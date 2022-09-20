Read full article on original website
Related
thezoereport.com
Paris Hilton Just Closed The Versace Show In A Flurry Of Pink Sparkles
Back in the early aughts, Paris Hilton basically started the spangled pink mini dress trend, and now, in a full resurgence of “Y2K style,” it appears Hilton came to Versace’s Spring/Summer 2023 show to remind everyone why she’s the ultimate trendsetter and will always be the ahead of the style curve. Hilton joined supermodels such as Bella and Gigi Hadid, Irina Shayk, and Emily Ratajkowski on the catwalk while wearing a tiny scintillating pink dress. The piece was styled with a pair of embroidered floral fingerless gloves and she gave her best model walk in neon pink pumps, which fans of The Simple Life might find suited Hilton’s taste to the T.
thezoereport.com
This K-Pop Favorite Designer Just Created The Most Stylish Smartphone
Juun.J might not be a global household name yet, but best believe that your favorite pop stars have been huge fans of the Seoul-based designer’s namesake label for quite some time now. The stylings of Juun.J, whose formal name is Jung Wook-Jun, have been worn by some of pop culture’s most notable members: A sleek black Juun.J trenchcoat hangs off Rihanna’s shoulders in the music video for her 2017 collab with Kendrick Lamar, “Loyalty,” playing Lamar’s ride-or-die as the pair navigate high-octane drama that tests the strength of their Bonnie and Clyde-style bond. And the megastar members of BTS have appeared in Juun.J pieces both as performers, with the bomber jackets in the music video for “Mic Drop,” as well as off-duty.
thezoereport.com
Katie Holmes Gave This “Boring” Shoe A Cool Twist For Fall
Katie Holmes has been a style icon for decades as she has a keen eye for spotting fashion trends before they become mainstream. First, she deemed clogs an essential for summer 2022 and then fellow fashion enthusiasts quickly followed suit in wearing the shoes. Next, she sparked the resurgence of the ballet flat by styling the “boring” footwear with her laid-back looks while running errands around New York City. Now, the actor is doubling down on this ballerina-inspired shoe for fall 2022, as Holmes wore black flats to a Chanel event on Sept. 20. The star opted for the square-toed shoes while making an appearance at the Through Her Lens: The Tribeca Chanel Women’s Filmmaker Program Luncheon.
thezoereport.com
Gucci's Spring 2023 Collection Will Have You Seeing Double
There always seems to be a sort of looming excitement in the weeks leading up to a Gucci show. Creative director Alessandro Michele has a way of creating a slow-building buzz and mystery around his collections each season. Last November, it involved his Los Angeles takeover of Hollywood Boulevard, aka Gucci’s Love Parade. In February, it surrounded the unveiling of the brand’s highly anticipated collab with Adidas (which included a front-row cameo of a pregnant Rihanna clad in a jeweled headdress and fur ensemble). And, for Gucci’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection dubbed “Twinsburg,” the brand teased a theme of duality and optical illusion in the days leading up to the Milan Fashion Week debut.
RELATED PEOPLE
thezoereport.com
The Sydney Evan x Erewhon Collab Is Filled With Cheeky, Playful Jewelry
Celebrities love LA-based jewelry label Sydney Evan (you can find its baubles on A-listers such as Selena Gomez, Megan Fox, and Kylie Jenner). Celebrities also love Erewhon, an organic food market that has become a hot spot for famous people sightings. Everyone from Angelina Jolie to Hailey Bieber shops there — the latter star even did a juice collab with Erewhon to promote her skin care line Rhode. Therefore, it makes sense that the two brands came together to birth the Sydney Evan x Erewhon collaboration, which ensures that, together, they will continue to make waves in Hollywood.
thezoereport.com
Lori Harvey Found The Easiest Way To Wear Baggy Pants For Fall
This year has seen the rise of unexpected bottom styles, from micro miniskirts to ‘80s-inspired parachute pants. Now cargo pants are dominating for fall, as they add a nostalgic and cool-girl feel to any ensemble. Street style gurus, as well as celebrities, who attended New York Fashion Week and London Fashion Week all sported the look and now more stars are hopping on board with the pants trend. Lori Harvey was partial to baggy cargo pants, for example, when she attended Jack Harlow’s post-concert after-party on Sept. 20. (For those who follow the well-dressed socialite, you know Harvey is often wearing the latest It item before anyone else has it.)
thezoereport.com
Kendall Jenner’s White Jeans Outfit Is Part Coastal Grandmother, Part Grandpacore
Sometimes, Kendall Jenner’s wardrobe is more aspirational than accessible. After all, not everyone can get ahold of designer pieces from the likes of Schiaparelli and Jean Paul Gaultier or wear a custom Prada ballgown to the 2022 Met Gala. (Ditto on her slinky Miu Miu after-party look, too.) And yet, Jenner sometimes goes for simpler outfits that may be high-fashion in price — she wears The Row a lot — but are also easily copyable with the right staples from your very own wardrobe. Case in point: Jenner’s white jeans and sweater vest outfit, which she wore while out in New York City this week.
