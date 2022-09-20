Read full article on original website
Cross Country Trails - Sept 17 ReportUnder The Radar NWLAMinden, LA
Mudbugs Slide In NAHL Showcase; First Home Series This WeekendUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Week 3 Under The Radar NWLA Football ReportUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Pilots and Lady Pilot Take Labor Day Weekend Trip To GeorgiaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
LSUS Lady Pilots and Pilots Get Wins Over WeekendUnder The Radar NWLALongview, TX
Our Top 10 List of Things Guys in Shreveport Think About in Fall
Men in northwest Louisiana are unique. Here are the top ten things men in Shreveport-Bossier admit to having on their minds... including, but not limited to; women, boobs, guns, beer, and tacos. Yes, believe it or not, men do think about more than just sex. According to one of my...
bossierpress.com
Nightmares at NecroManor Haunted Houseopens next Friday
Get ready for NecroManor’s 9th Season of Fear! The Nightmares begin September 30th at 7pm! Located on the Louisiana Boardwalk, NecroManor is the largest indoor haunted attraction in the Shreveport-Bossier area. NecroManor Haunted House was first established in 2014 at the old Reeves Marine building in Bossier City. In...
q973radio.com
98 Degrees Is Bringing The Heat This Christmas To Shreveport-Bossier City!
One of the hottest boy bands from the late 90’s / early 2000’s is coming to the Shreveport area and bringing a Boy Band Christmas to the ArkLaTex!. Jeff Timmons, Drew Lachey and Justin Jeffree from 98 Degrees.. along with Jamie Jones from All-4-One and Ryan Cabrera are kicking off their “Boy Band Christmas Tour” At Margaritaville Bossier City!
bossierpress.com
LAST CHANCE TO SEE POPULAR IMAX DOCUMENTARIES AT SCI-PORT DISCOVERY CENTER BEFORE RENOVATIONS BEGIN
This weekend is the last chance to see popular IMAX documentaries at Sci-Port. Discovery Center before the theatre temporarily closes for upgrades and renovations. Sci-Port Discovery Center is bringing back classic IMAX documentaries, including Apollo 11,. Hubble, Journey Into Amazing Caves and Grand Canyon Adventure on Saturday and Sunday. The.
Ray & Dottie Tabor Caught in the Act of Doing Good
It would take this page and thousands more just like it to list all the people's lives who have been impacted by Ray and Dottie Tabor, but thankfully, one of those people was Kelsey Phipps, and Kelsey took the time to write us about this angelic couple. These two have...
KSLA
Barksdale airman uncovers piece of WWII history at local thrift store
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - “To see that history preserved gives me great joy and satisfaction, to pass it on to the next generation so we don’t forget what they did,” said Capt. Russell Risden. Capt. Risden serves in the United States Air Force, and has always had...
KSLA
House goes up in flames in Queensborough neighborhood
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport firefighters responded to a house fire in the city’s Queensborough neighborhood. At 12:46 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, the fire was reported in the 3400 block of Hardy Street. When they arrived, firefighters found an abandoned house had caught fire. The house was heavily damaged...
I Had the Some of the Best Pasta at a Random Spot in Shreveport
I have been dying to try the new eatery in Downtown Shreveport. Friday was my lucky day, I drove past Pepito's XO in Shreveport and saw that they were open and the lunch crowd had left. Pepito's XO Has Only Been Open for a Month and Everyone Around Town Has...
Historic Shreveport Party Spot Destroyed in Fire
An abandoned building in downtown Shreveport caught fire this afternoon. This blaze happened at 114 Texas Street which is the former of the old Sportspage and Humphrees in the Square in the Red River District. This old building has been abandoned for several years and has been the center of...
KSLA
Texas Street building damaged in massive fire was in process of making comeback
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Bricks, rubble, and only a portion of the old Humpfrees building still stand after a massive fire Wednesday, Sept. 22. Tim Huck owns the Sandbar, a business that’s just steps from the Humpfrees building. He said his building didn’t suffer severe damage. “Some of...
bossierpress.com
Dinner Under the Stars
The success of the inaugural Dinner Under the Stars: A Taste of the East Bank event held on Sunday evening September 18, 2022 can be measured as a huge success. A crowd of nearly 100 people gathered together at the event for a common purpose. These people are invested in their community and committed to supporting an organization with Bossier’s best interest always at the forefront. In this instance, the organization being supported was Keep Bossier Beautiful.
KTBS
1 wounded in Wednesday night shooting in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - A late night shooting in Shreveport sent one man to the hospital. According to Shreveport police, it happened at Walker and Meriwether roads around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. Police say they believe it was the result of a failed drug deal. One man was shot multiple times and...
KSLA
Feeling like Fall soon, plus a Tropical update
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Friday! Not going to be as uncomfortable today but it will still be hot. Sunny skies continue to dominate as the high pressure is still over us, highs today will reach the low-90s. We will likely not see much in terms of cloud cover, even this afternoon when it is typical for puffy clouds to pop up, thanks to lower humidity. Lows tonight will drop to the very low-70s, one of the last few days in this forecast where the lows will be that high.
arklatexweekend.com
10 fun things for this weekend: Sept. 23-25
SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - There’s plenty more fun things to do this weekend! Scan our Calendar page, our list of county fairs and the Fall Festival Guide for more. FRIDAY, SEPT. 23. 107th Annual Miller County Fair & Rodeo. Runs from September 21-24 Don’t miss the excitement of...
Summer 2022 Was Flaming HOT in Shreveport. Just How Hot Was It?
If you live in the Shreveport-Bossier City area and you thought that this summer was hotter than normal, you're right!. Shreveport-Bossier City experienced a whopping 25 100° plus days during the summer of 2022. That number could actually go up by tomorrow, since the official start of fall is...
Eastern Progress
Progress made in restoring Old Galilee Baptist Church for Shreveport civil rights museum
SHREVEPORT, La. -- There’s an effort to open a civil rights museum in Shreveport at the site of a historic church with a past tied to the civil rights movement. The fight for freedom in the South has links to several events that happened in Shreveport. That history has fueled some groups to push for a project that would honor the sacrifices of others and leave a legacy for the future.
KTBS
Fire ravages downtown Shreveport building
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport firefighters are on the scene of a blaze at a downtown building. Shreveport DDA said in a social media post the building is known as the old Sportspage/Humphrey building at 114 Texas Street. It's located behind the Blind Tiger. There were 22 fire units on the...
Lee Brice Tells Gary & Bristol Tonight’s Concert Will Be Epic
Tonight is the night! Lee Brice is coming to Bossier City!. Certainly one of Nashville's most energetic stars, Brice will bring his "Label Me Proud" tour at Brookshire Grocery Arena. Doors are set to open at 6:00pm and the show will begin at 7:00pm. The great news is that there...
txktoday.com
Multi-Jurisdiction Police Chase Ends on Lake Drive in Texarkana
On Wednesday, September 21, 2022, Atlanta Police Department Dispatch received a call concerning a reckless driver on East Main Street with the caller reporting that the vehicle was making multiple U-turns in the roadway and then sitting in the roadway with the hazard lights flashing. The caller reported that this had been happening for several minutes prior to reporting it to the police.
magic1029fm.com
I Hope Waiters and Waitresses in the Shreveport-Bossier City Area DO NOT Have This Happen TO Them
On the surface this looks like an awesome story… There was a great story this summer about a waitress in Scranton, Pennsylvania who got a $3,000 tip on a $13 bill. The waitress’s name is Mariana Lambert, and it happened in June. She was blown away and said she’d use the money to pay some bills and take her family on a vacation.
