James Michael

Lora Jane Summers Kelly, 82, of Morgantown, passed away peacefully on March 21, 2022, at Harmony at Morgantown. Jane was born on Aug. 10, 1939, daughter of the late Frank Summers and Belva Devault Summers Atwood, of Morgantown. She met the love of her life, Ronald L. Kelly, to whom she was married for nearly 65 years, during her junior year in high school. Jane graduated from Morgantown High School in 1957.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO