Serra Breaks Free From St. Francis in Third Quarter

For two quarters, it looked like longtime rivals Serra and St. Francis were in for another tightly contested defensive battle. Serra quarterback Maealiuaki Smith had something to say about that. In the third quarter alone, the junior QB threw for 103 yards and two touchdowns as the visiting Padres rolled...
SF Parents Say Richmond Is Unsafe, Cancel High School Football Game

San Francisco parents have forced the forfeit of a high school football game over safety concerns in Richmond. Seven Galileo football players have been pulled out of the Friday game by their parents — much to the disappointment of Richmond’s head coach, Bryan Fisher. Low roster numbers and...
SF’s Historic Huntington Hotel Slips into Loan Default

The Huntington Hotel, one of the famed “Big Four” hotels atop San Francisco’s Nob Hill, may face foreclosure after defaulting on a loan, according to a report. Documents filed with the city show a loan amounting to $56.2 million in default and a tax lien against the property, according to Bay Area News Group. Los Angeles-based Woodbridge Capital acquired the 136-room hotel in 2018 for $51.9 million. Its lender, Deutsche Bank, is seeking to foreclose on the loan.
Thousands of Muni Riders Face Chaos Under Line Change Plan

Tens of thousands of Muni riders could face chaotic changes to their route into downtown. New plans teased Tuesday by Supervisor Gordon Mar say that once the L light rail line returns, SF transport bosses plan to have it connect to the K-line, heading south east. This would also cause...
