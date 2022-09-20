The upcoming transition to fully electric vehicles will not be possible without a heavy investment in new and preexisting manufacturing facilities. As Ford Authority reported in 2021, the automaker revealed its intentions to spend $7 billion on two sites tasked with eventually producing batteries and fully electric vehicles in Tennessee and Kentucky. The plan is part of the company’s larger goal of scaling up to produce two million EVs annually by 2026. Today, Ford reached a milestone with that particular project, as it announced that BlueOval City construction has officially begun.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO