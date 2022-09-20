ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MiddleEasy

Floyd Mayweather Reveals He Will Recieve $15-20 Million For His Exhibition Bout At Super RIZIN

Floyd Mayweather has revealed his purse for his upcoming exhibition fight. Mayweather will return to action on September 25 when he competes in an exhibition fight once again. He faces Japanese fighter MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura (16-3) at Super RIZIN. Since retiring from professional boxing at 50-0, Mayweather has taken a liking to exhibition fights, and this will be his fourth.
wrestlinginc.com

Why Ronda Rousey Said She Did Not Enjoy Her Royal Rumble Win

In an interview with MMA legend and UFC commentator Daniel Cormier on "The DC Check-In," "SmackDown" Superstar and UFC Hall of Famer Ronda Rousey revealed that not only was she supposed to come back as a heel at the 2022 Royal Rumble, but she was prepared to receive the treatment Batista got at the 2014 Royal Rumble.
MiddleEasy

Cris Cyborg Has Advice For Nate Diaz After Leaving UFC

Cris Cyborg has some advice for Nate Diaz now that he’s free of the UFC and their contractual obligations. Diaz fought the last fight of his UFC deal earlier this month when he headlined UFC 279 against Tony Ferguson. Initially, Diaz was to fight Khamzat Chimaev before Chimaev’s weight...
MMAmania.com

Hasbulla swings on UFC champ, smashes his face with messy burger (Video)

Alexander Volkanovski hosts his own cooking show titled “Cooking with Volks” and typically invites fellow fighters and local celebrities to join him for a meal. This week’s offering features pint-sized social media sensation Hasbulla, who recently joined the Aussie on the UFC roster. I’m not sure why...
MiddleEasy

Former UFC Featherweight Champion Germaine de Randamie Is Expecting Her First Child

There is a new bundle of joy on the way for former UFC champ Germaine de Randamie. Some fans have been wondering when they would hear from the first ever UFC featherweight champion Germaine de Randamie. Although many might have been waiting for some fight news, she has released a different kind of announcement to her fans. De Randamie has announced that she is pregnant with her first child alongside her partner, Sam. The couple released a photo showing them together and announcing that the baby is due early next year.
MiddleEasy

Nate Diaz Wants His First Fight Outside The UFC To Be Against ‘The Rock’

For Nate Diaz, there’s only one name that makes sense for his next fight and it’s no other than ‘The Rock‘. There’s a lot of potential opponents for Diaz in his post-UFC run. Being a free agent opens up potential opportunities to fight Jake Paul, Mike Perry— the list goes on for the Stockton superstar. But forget those guys, Diaz insists he fights a celebrity instead.
MMAmania.com

Anderson Silva reveals his one problem with Dana White: ‘He has never fought MMA in his life’

Anderson Silva is free from Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) shackles and isn’t afraid to express it. For 14 years, Silva was one of the most notable names on UFC’s roster, working under the promotion’s president, Dana White. The two had always gotten along and respect is still there at present ... but “The Spider” does have one specific issue with his former employer.
stillrealtous.com

Randy Orton Recently Texted Top AEW Star To Praise Their Match

Randy Orton may be a WWE Superstar, but it appears that he also has his eyes on AEW. Recently Dax Harwood challenged Claudio Castagnoli for the ROH World Championship on Rampage, and even though Dax didn’t win the belt he explained on the MackMania podcast that he received a text from Randy Orton after the match was through.
bjpenndotcom

Anderson Silva reveals his future plans after boxing match with Jake Paul

Anderson Silva has revealed what he plans on doing next following his upcoming boxing match against Jake Paul. On October 29 in Arizona, Anderson Silva will attempt to put an end to the rise of Jake Paul in professional boxing. ‘The Spider’ has made a strong transition over to the squared circle from mixed martial arts and even at the age of 47, he’s still proving that there’s a way to find success after leaving the UFC.
MiddleEasy

Charles Oliveira’s Coach Thinks Islam Makhachev Has Better Wrestling Than Khabib

Charles Oliveira’s wrestling coach Alireza Noei thinks Islam Makhachev is a better wrestler than Khabib Nurmagomedov. As the much-anticipated bout between former champion Charles Oliveira and number one contender Islam Makhachev inches closer their skill sets and abilities will surely be brought more into the public eye. This is one of the best possible matchups in the lightweight division and come Oct. 22 the world will know exactly who is the top man at 155 pounds. The fact that the UFC lightweight championship sits vacant at this time just makes this bout even more exciting to fans.
NBC Sports

Mayweather plans for rematch with McGregor in 2023

It looks like Mayweather vs. McGregor II will come to fruition. Floyd Mayweather told the Daily Mail that he plans to fight MMA star Conor McGregor in a boxing rematch sometime next year. The boxing legend said it's still being discussed whether the match will be a real fight, though Mayweather would prefer it be an exhibition.
mmanews.com

Actor Tom Hardy Wins His Second BJJ Gold Medal

Actor Tom Hardy has won his second BJJ tournament. In the world of Hollywood, many times actors will have to embark on interesting journeys to learn new skills for upcoming roles. Whether it be new sports, taking up an art skill, or learning to sing, sometimes actors need to immerse themselves completely in a role. Actor Tom Hardy had to learn mixed martial arts for his previous roles, and it seems to have stuck.
