ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Dominion Post

Thomas Bobo

Thomas Frederick Bobo, 75, of Kingwood, died Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at Mon Health Medical Center, in Morgantown. He was born May 22, 1947, in Morgantown and was the son of the late Fred O. Bobo and Elizabeth “Betty” (Evick) Bobo. Tom was a 1965 graduate of Kingwood...
KINGWOOD, WV
The Dominion Post

Debra Taylor

Debra Lee Heft Taylor, 64, of Morgantown, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Charleston, S.C. Born on May 17, 1958, in Morgantown, she was the daughter of the late Esther Heft (Pickenpaugh) and John David Heft Sr. Debra attended University High School and then the West Virginia Career...
MORGANTOWN, WV
The Dominion Post

Ronald Kelly

Ronald L. Kelly, 83, of Morgantown, passed away peacefully on April 2, 2022, at Stone Rise Nursing Home. Ron was born on Sept. 12, 1938, son of the late Gerald Lovell Kelly and Wanda Yeager Kelly, of Morgantown. He met the love of his life, Lora Jane Summers Kelly, to whom he was married for nearly 65 years, during his senior year in high school. Ron graduated from University High School in 1956.
MORGANTOWN, WV
The Dominion Post

Nathan Nabors

Nathan H. Nabors, 64, of Morgantown, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at the Mon Health Medical Center, surrounded and comforted by his family. The family will receive friends at the Fred Jenkins Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until time of services at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25, with Pastor Ted Burnette officiating. Nathan will be laid to rest at the Zion Cemetery, Sunset Beach Road, Cheat Lake. A complete obituary will appear in Saturday’s paper.
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Morgantown, WV
Obituaries
City
Morgantown, WV
The Dominion Post

Dorothy Utt

Dorothy Jean Utt, 80, of Morgantown, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at Morgantown Health and Rehab. Dorothy was born on Aug. 31, 1942, the daughter of the late Jefferson and Freda Kerns. Dorothy enjoyed camping, gardening, Mountaineer basketball, sightseeing and going to church. Dorothy is survived by her...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WPXI Pittsburgh

Woman killed in wrong-way Westmoreland crash

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP — Intersections along Route 30 are flanked by wrong way and do not enter signs, but Thursday night, state police said a wrong-way crash killed one woman and seriously hurt another. “It’s very dangerous,” said driver Silvia Paesano. Paesano drives Route 30 in Hempfield Township...
GREENSBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cremation#Westover Morgantown
Tribune-Review

Witnesses say bar fight started with quip and ended in near death

James Lookabaugh said a fight prompted by an offhanded response to a man he had just met at a North Belle Vernon bar three years ago nearly turned tragic. Lookabaugh, 47, of Texas, testified to a Westmoreland County jury on Tuesday he owned an oil and gas business and was in town on March 7, 2019 for work when he met a friend and his girlfriend for dinner then went for drinks at Just a Tavern on Broad Avenue.
NORTH BELLE VERNON, PA
Tribune-Review

Parents charged in New Kensington boy's death

Both parents of 9-year-old Azuree Charles were charged Wednesday in connection with the New Kensington boy’s death in May. Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli said the boy’s father, Jean Charles, 40, of Brackenridge, is charged with first-degree murder, criminal homicide, abuse of a corpse, unlawful restraint of a minor by a parent, strangulation, concealing the death of a child and tampering with physical evidence.
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania man charged after allegedly leaving obscene, racist messages for Congress members

HEMPFIELD, Penn. — A Pennsylvania man was charged with ethnic intimidation and harassment after allegedly leaving more than 200 obscene and racially-charged voicemails for Congress members, according to our affiliate KDKA. Mark Ray of Hempfield Township in Westmoreland County allegedly left messages for 35 different Congress members. Pennsylvania man hit man in head with baseball […]
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

McKeesport child caught on video running with gun

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — A young girl was caught on video wielding a gun in the Crawford Village community in McKeesport. Video shows the child running down the street, pointing the gun in the air. Later, a group of kids are seen running away and screaming as the girl pursues them, gun in hand.
MCKEESPORT, PA
WDTV

Lifetime begins filming movie in Fairmont

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Lifetime is about to begin filming several movies in our area, including one at a home in Fairmont. Starting this week, Lifetime Movies will be filming in Fairmont. It’s for one of five movies they will be filming in the area. One of the movies...
FAIRMONT, WV
cavtalk.org

Past Unraveled At Moundsville Penitentiary! Were The Inmates’ Final Words Really The Truth?

“Why did they close?”, “Why all of a sudden?” “What happened?”. These are questions people have had for years since the closing of Moundsville penitentiary in 1995. But what lies behind the answers of these questions is a horrifying truth and past of things no one intended to be let out. But after the public pushing and pushing for answers some form of the truth was finally revealed..
MOUNDSVILLE, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy