Pedestrian struck, killed on University Boulevard
A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a car in Birmingham Friday morning.
wbrc.com
Pedestrian hit, killed on University Blvd.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle in downtown Birmingham this morning according to police. It happened on University Blvd. at 27th St, behind McDonalds. Police say they do not know the identity of the driver. Information about the circumstances leading to the incident...
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Birmingham’s Southside
A pedestrian was killed Friday morning in a hit-and-run in south Birmingham. The crash happened at 5:13 a.m. in the 2700 block of University Boulevard. That location is in front of St. Vincent’s Hospital and McDonald’s. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene near the entrance to...
Beloved Country Restaurant in Northport Temporarily Closes Due to Staffing Shortage
Mae's Southern Cafe Soul Food n BBQ, located on Highway 43 in Northport, temporarily shut down operations while the restaurant works out several issues. Chatter surrounding the closure from supporting patrons took place in a Northport Facebook group Thursday morning. Representatives from Mae's confirmed to the Tuscaloosa Thread that the...
17-year-old killed in rollover crash in western Jefferson County now ID’d
A 17-year-old killed in a crash in western Jefferson County has now been identified. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the fatality victim as Wyatt Hunter Sargent. Authorities said Sargent was driving a black Chevrolet Silverado on Toadvine Road Wednesday when, at 11:51 a.m., he lost control of his...
wbrc.com
Two fatal hit and runs have left families devastated in Jefferson County
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This morning’s hit and runs happened less than 24 hours after another deadly hit and run in Jefferson County. Two families within two days now trying to cope with tragedy. Stephanie Schillaci and her family mourning the loss of her uncle Teddy Self. He was...
Aliceville Toddler Severely Hurt, Pit Bull Killed in Thursday Morning Mauling
A 3-year-old was badly injured by a pit bull that bystanders ultimately had to shoot dead in West Alabama Thursday morning, police told the Thread. Tonnie Jones, the chief of police in Aliceville, Alabama, said officers were made aware of a dog attack at a home in the area just before 7 a.m. Thursday.
Shelby Reporter
Shots fired in Hoover road rage incident
HOOVER – An investigation is underway after a road rage incident occurred in Hoover on Thursday, Sept. 22 near the intersection of Alabama 119 and U.S. 280. Hoover police received a call about an incident near the 5300 block of U.S. 280 at 10 a.m. on Thursday, leading to the investigation.
Pedestrian killed in afternoon hit-and-run in Jefferson County
A search is underway for a driver who authorities say fatally struck a pedestrian in Jefferson County. The crash happened about 2:15 p.m. Thursday in the 7000 block of Lock 17 Road, said sheriff’s Lt. Joni Money. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene. Sheriff’s investigators are searching...
wbrc.com
NEW VIDEO: Shots fired during road rage incident on Highway 280
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover Police officers confirmed shots were fired during a road rage incident on Highway 280 in Hoover Thursday morning, September 22, 2022. Captain Keith Czeskleba with Hoover PD said two men got into a road rage incident in the 5300 block of Highway 280. During the...
Authorities ID two killed in Jefferson County head-on crash
Authorities have released the names of two people killed in a head-on crash in Jefferson County that also left a child injured. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victims as Paul Davis McKinnon, 38, of Dora, and Lisa Ann Delfeld, 59, of Adamsville. Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched about...
wbrc.com
Man killed after hit-and-run in Jefferson Co.; police searching for suspect
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Police say a pedestrian was struck and killed around 2:15 p.m. on Sept. 22. This happened on Lock 17 Road near Swindle Lane in unincorporated Jefferson County. Police say the victim is a man. They are actively searching for the driver, believed to be in...
Young male killed in midday wreck in western Jefferson County
A single-vehicle crash in western Jefferson County Wednesday left one person dead. Sheriff’s deputies were called about noon to the intersection of Toadvine Road and Fields Road in Oak Grove. Lt. Joni Money said once they arrived on the scene, they found a pickup truck that had left the...
Graysville woman killed in Jefferson County crash
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 61-year-old Graysville woman was killed in a two-vehicle Jefferson County crash Monday afternoon. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Cynthia Martin Schmidt was killed when the vehicle she was driving collided with another car at an intersection of U.S. Hwy 78. The crash happened around 4:15 p.m. Schmidt […]
wbrc.com
4 people, including 3 teenagers, accused in Tuscaloosa vehicle break-ins
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division has charged four people accused in multiple vehicle break-ins over the last few weeks. Three of the suspects are accused in a string of break-ins reported in the Forest Lake neighborhood. Officers said another person, who was working alone,...
wbrc.com
3-year-old child attacked by dog in Aliceville
ALICEVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - A 3 year-old child was attacked by a dog in Aliceville Thursday morning, according to Aliceville Police Chief Tonnie Jones. Jones says the child “suffered severe injuries to their head.”. A bystander shot and killed the dog, according to Jones. The attack happened just before...
wbrc.com
‘Massive’ amount of rounds fired in deadly shooting at Birmingham apartment complex
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - At least one person is dead after a shooting at a Birmingham Apartment Complex overnight. It happened around 10 p.m. at the Adona Apartment Complex on Aspen Dr. in Birmingham. When officers arrived they found one man who had been shot inside a crashed car. He...
Death of man found fatally shot in wrecked vehicle in Birmingham’s Pratt City not a homicide, police say
A 35-year-old man found dead from a gunshot wound in a west Birmingham neighborhood Monday was not the victim of a crime, police said Tuesday. Birmingham officers responding to a report of a traffic accident Monday found the motorist dead from a gunshot wound. Birmingham 911 received a call at...
Eutaw Gets New Spiller Furniture Store Downtown
Friday, September 16th the brand new Spiller Furniture store in Eutaw held their grand opening event. The store employs staff who are all from the Greene County area according to President of Spiller Furniture Shane Spiller. "We're excited about the new store that we've got in Eutaw. We got 8,000...
“Vulnerable, Elderly” Woman Badly Hurt In “Completely Random” Attack At Tuscaloosa Publix
A Tuscaloosa woman will require multiple surgeries after she was viciously, randomly beaten at the Publix supermarket on the Strip, according to court documents filed Thursday afternoon. In a deposition obtained by the Tuscaloosa Thread, University of Alabama Police said they were called to the store just after 4 p.m....
