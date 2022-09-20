ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton, KY

WBKR

Are These Old Kentucky Sayings or Just Southern Phrases?

You could spend a long time going over a list of folk sayings that are uniquely American. I did it in my Introduction to Folklore class at Western Kentucky University. The whole class had a ball. But "uniquely American" is one thing; "specifically regional" is another thing entirely. And I've...
KENTUCKY STATE
seniorresource.com

Where Are The Best Places In Kentucky For Retirement?

Kentucky, nicknamed the Bluegrass State, is home to the world’s first KFC, the Kentucky Derby, and a growing number of retirees! This state boasts more than its fair share of tourist attractions, including Mammoth Cave, Cumberland Falls, and the Louisville Slugger Museum. The cost of living in Kentucky is...
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKO

Family, authorities search for Tenn. man last seen in southcentral Ky.

Tenn./Ky. (WBKO) - Authorities are searching for a Tennessee man that went missing and was last seen in the southcentral Kentucky area. According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office (TN), Michael Harding has been missing since September 20. A family friend tells WBKO News that they haven’t heard from the veteran since then which is unusual for him.
CLAY COUNTY, KY
Detroit News

Ford breaks ground on $5.6 billion Tennessee mega-campus

Ford Motor Co. has officially broken ground on BlueOval City, the $5.6 billion electric-vehicle assembly, battery production and supplier campus the automaker is building in West Tennessee with a joint-venture partner. Just under a year ago, Ford announced what it described as its largest-ever manufacturing investment. The company and partner...
Murray Ledger & Times

Obituaries, Sept. 23, 2022

Larry Ray Robinson, 67, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray. He was born March 17, 1955, in Lexington, Kentucky. He was the owner and operator of Interstate Filter & Supply Company, and a member of First United Methodist...
MURRAY, KY
wgnsradio.com

Canine Flu is a Growing Problem in Tennessee

Canine flu is on the rise in Tennessee. The illness is very contagious and could even be deadly. Dawn Roberts, executive director of the Beesley Animal Foundation & Clinic, tells NewsRadio WGNS dogs don't have immunity to canine flu:. Roberts says any dog is at risk for contracting canine flu:
TENNESSEE STATE
fordauthority.com

Ford BlueOval City Construction Officially Begins

The upcoming transition to fully electric vehicles will not be possible without a heavy investment in new and preexisting manufacturing facilities. As Ford Authority reported in 2021, the automaker revealed its intentions to spend $7 billion on two sites tasked with eventually producing batteries and fully electric vehicles in Tennessee and Kentucky. The plan is part of the company’s larger goal of scaling up to produce two million EVs annually by 2026. Today, Ford reached a milestone with that particular project, as it announced that BlueOval City construction has officially begun.
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

Ky. dealing with teacher shortage

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky students are well into the school year, but districts across the commonwealth are still having issues finding teachers. In fact, one expert says something needs to be done right now to fix the problem. Jefferson County Public Schools went into the school year with about...
WBBJ

Titan Tire celebrates ribbon cutting at Union City facility

UNION CITY, Tenn. — Titan Tire has joined the Obion County Chamber of Commerce. Their quality service and customized products have made Titan International Inc. one of the largest manufacturers. It’s also a global leader of off-the-road tires and wheels. Titan has four facilities, and the Union City...
UNION CITY, TN
clayconews.com

Governor Andy Beshear Supports Business Growth in Southern Pennyrile Region by Presenting $30 Million To Construct Natural Gas Pipeline in Western Kentucky

GUTHRIE, KY - Yesterday, Governor Andy Beshear presented $30 million in funding to help the southern Pennyrile Region build a critical natural gas pipeline to support rapid business growth. The new line will extend roughly 50 miles through Christian, Todd and Trigg counties and have the capacity to serve Caldwell...
KENTUCKY STATE

