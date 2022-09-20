James Lookabaugh said a fight prompted by an offhanded response to a man he had just met at a North Belle Vernon bar three years ago nearly turned tragic. Lookabaugh, 47, of Texas, testified to a Westmoreland County jury on Tuesday he owned an oil and gas business and was in town on March 7, 2019 for work when he met a friend and his girlfriend for dinner then went for drinks at Just a Tavern on Broad Avenue.

