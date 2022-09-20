Read full article on original website
Thomas Bobo
Thomas Frederick Bobo, 75, of Kingwood, died Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at Mon Health Medical Center, in Morgantown. He was born May 22, 1947, in Morgantown and was the son of the late Fred O. Bobo and Elizabeth “Betty” (Evick) Bobo. Tom was a 1965 graduate of Kingwood...
Debra Taylor
Debra Lee Heft Taylor, 64, of Morgantown, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Charleston, S.C. Born on May 17, 1958, in Morgantown, she was the daughter of the late Esther Heft (Pickenpaugh) and John David Heft Sr. Debra attended University High School and then the West Virginia Career...
Ronald Kelly
Ronald L. Kelly, 83, of Morgantown, passed away peacefully on April 2, 2022, at Stone Rise Nursing Home. Ron was born on Sept. 12, 1938, son of the late Gerald Lovell Kelly and Wanda Yeager Kelly, of Morgantown. He met the love of his life, Lora Jane Summers Kelly, to whom he was married for nearly 65 years, during his senior year in high school. Ron graduated from University High School in 1956.
Nathan Nabors
Nathan H. Nabors, 64, of Morgantown, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at the Mon Health Medical Center, surrounded and comforted by his family. The family will receive friends at the Fred Jenkins Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until time of services at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25, with Pastor Ted Burnette officiating. Nathan will be laid to rest at the Zion Cemetery, Sunset Beach Road, Cheat Lake. A complete obituary will appear in Saturday’s paper.
Dorothy Utt
Dorothy Jean Utt, 80, of Morgantown, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at Morgantown Health and Rehab. Dorothy was born on Aug. 31, 1942, the daughter of the late Jefferson and Freda Kerns. Dorothy enjoyed camping, gardening, Mountaineer basketball, sightseeing and going to church. Dorothy is survived by her...
Retired Steeler visits Hampton restaurant to receive donation
What appears to be a routine football play has the potential to change a life drastically. On a Monday night in 2017, the Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker collapsed after making a tackle, having suffered an injury that necessitated spinal stabilization surgery and had doctors wondering if he ever would walk again.
Woman killed in wrong-way Westmoreland crash
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP — Intersections along Route 30 are flanked by wrong way and do not enter signs, but Thursday night, state police said a wrong-way crash killed one woman and seriously hurt another. “It’s very dangerous,” said driver Silvia Paesano. Paesano drives Route 30 in Hempfield Township...
1 defendant accused in prison beating death of ‘Whitey’ Bulger to be in court soon
One of the three defendants allegedly responsible for the 2018 beating death of notorious Boston gangster James “Whitey” Bulger at USP Hazelton in Preston County will be back in court soon.
Witnesses say bar fight started with quip and ended in near death
James Lookabaugh said a fight prompted by an offhanded response to a man he had just met at a North Belle Vernon bar three years ago nearly turned tragic. Lookabaugh, 47, of Texas, testified to a Westmoreland County jury on Tuesday he owned an oil and gas business and was in town on March 7, 2019 for work when he met a friend and his girlfriend for dinner then went for drinks at Just a Tavern on Broad Avenue.
Morgantown Library wins pro-bono design services, aims to develop ‘a house for the community’
By Kaitlyn Eichelberger Clinton District Library, a branch of Morgantown's library system, is outgrowing its Grafton Road location. It needs a new home to become a place for community mem.
A good story: Mason-Dixon Elementary awarded $50K grant for literacy
The word is out — at Mason-Dixon Elementary School. Well, actually, lots of words are out at the school near Blacksville. And more — whole lexicons, dictionaries and chapter books.
Parents charged in New Kensington boy's death
Both parents of 9-year-old Azuree Charles were charged Wednesday in connection with the New Kensington boy’s death in May. Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli said the boy’s father, Jean Charles, 40, of Brackenridge, is charged with first-degree murder, criminal homicide, abuse of a corpse, unlawful restraint of a minor by a parent, strangulation, concealing the death of a child and tampering with physical evidence.
US 250 in Marion County is temporarily closing, again
The West Virginia Division of Highways has announced another road closure on U.S. 250 in Marion County, which will start just days after the end of the current closure.
Pennsylvania man charged after allegedly leaving obscene, racist messages for Congress members
HEMPFIELD, Penn. — A Pennsylvania man was charged with ethnic intimidation and harassment after allegedly leaving more than 200 obscene and racially-charged voicemails for Congress members, according to our affiliate KDKA. Mark Ray of Hempfield Township in Westmoreland County allegedly left messages for 35 different Congress members. Pennsylvania man hit man in head with baseball […]
wtae.com
McKeesport child caught on video running with gun
MCKEESPORT, Pa. — A young girl was caught on video wielding a gun in the Crawford Village community in McKeesport. Video shows the child running down the street, pointing the gun in the air. Later, a group of kids are seen running away and screaming as the girl pursues them, gun in hand.
WDTV
Lifetime begins filming movie in Fairmont
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Lifetime is about to begin filming several movies in our area, including one at a home in Fairmont. Starting this week, Lifetime Movies will be filming in Fairmont. It’s for one of five movies they will be filming in the area. One of the movies...
3 people taken to UHC after 3-vehicle accident in Bridgeport
Three people were taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle accident in Bridgeport.
cavtalk.org
Past Unraveled At Moundsville Penitentiary! Were The Inmates’ Final Words Really The Truth?
“Why did they close?”, “Why all of a sudden?” “What happened?”. These are questions people have had for years since the closing of Moundsville penitentiary in 1995. But what lies behind the answers of these questions is a horrifying truth and past of things no one intended to be let out. But after the public pushing and pushing for answers some form of the truth was finally revealed..
Fairmont man pleads guilty to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl
A Fairmont man this week pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.
