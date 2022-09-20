James Michael

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

The Dominion Post

Debra Taylor

Debra Lee Heft Taylor, 64, of Morgantown, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Charleston, S.C. Born on May 17, 1958, in Morgantown, she was the daughter of the late Esther Heft (Pickenpaugh) and John David Heft Sr. Debra attended University High School and then the West Virginia Career...
MORGANTOWN, WV
The Dominion Post

Arlene Neely

Arlene Ann Neely, 80, of Morgantown passed away Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at her home. Arlene was born Nov. 11, 1941, in Star City, a daughter of the late Samuel Gregg and Dorothy Good Gregg. Arlene was a homemaker, who had many interests. She loved to cook and was a...
MORGANTOWN, WV
The Dominion Post

Nathan Nabors

Nathan H. Nabors, 64, of Morgantown, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022 at Mon Health Medical Center, surrounded and comforted by his family. He was born on Oct. 28, 1957, the son of the late James C. and Joan F. Baniak Nabors. Nathan was a graduate of University High...
MORGANTOWN, WV
The Dominion Post

Dorothy Utt

Dorothy Jean Utt, 80, of Morgantown, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at Morgantown Health and Rehab. Dorothy was born on Aug. 31, 1942, the daughter of the late Jefferson and Freda Kerns. Dorothy enjoyed camping, gardening, Mountaineer basketball, sightseeing and going to church. Dorothy is survived by her...
MORGANTOWN, WV
The Dominion Post

Jane Kelly

Lora Jane Summers Kelly, 82, of Morgantown, passed away peacefully on March 21, 2022, at Harmony at Morgantown. Jane was born on Aug. 10, 1939, daughter of the late Frank Summers and Belva Devault Summers Atwood, of Morgantown. She met the love of her life, Ronald L. Kelly, to whom she was married for nearly 65 years, during her junior year in high school. Jane graduated from Morgantown High School in 1957.
MORGANTOWN, WV
The Dominion Post

Ralpheline Howard

Ralpheline (Barzanti) Howard, 85, a longtime resident of Bobtown, Pa., died Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, at the Hospice of the Western Reserve in Mentor, Ohio. Born May 28, 1937, in Dilliner, Pa., she was a daughter of the late Ralph and Harriet (Wilson) Barzanti. A 1955 graduate of Mapletown High...
BOBTOWN, PA
The Dominion Post

Morgantown suffers first loss at Musselman in 36-33 shootout

BUNKER HILL — No. 2 Morgantown lost a heartbreaker, its first loss of the season, at No. 6 Musselman on Friday night at MuHS. With less than 20 seconds left, Applemen quarterback Bayden Hartman found Brayden Miller in the back of the end zone to give Musselman the lead at 34-33, followed by a 2-point conversion to make it 36-33.
MORGANTOWN, WV
James Michael
The Dominion Post

Circuit Judge Phillip D. Gaujot announces retirement

Monongalia County Circuit Court Judge Phillip D. Gaujot announced his plan to retire Dec. 31. He has been a circuit judge since then-Gov. Joe Manchin appointed him to the 17th Judicial Ci. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
