also climb trees, typically to hunt and ambush prey.

Comments / 0

Related
Field & Stream

Watch an Enormous Sea Lion Nearly Capsize a Small Fishing Boat While Fleeing a Pod of Hungry Orcas

A day of fishing off the coast of Vancouver Island took a terrifying turn for a Canadian couple after a massive California sea lion tried to jump into the hull of their 14-foot aluminum jon boat. The marine mammal, which one witness estimated at 750 pounds, practically ended up in the laps of the alarmed anglers, reportedly during a desperate attempt to evade a trio of killer whales.
ANIMALS
Field & Stream

A Roadkill Roundup, Featuring 5 Tales of the Fatally Flattened

MOST PEOPLE pay no attention to the pancaked predator, the unlucky ungulate, or the vaporized vermin they speed past on their way to their next pickleball match. But we hunters, who take a special interest in all creatures and who deal more than most with life and death, take notice. We slow down and look on with at least a modicum of morbid curiosity, if not a pang of hunger. Here’s how we remember five of the fatally flattened.
CARS
Field & Stream

“Freaking Massive” Great White Shark Circles Kayak Fisherman in Central California

A kayak angler was out trying to catch bait off the coast of Central California in late July when something startled him: A giant great white shark nearly the size of his kayak. The big shark circled the kayak angler for several minutes. The angler, who goes by the monicker “Fisherman’s Chronicles,” posted a video of the incredibly close encounter with the apex predator on his YouTube account. In the video, he can be heard calling out to his buddy to warn him of the shark, telling him it’s “freaking massive.”
SCIENCE
Field & Stream

Watch a Pack of Wolves Kill a Bull Elk in Brutally Slow Motion

It’s September, and many hunters have bull elk on their minds. Well, we recently came across this video from May 2022 that piqued our interest. It shows a natural predator taking down a young bull elk in excruciatingly slow motion. Be warned: The footage is pretty gruesome. It’s not for the faint-hearted. Wolves are not clean killers.
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Field & Stream

Hunter Arrows Monster Minnesota Drop-Tine Buck with a Rack Draped in Velvet

If you need to manage a huge property to consistently grow mature whitetails, just try telling that to Chad Garteski, who arrowed a 184-inch monster on a 100-acre tract in southeastern Minnesota on September 18th. The heavy-racked buck was one Garteski knew well. “He was just a regular, not only on that farm, but in a certain corner that other mature bucks use frequently,” he told F&S. “I was obviously excited when he showed up, but not surprised.”
MINNESOTA STATE
Field & Stream

Watch Three Men Save a Pet Dog from 12-Foot Anaconda

What would you do if your dog ended up in the grips of the world’s largest snake? Three men featured in an epic Nature’s Brutal Instagram video faced just that scenario in 2018. At the beginning of the video, a man reaches toward the muddy edge of a small stream in the Brazilian Amazon and rotates a massive form in the water. He grabs a tail and pulls as another man rushes to his side and helps. The long spotted underbelly of a huge snake emerges—an anaconda.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Venomous Snake#Water Snake#Rat Snake#Smithsonian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Pets
Daily Mail

Photographers make horrific discovery as 11 wild horses including pregnant mares are found slaughtered in a national park - as the culling is blamed on 'lies and propaganda'

Two photographers say a herd of 11 brumbies they documented for many years have been brutally slaughtered in a national park as they claim culling of the wild horses is based on 'lies and propaganda'. On Sunday Cooma couple Michelle and Ian Brown made the gruesome discovery that the entire...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Jax Hudur

The Tribe with the Rarest Electric Blue Eyes in the World

Tribe with the rarest electric blue eyesGeo.rock888/ Instagram. Although blue eyes and blond hair are typical traits of people with European ancestry, the people of the Indonesian Island of Buton have the rarest electric blue eyes in the world. This is because the Islanders have Waardenburg Syndrome, caused by a rare genetic mutation. The condition affects 1 in 42000 people worldwide, making the Buton tribe unique.
Field & Stream

Field & Stream

New York, NY
25K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Hunting and fishing tactics from the pros, gear reviews, and adventure stories. Field & Stream is the Soul of the Total Outdoorsman.

 https://www.fieldandstream.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy