sfstandard.com
Serra Breaks Free From St. Francis in Third Quarter
For two quarters, it looked like longtime rivals Serra and St. Francis were in for another tightly contested defensive battle. Serra quarterback Maealiuaki Smith had something to say about that. In the third quarter alone, the junior QB threw for 103 yards and two touchdowns as the visiting Padres rolled...
sfstandard.com
SF Parents Say Richmond Is Unsafe, Cancel High School Football Game
San Francisco parents have forced the forfeit of a high school football game over safety concerns in Richmond. Seven Galileo football players have been pulled out of the Friday game by their parents — much to the disappointment of Richmond’s head coach, Bryan Fisher. Low roster numbers and...
sfstandard.com
Meet the Man Injecting Art and Culture Into San Francisco’s Commercial Corridors
San Francisco is banking on art to help the city’s economic recovery, with community art events frequently pitched as a way to revive neighborhoods still limping from the pandemic. The city would do well to look at the example set by Lauro Gonzalez and his organization Artyhood, which was...
sfstandard.com
San Francisco Woman’s Rage at GoCar’s ‘Loud as a Truck’ 10 Year Nuisance
For over 10 years, Donna Morrison has endured “loud as a truck” engine noises from GoCar’s yellow tourist buggies. The Gough Street resident of 47 years is fed up with the noisy engines and loud GPS-guided narration that comes with the vehicles rumbling past her 131-year-old Victorian home.
sfstandard.com
SF’s Historic Huntington Hotel Slips into Loan Default
The Huntington Hotel, one of the famed “Big Four” hotels atop San Francisco’s Nob Hill, may face foreclosure after defaulting on a loan, according to a report. Documents filed with the city show a loan amounting to $56.2 million in default and a tax lien against the property, according to Bay Area News Group. Los Angeles-based Woodbridge Capital acquired the 136-room hotel in 2018 for $51.9 million. Its lender, Deutsche Bank, is seeking to foreclose on the loan.
sfstandard.com
Thousands of Muni Riders Face Chaos Under Line Change Plan
Tens of thousands of Muni riders could face chaotic changes to their route into downtown. New plans teased Tuesday by Supervisor Gordon Mar say that once the L light rail line returns, SF transport bosses plan to have it connect to the K-line, heading south east. This would also cause...
sfstandard.com
SF’s Willow St. Encampment Returns, Signaling the Futility of Short-Term Fixes
City workers “resolved” tent encampments on Willow Street in the Tenderloin 33 times last year–the highest number for any street in 2021—but have only visited the alley to offer services twice so far this year, according to data acquired by The Standard through a public records request.
sfstandard.com
What’s Really Behind the Mayor’s Spat With Her Appointee? Influence Over SFPD’s Future Leadership
When one of Mayor London Breed’s political appointees crossed her last week, she publicly lashed out at him for failing to help elect a Police Commission leader who could be a voice for the Chinese community. But privately, she seemed more concerned about another issue entirely. In a phone...
sfstandard.com
Mayor Breed May Have to Stop Making Appointees Sign Secret, Undated Resignation Letters
A political rival to London Breed wants to strip the mayor of her ability to compel city commissioners to sign secret, undated resignation letters as a condition of their appointments after The Standard exposed the practice Friday. Supervisor Dean Preston says such agreements appear to run afoul of San Francisco...
