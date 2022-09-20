SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Friday! Not going to be as uncomfortable today but it will still be hot. Sunny skies continue to dominate as the high pressure is still over us, highs today will reach the low-90s. We will likely not see much in terms of cloud cover, even this afternoon when it is typical for puffy clouds to pop up, thanks to lower humidity. Lows tonight will drop to the very low-70s, one of the last few days in this forecast where the lows will be that high.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 22 HOURS AGO