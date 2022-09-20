Ringo Starr is 82 and to paraphrase his song, “I’m the Greatest,” he can still boog-a-loo. I caught up with Ringo and his All Starr Band on tour tonight in Bridgeport, Connecticut, of all places, at the Hartford Healthcare Theater. The always former Beatle and best drummer in rock and roll looks ever youthful thanks to a good diet, meditation, and his love of preaching peace. It’s all good. His only complaint tonight was the unexpected whipping cold wind at the outdoor venue, thanks to Hurricane Fiona. “We’re going to play Alaska next!” he declared in between asking the audience, “Are you cold?”

BRIDGEPORT, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO