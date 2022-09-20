ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

bossierpress.com

Nightmares at NecroManor Haunted Houseopens next Friday

Get ready for NecroManor’s 9th Season of Fear! The Nightmares begin September 30th at 7pm! Located on the Louisiana Boardwalk, NecroManor is the largest indoor haunted attraction in the Shreveport-Bossier area. NecroManor Haunted House was first established in 2014 at the old Reeves Marine building in Bossier City. In...
SHREVEPORT, LA
q973radio.com

98 Degrees Is Bringing The Heat This Christmas To Shreveport-Bossier City!

One of the hottest boy bands from the late 90’s / early 2000’s is coming to the Shreveport area and bringing a Boy Band Christmas to the ArkLaTex!. Jeff Timmons, Drew Lachey and Justin Jeffree from 98 Degrees.. along with Jamie Jones from All-4-One and Ryan Cabrera are kicking off their “Boy Band Christmas Tour” At Margaritaville Bossier City!
SHREVEPORT, LA
bossierpress.com

LAST CHANCE TO SEE POPULAR IMAX DOCUMENTARIES AT SCI-PORT DISCOVERY CENTER BEFORE RENOVATIONS BEGIN

This weekend is the last chance to see popular IMAX documentaries at Sci-Port. Discovery Center before the theatre temporarily closes for upgrades and renovations. Sci-Port Discovery Center is bringing back classic IMAX documentaries, including Apollo 11,. Hubble, Journey Into Amazing Caves and Grand Canyon Adventure on Saturday and Sunday. The.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

House goes up in flames in Queensborough neighborhood

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport firefighters responded to a house fire in the city’s Queensborough neighborhood. At 12:46 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, the fire was reported in the 3400 block of Hardy Street. When they arrived, firefighters found an abandoned house had caught fire. The house was heavily damaged...
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Historic Shreveport Party Spot Destroyed in Fire

An abandoned building in downtown Shreveport caught fire this afternoon. This blaze happened at 114 Texas Street which is the former of the old Sportspage and Humphrees in the Square in the Red River District. This old building has been abandoned for several years and has been the center of...
SHREVEPORT, LA
bossierpress.com

Dinner Under the Stars

The success of the inaugural Dinner Under the Stars: A Taste of the East Bank event held on Sunday evening September 18, 2022 can be measured as a huge success. A crowd of nearly 100 people gathered together at the event for a common purpose. These people are invested in their community and committed to supporting an organization with Bossier’s best interest always at the forefront. In this instance, the organization being supported was Keep Bossier Beautiful.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTBS

1 wounded in Wednesday night shooting in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - A late night shooting in Shreveport sent one man to the hospital. According to Shreveport police, it happened at Walker and Meriwether roads around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. Police say they believe it was the result of a failed drug deal. One man was shot multiple times and...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Feeling like Fall soon, plus a Tropical update

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Friday! Not going to be as uncomfortable today but it will still be hot. Sunny skies continue to dominate as the high pressure is still over us, highs today will reach the low-90s. We will likely not see much in terms of cloud cover, even this afternoon when it is typical for puffy clouds to pop up, thanks to lower humidity. Lows tonight will drop to the very low-70s, one of the last few days in this forecast where the lows will be that high.
SHREVEPORT, LA
arklatexweekend.com

10 fun things for this weekend: Sept. 23-25

SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - There’s plenty more fun things to do this weekend! Scan our Calendar page, our list of county fairs and the Fall Festival Guide for more. FRIDAY, SEPT. 23. 107th Annual Miller County Fair & Rodeo. Runs from September 21-24 Don’t miss the excitement of...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Eastern Progress

Progress made in restoring Old Galilee Baptist Church for Shreveport civil rights museum

SHREVEPORT, La. -- There’s an effort to open a civil rights museum in Shreveport at the site of a historic church with a past tied to the civil rights movement. The fight for freedom in the South has links to several events that happened in Shreveport. That history has fueled some groups to push for a project that would honor the sacrifices of others and leave a legacy for the future.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Fire ravages downtown Shreveport building

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport firefighters are on the scene of a blaze at a downtown building. Shreveport DDA said in a social media post the building is known as the old Sportspage/Humphrey building at 114 Texas Street. It's located behind the Blind Tiger. There were 22 fire units on the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
txktoday.com

Multi-Jurisdiction Police Chase Ends on Lake Drive in Texarkana

On Wednesday, September 21, 2022, Atlanta Police Department Dispatch received a call concerning a reckless driver on East Main Street with the caller reporting that the vehicle was making multiple U-turns in the roadway and then sitting in the roadway with the hazard lights flashing. The caller reported that this had been happening for several minutes prior to reporting it to the police.
ATLANTA, TX
ABOUT

News 710 KEEL has the best news coverage for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