thezoereport.com
Hailey Bieber Just Shared Her Secret Trick For Applying Foundation & It's Kind Of Genius
Forget six-figure cars, bulging bank accounts, and private jet privileges — the unsung perk of superstardom has to be unfettered access to the best, most brilliant beauty professionals in the industry. Everyone’s seen the glammed-up photos posted by celebrities after an event, tagging their teams with humble notes about it “taking a village” but what’s not often considered is just how much insider knowledge is imparted during those sessions. In a new TikTok, Hailey Bieber demonstrates the power of collaboration first hand by showcasing one of her favorite tricks with the help of her makeup artist. Hailey Bieber’s foundation hack is a simple one, but it’s undeniably effective — and a little unexpected, too. In the video shared to her wildly popular TikTok account — she boasts a staggering 10 million followers on the platform alone — Bieber shows off her secret to smooth, dewy foundation that seems to totally mitigate the possibility of cake-face. Glazed donut face, though? Guaranteed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thezoereport.com
How TZR Editors Are Reimagining Denim This Fall
The fall season is slowly but surely settling in, as are the seasonal wardrobes everyone’s been putting off for the past month. Lightweight linen short sets are being swapped for structured pant suits, sweet summer dresses are being traded for LBDs, and fisherman sandals are being put aside for Western boots. Even denim is being reimagined for fall 2022 based on the runway trends observed earlier this year in February.
thezoereport.com
Target Is Stocking This Cozy La Ligne Sweater For Fall — And It’s Under $100
It’s no secret that Target works with some of the most exciting names in fashion. Most often, the opportunity is a designer’s dream, as it means their creations are stocked countrywide and that they get to work with the retail giant’s vast network of factories and sourcing. Some of the most memorable collabs from years past include Rodarte, Sandy Liang, Marimekko, and Missoni. And on Oct. 9, there will be a few more names to add to that list, as Target’s Fall 2022 designer collection with Sergio Hudson, Kika Vargas, and La Ligne will be released. Each capsule will offer practical, even versatile, clothes that can be worn in various scenes of everyday life. Basically, they’re items you can wear from the office to dinner and then an after-party, too.
thezoereport.com
Can’t Travel Right Now? Let This Paris-Inspired Candle Transport You
Scent is a powerful thing: It can impact emotions, influence attraction, and conjure up memories. And if you’ve ever traveled anywhere, you know that a smell can also instantly transport you to a place you love. Sadly, though, making that happen can sometimes be easier said than done. It’s hard to recreate the exact salty-meets-fresh fragrance of your favorite seaside hotel, or the crisp scent of fall air on the mountain you love. That’s where travel-inspired candles come in. Sure, you may not be able to find a blend for every beloved vacation experience. But there’s actually a wealth of options when it comes to infusing the olfactory notes of many specific places into your home.
thezoereport.com
Go Dark This Fall With The Expensive Brunette Hair Color Trend
Although the drama of colorful ombré and unicorn hair can be exhilarating, there's something to be said about the peace that comes from minimalist and low-maintenance hair colors. And with shades like “expensive brunette” at your disposal you can enjoy a manageable hairstyle while still looking super polished. “Expensive brunette is a brunette hair color that is shiny, glossy, rich, healthy, and has purposeful dimension to it while keeping things simple yet high quality,” says Jason Lee, hairstylist, colorist and founder of Mela & Kera. It’s also one of the biggest hair trends for fall 2022 — just open up Instagram to see the proof.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thezoereport.com
Zara Just Dropped Its Third Origins Collection — And It Includes Home Decor
In 2019, Zara gave itself a challenge of reimagining the design process — and two years later, the fruits of its labor were born. Entitled Zara Origins, the undertaking is described as “a project focused upon building a contemporary wardrobe.” The ultimate goal? To introduce smart, minimalist garments made with quality materials and a high level of craft. Since its debut, the brand has launched a total of two collections under this moniker for winter and summer. However, the project is still evolving. As of Sept. 22, Zara Origins has launched its third collection — and with this drop, it’s taking a slightly different approach.
thezoereport.com
All Hail Lashana Lynch
The actor Lashana Lynch has a calling to nurture, mentor, and inspire. She’s not sure when it started, but it’s something she feels in her blood. “I have a deep need to take care of young girls,” she tells me over a late breakfast at the Toronto International Film Festival. “I feel like if my hands and my arms were big enough, I’d just want to scoop them all up and put them in one place and have a big sisterly chat. Because I’m not able to do that, I try to inject as much care and attention and love in my work.”
thezoereport.com
Kourtney Kardashian Put A Punk-Rock Spin On The Chrome Nail Trend
By now, you’ve surely seen the chrome nail trend on everyone from Hailey Bieber to your next-door neighbor. While the model and her go-to nail artist Zola Ganzorigt are credited with popularizing the sheer “glazed donut” look earlier this year, it’s quickly evolved to take many forms. Most recently, Kourtney Kardashian’s chrome nails prove yet again that the style isn’t just for baby pinks and nudes. The star added a reflective top coat to her black manicure, giving it a punk-rock edge that’s perfect for embracing goth-girl fall.
Comments / 0