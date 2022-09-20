The Story of a Bay Area Family Caught Up in the Turbulent 1970s: How a Murder Connected Them to Patty Hearst’s Kidnapping, San Quentin and an Attempted Presidential Assassination

Read full article on original website
California Musician and Wife Found Dead in Mojave Desert
On Sunday afternoon, east of California City, a local musician and his wife, Larry and Betty Petree, were found dead in the Mojave Desert. So far, authorities do not suspect criminal activity. However, the state in which the couple was found is what makes their deaths all the more shocking.
Young Mother Decapitated in Street ‘With a Sword’ Outside Home in Bay Area
A man has been arrested after a 25-year-old woman was decapitated on the street in front of witnesses outside her house in the Bay Area. Police would not confirm the details of Thursday morning’s killing but ABC News said it had obtained law-enforcement records saying that the woman’s head was cut off with a sword. Her two children, ages 1 and 7, were in the house in San Carlos at the time, but police said they did not witness the killing. Lt. Eamon Allen of the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Department told a press conference that deputies called to the scene had found “an obviously deceased female” in the street. He added: “They began to work the scene and shortly then after, the male suspect arrived back at the scene and was quickly detained by sheriff’s deputies. He was later placed under arrest for homicide.” ABC identified the suspect as the victim’s former boyfriend, Jose Solano Landaeta, against whom she had reportedly got a temporary restraining order.Read it at ABC7 News
IFLScience
"Juana Maria", The Mystery Woman Stranded For 18 Years Off The Coast Of California
Nobody spends two decades without human contact by choice. It happens, but only as the result of horrific situations like the genocide of Indigenous peoples or extreme miscarriages of justice. But there is an exception: Juana Maria. Long before the “man of the hole” was doomed to spend his last 26 years in solitude, Juana Maria was stuck, almost entirely alone, on an island off the coast of California for around 18 years – and the reason, most likely, was sheer luck.
Fox News
California hiker who went to find help for girlfriend found dead
A California hiker was found dead Thursday after leaving his girlfriend on a trail to find her water in the mountains of Santa Barbara County, authorities said. More than 60 people and several search dogs spent days combing the area for Tim Sgrignoli, 29, whose body was found at 9:29 a.m. between Trespass Trail and Highway 101, according Raquel Zick, the public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.
'I still feel nauseous': Scientists mourn loss of California's best-known whale
The hearts of marine biologists sank when the first photos of a dead humpback whale surfaced Monday.
Sheriff's Deputy Arrested In Double Murder Of California Couple
A sheriff's deputy in northern California is under arrest after he allegedly broke into a couple's home and shot them to death. Devin Williams Jr., 24, was arrested just before noon on Wednesday on suspicion of murder after an hours-long manhunt, according to a press release from the Dublin, California police department. He is currently being held in the Santa Rita Jail in Alameda County on charges of first-degree murder and second-degree burglary, according to jail records reviewed by Oxygen.com.
California Man Arrested Following Months-Long Search and Charged with Murdering 8-Year-Old Girl
After a months-long search, authorities have arrested a man who allegedly killed an 8-year-old girl in California. On Saturday, the California Attorney General's office and Merced Police Department announced the arrest of Dhante Jackson for the murder of Sophia Mason. Sophia's body was found March 11 by the Central Valley...
Inside Marilyn Monroe’s Homes, From Her Sherman Oaks Studio to Her New York Lake House
Marilyn Monroe famously died in her Brentwood home, but what about the houses she lived in? Here are some of them.
EXCLUSIVE The private investigator Paul Pelosi hired to try and retrieve DUI report from cops: Ex-FBI agent who charges $100 an hour and 'follows bigwigs' was sent in by Nancy's husband after Porsche crash
Paul Pelosi hired a private investigator in the aftermath of his DUI crash to obtain the police report of the incident, according to documents obtained by DailyMail.com. The 82-year-old husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi pleaded guilty last week to driving while under the influence in the Napa Valley crash.
Father sentenced to probation for taking toddler inside San Diego elephant enclosure in scary video
A California man has been sentenced to four years of probation for taking his daughter inside an elephant enclosure. Jose Manuel Navarrete, 25, pled guilty to felony charges of endangerment of a child before a San Diego Court on Thursday, the Sacramento Bee reported. He was also sentenced to nine months in prison but was credited with time served. In March 2021, Navarrete took his then-two-year-old daughter inside an elephant exhibit at the San Diego Zoo to take a selfie with the animals behind them. When the elephant noticed he had entered the fenced area, it charged at him. At...
3 suspects arrested in connection with $5-million Beverly Hills jewelry heist
Deshon Bell, Jimmy Lee Vernon and an unidentified juvenile have been arrested on suspicion of stealing high-end jewelry from Luxury Jewels of Beverly Hills, authorities said.
How a routine open ocean swim in San Francisco ended in death
A 67-year-old San Francisco resident died after a perilous swim off China Beach on Sept. 16.
Judge orders LASD to stop search of Sup. Sheila Kuehl's computers
A judge has ordered the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department to stop searching all computers seized from the MTA, MTA OIG and Supervisor Sheila Kuehl until further notice.The judge also ordered the department to "refrain from any hard drive imaging." Any imaging that has been done must by disclosed, including who took the images, has the images and has seen the images.This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
SFGate
The quest to bring the condor back to Northern California skies
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Among the world's tallest trees, next to the world's biggest ocean and along the state's longest highway, the largest birds in North America are returning to Northern California after a 130-year absence. In the 1800s, California condors were the...
When Jerry Met Charles
The Californian and the Englishman had more in common than might have seemed apparent. Both were young scions of political dynasties. Their early interest in the environment would blossom over time into urgent climate-change evangelism. They shared a fondness for an economist who stressed caution about growth and technological progress.
Channel Islands National Park: A Quiet Refuge a Stone’s Throw from Los Angeles
63 Parks Traveler started with a simple goal: to visit every U.S. national park. Avid backpacker and public-lands nerd Emily Pennington saved up, built out a tiny van to travel and live in, and hit the road, practicing COVID-19 best safety protocols along the way. The parks as we know them are rapidly changing, and she wanted to see them before it’s too late. The Channel Islands is her 59th park visit.
