Read full article on original website
Related
Department of Aging offers bingo, food at Chemung County Fairgrounds
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung County Department of Aging held two events today for local seniors to get outside, take home a meal and play some bingo! The Drive-in-Bingo and Drive-thru Picnic events were held today, September 23, 2022 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m at te Chemung County Fairgrounds in Horseheads. At the […]
i100rocks.com
Caroline Town Hall may get video security system
CAROLINE, N.Y. (WHCU) — Caroline aims to make its Town Hall more secure. Officials hope to add a video security system. They’re applying for up to $30,000 in grant funding. Elsewhere in Tompkins County, Ithaca is considering adding cameras on West State Street to help reduce crime. There’ve...
i100rocks.com
Steuben County military vets targeted in new scam
CORNING, N.Y. (WHCU) — Military veterans are being targeted in a scam in Steuben County. WENY-TV reports an Arizona-based company called DD214 Direct has been contacting military vets around the county asking for copies of their military discharge papers. According to Steuben County Clerk Judy Hunter, the company charges 79 dollars for a hard copy or 119 dollars for an e-mail copy.
i100rocks.com
Cortland County SPCA seeking information on person who shot cat, reward offered
HARFORD, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Cortland County SPCA and New York State Humane Association is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the capture of whomever is responsible for a case of animal abuse. Winston the cat was found in a Have-A-Heart Trap near the Country Meadows Mobile...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
whcuradio.com
Cortland has cheapest gas in NY
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — The cheapest location for gas in New York is still Cortland. Triple A show Cortland’s average this morning is $3.36, which is 35 cents lower than the state average. Ithaca’s average price is $3.83. Four-dollar gas is still reported in areas of northern...
cortlandvoice.com
Person shoots animal in the head
Cortland County SPCA is looking for information on the individual who shot an animal in the face and the head with a gun. According to a release from the County SPCA, a cat was found on Wednesday in a Havahart trap in the area of Country Meadows Mobile Home Park on Route 221 in the town of Harford.
i100rocks.com
Tompkins County considers creating EMS coordinator position
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tompkins County is in early talks to create an EMS coordinator. Trumansburg Mayor Rordan Hart says the position would handle the logistics of emergency response. He says it may take a couple years for the job to develop. Hart says lawmakers in Albany are considering...
johnnyjet.com
The Finger Lakes: A Tale of Two Counties
Bruce Northam is the author of THE DIRECTIONS TO HAPPINESS, a 135-country quest for life lessons, and a Chicken Soup for the traveler—but with balls. Check out his alternative keynote on AmericanDetour.com and follow him on Facebook. The Finger Lakes’ magical Inns of Aurora. Sometimes your home state...
IN THIS ARTICLE
City of Syracuse says recycling bins can now be picked up at 8 locations
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The City of Syracuse is increasing the number of places where residents can pick up recycling bins, easing the burden of having to travel to the Department of Public Works or City Hall. The city will allow recycling bins to be picked up at eight locations across...
i100rocks.com
Mayor: Cortland close to creating City Manager position
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Officials in Cortland are considering putting a City Manager in charge. Mayor Scott Steve tells WHCU the Common Council is on board. A public hearing is scheduled for the October 4th Common Council meeting on adopting a local law to create the position. Ithaca is...
Multiple departments battle Elbridge barn fire
JORDAN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Multiple fire crews are battling a fully involved barn fire in Elbridge, N.Y. Onondaga County 911 dispatchers tell NewsChannel 9 the call went out around 8:15 p.m. along Campbell Road near Mead Road. As of now, there’s no word on if there are any injuries or what may have sparked the […]
City of Binghamton Issues Lockdown Warnings to Four Properties
At a press conference on Wednesday, City of Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham announced that the City had issued lockdown warning letters to four properties in Binghamton. Under the City's new lockdown law, the letters inform the building owners that their properties have been deemed a public nuisance, and gives them 30 days to submit a corrective action plan before the City files a complaint with the City Court to temporarily close the premises. Anyone using the property following the temporary closing of the premises would be subject to arrest.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
House of the Week: Saved from demolition, this Northside Syracuse home puts smiles on people’s faces
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – When Ed Morris was growing up in Syracuse, he was well aware of the house at 501 Court Street. “When I was a kid, that corner was my bus stop,” he remembered. “It was a scary looking house. I was always scared of it. It looked like a haunted house.”
i100rocks.com
Tompkins County Legislature to host public forum on 2023 budget
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A virtual public forum on next year’s budget in Tompkins County. The community is invited to participate in a forum on the recommended county budget for next year. Led by the Tompkins County Legislature, the event will include an overview of what’s in the budget, and residents will have an opportunity to provide input and ask questions. It happens on Tuesday, September 27th at 7 p.m. Anyone can register to attend the event via Zoom. It will also be simulcast and archived on YouTube. Additionally, the public can provide the Legislature with comments here any time.
New York State Free Fishing Day Is Coming Back
Sure, I see the date. The summer of 2022 is now history. For me, it was a great summer, and the weather was almost perfect in my opinion. Summer is my favorite season. The rest, well, I tolerate them as best. But, at least the first half of the fall...
WHEC TV-10
Two people arrested for burglary in Livingston County
CALEDONIA, N.Y. — Deputies in Livingston County arrested two people and charged them with burglary. The first is Shawn Ganoe. The 40-year-old from Canandaigua is accused of a September 15th burglary at a business in Caledonia. Police say Ganoe cut a fence at the business and entered a secure...
Empty the shelters – reduced animal adoption fees
The Broome County Humane Society is participating in the BISSELL Pet Foundation's Empty the Shelters campaign which will run October 1st through 8th.
County legislature moves forward with TCAT agreement as negotiations near conclusion
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—A busy meeting as always on Tuesday night at the Tompkins County Legislature, most notably adding two legislators to the governing body and appearing to resolve the longstanding negotiations over the operating of TCAT buses and financially supporting the agency. You can watch the full meeting here...
Abandoned Hudson River State Hospital! Once Home to the Criminally Insane?
In the late 1800's and well into the 1900's there were several psychiatric hospitals around New York State. Over those years people would check-in to these facilities, willingly and sometimes unwillingly, for treatment for a variety of conditions. Depression, schizophrenia and even homosexuality could have an individual admitted and some never left.
Southern Tier Gets Its Own Craft Beverage Trail
Fans of locally crafted beer, wines and spirits have a new opportunity to sample all the Southern Tier has to offer. Cornell Cooperative Extension of Broome County and Visit Binghamton with support from Experience Tioga and Explore Chenango County are launching the new Southern Tier Craft Beverage Trail September 23 with over a dozen businesses in Broome, Chenango and Tioga Counties featured.
Comments / 1