Sunday, Monday football games fight for ratings supremacy

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Help may be on the way for the somewhat undermanned Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants heading into their NFC East showdown on Monday night. Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup and Giants outside linebackers Azeez Ojulari and Kayvon Thibodeaux seemingly are ready to make their 2022 debuts after missing the opening two games. All three were projected starters, but injuries have had them inactive on game days. “Nobody wants to be on the sideline, but I think that’s the part of team sports; you’ve really got to be humble,” said Thibodeaux, the No. 5 overall pick in the draft. “I can’t win a game, and I can’t lose a game. All I can do is contribute to the outcome. So, for me, even when I’m not on the field, (it’s) figuring out how I can contribute to the guys I’m playing with.”

DALLAS, TX ・ 11 MINUTES AGO