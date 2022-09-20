ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brendan Gleeson
Person
Willow Smith
Person
Colin Farrell
Person
Megan Thee Stallion
Person
Kendrick Lamar
Person
Miles Teller
Showbiz411

Exclusive: Clive Davis Confirms Prince Didn’t Like Having No Control Over Cover Versions of His Songs

We’ve been honored to hear from music mogul Clive Davis on the subject of Prince not liking cover versions of his songs. The subject came up when I wrote about Mariah Carey saying Prince didn’t care for her recording of “The Beautiful Ones.” I guess Carey recorded it without asking his permission. That’s legal. The Compulsory License provision allows anyone to record a song without getting a waiver.
MUSIC
Showbiz411

Ringo Starr: He’s 82 and Can Still Boog-a-loo on Tour With His All-Starr Band

Ringo Starr is 82 and to paraphrase his song, “I’m the Greatest,” he can still boog-a-loo. I caught up with Ringo and his All Starr Band on tour tonight in Bridgeport, Connecticut, of all places, at the Hartford Healthcare Theater. The always former Beatle and best drummer in rock and roll looks ever youthful thanks to a good diet, meditation, and his love of preaching peace. It’s all good. His only complaint tonight was the unexpected whipping cold wind at the outdoor venue, thanks to Hurricane Fiona. “We’re going to play Alaska next!” he declared in between asking the audience, “Are you cold?”
BRIDGEPORT, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy