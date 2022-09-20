Read full article on original website
Public Land Auction Coming to Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Prospective land buyers in the Rochester area will have their chance to bid on public property in Rochester next month. The DNR recently announced a public land auction that’s set to happen in Rochester on October 21. Officials say they will auction off parcels available in Houston and Anoka Counties.
Rochester City Council Sets Cap on Tax Levy Increase
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester City Council set the maximum property tax levy increase Monday night. Council members unanimously approved to cap the tax levy increase at 6.85%, which would be an increase of about $4.3 million from this year’s spending blueprint. The preliminary budget for next year is currently around $588 million.
dodgecountyindependent.com
Dodge County commissioners are asking right questions
Mark Lennox, the director for NextEra Energy’s Dodge County Wind program was at last week’s Dodge County Commissioners meeting to give an update on the project. The project will install wind turbines, primarily in Dodge County, but also in Steele County, that will be able to provide up to 260 megawatts of clean energy. The energy produced will be sold to Great River Energy which is the electricity provider to a number of electric cooperatives including Steele Waseca.
KIMT
Pay increases for two sets of workers approved by Rochester School Board
ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Rochester School Board voted unanimously Tuesday to increase pay for Education Support Professionals (ESPs), formerly known as paraprofessionals. “An Education Support Professional has a vital role in the success of the mission of the Rochester Public Schools,” says Laura Denny, the union rep for ESPs. “It is our hope that the gains in this contract will help us to retain our valuable employees as well as attract new ones, in an effort to support all students.”
Oronoco Businessman is Facing 26 Felony Tax Charges
Wabasha, MN (KROC-AM News) - An Oronoco man has found himself in hot water with the Minnesota Department of Revenue. A news release issued by the department today says Nicholas Graves is facing 26 felony tax crimes for allegedly failing to file sales and use tax returns and failing to pay sales tax for his business. The criminal complaint filed in Wabasha County Court also alleges he failed to file individual income tax returns or pay income taxes from 2018 through last year.
KIMT
Oronoco man accused of not paying nearly $800,000 in state taxes
ST. PAUL, Minn. – An Olmsted County man is charged with 26 crimes involving more than $796,000 in unpaid sales and income taxes. Nicholas Joe Graves of Oronoco is accused of failing to file sales and use tax returns and pay sales tax for his business, Graves Online Auctions, for multiple quarters between October 2019 and October 2021. The criminal complaint states that Graves also failed to file individual income tax returns and failed to pay income tax on his earned income for tax years 2018 through 2021.
KIMT
MNisReady Coalition hosts first Canna-caravan event to support cannabis legalization
ROCHESTER, Minn. - The first installment of a local coalition's cannabis legalization tour got underway in Rochester on Thursday night. The Minnesota is Ready Coalition hosted the first Canna-caravan event with around 50 supporters at Gray Duck Theater and Coffeehouse. The coalition was founded by three cannabis advocacy groups in...
Get Ready For Another Busy Construction Season in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - As the transformation of downtown Rochester continues, the Destination Medical Center Corporation Board of Directors met today to review a list of projects planned for next year. The largest expenditure on the 2023 DMC capital plan totals more than $17.7 million for the Bus Rapid...
Costly Rochester Area Fire Destroys Up to $200K in Property
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office has released a damage estimate for a pole shed fire that occurred in rural northeast Rochester earlier this week. Lt. Lee Rossman said the Tuesday morning fire in the 3400 block of Hermann Ct. Northeast destroyed between $150,000 and $200,000...
Rochester mayor 'beyond angry' over school swatting calls made across Minnesota
Rochester, Minnesota Mayor Kim Norton shared her disgust over the hoax "active shooter" calls made to 16 Minnesota school districts on Wednesday. One of the schools was Rochester's Lourdes High School. "What kind of person thinks this is okay? I urge law enforcement to find this person or persons and...
At Least Four Southern Minnesota Schools Subject of Swatting Calls
Undated (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Lourdes High School was one of at least four schools in southern Minnesota that was the subject of a swatting call Wednesday. Authorities in Mankato, Albert Lea and Austin also rushed to schools in their communities on what turned out to be false reports of an active shooting taking place. A statement from the Austin School District reported their buildings went into a lockdown after a bogus call of an active shooter came in around 11:20 a.m.
$100 Million Downtown Rochester Housing Project is Progressing
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester City Council will be asked Monday evening to officially enter into an exclusive negotiating rights agreement concerning the Civic Center North surface parking lot. Sherman Associates Development was previously designated as the developer for the current City-owned parking lot on the west side...
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Cannon Falls Police, Goodhue County Sheriff's reports
The past week's Cannon Falls Police Department and Goodhue County Sheriff's Office reports:. Wheels were stolen off of a vehicle on the 100 block of 8th Street south on Monday, Sept. 12. Locks were cut and storage lockers were entered on the 200 block of Holiday Avenue on Thursday, Sept....
steeledodgenews.com
Steele County Sheriff’s Race 2022
In an effort to keep our readers as informed as possible about the upcoming election and the choices they are offered, we are asking the candidates of several races to weigh in on the issues. That includes the race for Steele County Sheriff. Incumbent Sheriff Lon Thiele is facing challenger...
winonahealth.org
One-day closure of Frontenac at Hwy 43/Mankato planned Thursday
When coming to Winona Health, remember that the entrance from Hwy 61 next to the YMCA will always be open. We wanted to alert you to a one-day closure on Thursday, Sept. 22 at Frontenac Drive and Highway 43/Mankato Avenue. Construction crews will be constructing the watermain, so vehicles will not be able to access Highway 43/Mankato from Frontenac Drive and northbound motorists on Highway 43/Mankato won’t be able to access Frontenac.
KIMT
Five people hurt in Olmsted County collision
EYOTA TOWNSHIP, Minn. - Five people were hurt in a two-vehicle collision Friday afternoon in Olmsted County. It happened just after 1:30 pm on Highway 14 near County Road 102. The Minnesota State Patrol says Omar Aweis Abbas, 27 of Rochester, was driving east and Greg Arvin Wright, 57 of Kasson, was following behind. The State Patrol says Abbas had to stop for another vehicle that was stopped in the eastbound lane and was hit by Wright.
KIMT
Eyota concert could cause traffic trouble on Saturday
EYOTA, Minn. – A big concert this weekend in southeastern Minnesota could pose challenges for drivers. The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) says delays and backups on sections of Highway 42, Highway 14, and Interstate 90 near Eyota are possible Saturday afternoon and evening due to the Luke Bryan Farm Tour concert.
Major Airline Making It Easier To Fly Out Of Rochester
A major airline announced it was adding a new service that will make it easier to fly out of Rochester International Airport this fall. I'm a little ashamed to admit that after having lived in Rochester for over a decade now, I've only flown out of Rochester International Airport (RST) one time, last spring when my wife and I took a trip to the Outer Banks. We flew on United Airlines' connecting flight that took us non-stop from RST here in Minnesota to O'Hare Airport in Chicago where we boarded another flight to Norfolk, Virginia.
KIMT
Mayo Clinic Health System to spend nearly $15 million improving Albert Lea campus
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Mayo Clinic Health System held a ceremonial wall-breaking Thursday to celebrate a $14.9 million enhancement and modernization project at its Albert Lea campus. "This project has been years in the making, and I'm thrilled to see our vision become reality," says Dr. Robert Albright, regional...
