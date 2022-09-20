Forget six-figure cars, bulging bank accounts, and private jet privileges — the unsung perk of superstardom has to be unfettered access to the best, most brilliant beauty professionals in the industry. Everyone’s seen the glammed-up photos posted by celebrities after an event, tagging their teams with humble notes about it “taking a village” but what’s not often considered is just how much insider knowledge is imparted during those sessions. In a new TikTok, Hailey Bieber demonstrates the power of collaboration first hand by showcasing one of her favorite tricks with the help of her makeup artist. Hailey Bieber’s foundation hack is a simple one, but it’s undeniably effective — and a little unexpected, too. In the video shared to her wildly popular TikTok account — she boasts a staggering 10 million followers on the platform alone — Bieber shows off her secret to smooth, dewy foundation that seems to totally mitigate the possibility of cake-face. Glazed donut face, though? Guaranteed.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO