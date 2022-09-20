Read full article on original website
Chuck Liddell’s Ex-Wife Claims He’s ‘Become Increasingly Violent’ Due To CTE
Recent court documents made by Chuck Liddell’s ex-wife Heidi Northcutt state that he’s been dealing with mental health problems. Northcutt claims that it’s a result of head trauma caused by the UFC legend’s career. Things have not been looking good in the personal life of former...
Floyd Mayweather Reveals He Will Recieve $15-20 Million For His Exhibition Bout At Super RIZIN
Floyd Mayweather has revealed his purse for his upcoming exhibition fight. Mayweather will return to action on September 25 when he competes in an exhibition fight once again. He faces Japanese fighter MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura (16-3) at Super RIZIN. Since retiring from professional boxing at 50-0, Mayweather has taken a liking to exhibition fights, and this will be his fourth.
wrestlinginc.com
Why Ronda Rousey Said She Did Not Enjoy Her Royal Rumble Win
In an interview with MMA legend and UFC commentator Daniel Cormier on "The DC Check-In," "SmackDown" Superstar and UFC Hall of Famer Ronda Rousey revealed that not only was she supposed to come back as a heel at the 2022 Royal Rumble, but she was prepared to receive the treatment Batista got at the 2014 Royal Rumble.
MMAmania.com
Sean O’Malley had ‘two hard fights’ in UFC, got ‘knocked the f—k out’ and then ‘poked the guy in the eyes’
UFC bantamweight contender Cory Sandhagen kept himself afloat in the 135-pound title chase by capturing a technical knockout victory over up-and-coming prospect Song Yadong in the UFC Vegas 60 main event last weekend in Vegas. Unfortunately, “The Sandman” has been defeated by reigning champion Aljamain Sterling, as well as top...
Cris Cyborg Has Advice For Nate Diaz After Leaving UFC
Cris Cyborg has some advice for Nate Diaz now that he’s free of the UFC and their contractual obligations. Diaz fought the last fight of his UFC deal earlier this month when he headlined UFC 279 against Tony Ferguson. Initially, Diaz was to fight Khamzat Chimaev before Chimaev’s weight...
MMA Fighting
Mike Perry calls out Nate Diaz for bare-knuckle fight: ‘It’s real fighting — and it’s real money’
If Nate Diaz is looking for a challenge as a free agent, Mike Perry is ready to welcome him to the sport of bare-knuckle fighting. After completing his UFC contract with a win over Tony Ferguson at UFC 279, Diaz became one of the hottest commodities in combat sports, a proven superstar who can sell fights and back up his words inside the cage or ring.
Yardbarker
Joe Rogan: ‘It’s in My Contract’ to Quit Working for UFC if Dana White Leaves
If Dana White goes, so does Joe Rogan. The longtime UFC commentator revealed on "The Joe Rogan Experience” that his time with the Las Vegas-based promotion will come to an end when White steps down. “If Dana leaves, I’m gone,” Rogan said (via MMAjunkie.com). “It’s in my contract.”...
CNBC
'Venom' actor Tom Hardy is now a champion fighter after surprise entry at a UK Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu competition
Tom Hardy isn't just an action star on the big screen: He can throw down in real life, too. The 45-year-old actor made a surprise appearance at the 2022 Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Open Championship in Milton Keynes, England over the weekend and ultimately walked away with the top prize, The Guardian reports.
MMAmania.com
Hasbulla swings on UFC champ, smashes his face with messy burger (Video)
Alexander Volkanovski hosts his own cooking show titled “Cooking with Volks” and typically invites fellow fighters and local celebrities to join him for a meal. This week’s offering features pint-sized social media sensation Hasbulla, who recently joined the Aussie on the UFC roster. I’m not sure why...
Former UFC Featherweight Champion Germaine de Randamie Is Expecting Her First Child
There is a new bundle of joy on the way for former UFC champ Germaine de Randamie. Some fans have been wondering when they would hear from the first ever UFC featherweight champion Germaine de Randamie. Although many might have been waiting for some fight news, she has released a different kind of announcement to her fans. De Randamie has announced that she is pregnant with her first child alongside her partner, Sam. The couple released a photo showing them together and announcing that the baby is due early next year.
UFC President Dana White reacts after Jose Aldo announces his retirement from MMA
UFC President, Dana White, has reacted after Jose Aldo announced his retirement from MMA. It was just 3 days ago, September 18th, that Jose Aldo announced his retirement from MMA. Aldo had one fight remaining on his UFC contract, but had made an agreement with the promotion so that he could be released.
Nate Diaz Wants His First Fight Outside The UFC To Be Against ‘The Rock’
For Nate Diaz, there’s only one name that makes sense for his next fight and it’s no other than ‘The Rock‘. There’s a lot of potential opponents for Diaz in his post-UFC run. Being a free agent opens up potential opportunities to fight Jake Paul, Mike Perry— the list goes on for the Stockton superstar. But forget those guys, Diaz insists he fights a celebrity instead.
MMAmania.com
Anderson Silva reveals his one problem with Dana White: ‘He has never fought MMA in his life’
Anderson Silva is free from Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) shackles and isn’t afraid to express it. For 14 years, Silva was one of the most notable names on UFC’s roster, working under the promotion’s president, Dana White. The two had always gotten along and respect is still there at present ... but “The Spider” does have one specific issue with his former employer.
stillrealtous.com
Randy Orton Recently Texted Top AEW Star To Praise Their Match
Randy Orton may be a WWE Superstar, but it appears that he also has his eyes on AEW. Recently Dax Harwood challenged Claudio Castagnoli for the ROH World Championship on Rampage, and even though Dax didn’t win the belt he explained on the MackMania podcast that he received a text from Randy Orton after the match was through.
WWE・
Anderson Silva reveals his future plans after boxing match with Jake Paul
Anderson Silva has revealed what he plans on doing next following his upcoming boxing match against Jake Paul. On October 29 in Arizona, Anderson Silva will attempt to put an end to the rise of Jake Paul in professional boxing. ‘The Spider’ has made a strong transition over to the squared circle from mixed martial arts and even at the age of 47, he’s still proving that there’s a way to find success after leaving the UFC.
Charles Oliveira’s Coach Thinks Islam Makhachev Has Better Wrestling Than Khabib
Charles Oliveira’s wrestling coach Alireza Noei thinks Islam Makhachev is a better wrestler than Khabib Nurmagomedov. As the much-anticipated bout between former champion Charles Oliveira and number one contender Islam Makhachev inches closer their skill sets and abilities will surely be brought more into the public eye. This is one of the best possible matchups in the lightweight division and come Oct. 22 the world will know exactly who is the top man at 155 pounds. The fact that the UFC lightweight championship sits vacant at this time just makes this bout even more exciting to fans.
NBC Sports
Mayweather plans for rematch with McGregor in 2023
It looks like Mayweather vs. McGregor II will come to fruition. Floyd Mayweather told the Daily Mail that he plans to fight MMA star Conor McGregor in a boxing rematch sometime next year. The boxing legend said it's still being discussed whether the match will be a real fight, though Mayweather would prefer it be an exhibition.
Floyd Mayweather reveals plan to box ‘The Notorious’ again: “Me and Conor McGregor in 2023”
Rumors have been circulating since mid-summer about a Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor rematch in boxing, and now ‘Money’ himself has come out and publicly called for the fight in 2023. Mayweather is set to fight popular social media celebrity and MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura in Japan at...
mmanews.com
Actor Tom Hardy Wins His Second BJJ Gold Medal
Actor Tom Hardy has won his second BJJ tournament. In the world of Hollywood, many times actors will have to embark on interesting journeys to learn new skills for upcoming roles. Whether it be new sports, taking up an art skill, or learning to sing, sometimes actors need to immerse themselves completely in a role. Actor Tom Hardy had to learn mixed martial arts for his previous roles, and it seems to have stuck.
Khabib Nurmagomedov Talks Rivalry With Conor McGregor and UFC 229 Aftermath; ‘I Have to Bite His Heart’
UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov sat down with boxing legend ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson and co-host Henry Cejudo on Tyson’s podcast, ‘Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson‘ to discuss some of the events throughout his storied mixed martial arts career. Of course, you can’t talk about...
