Lawsuit: Florida discriminates against Florida A&M
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A group of Florida A&M University students sued the state's university system Thursday claiming the historically Black university is underfunded and subject of discriminatory practices compared to other state institutions. The federal lawsuit filed in Tallahassee claims the state is violating the Civil Rights Act...
The FDC is offering higher pay and new incentives for new recruits
By the end of 2022 experts estimate that 3,000 correctional officers will step down from their positions. That’s according to the Bureau of Prisons.
ecbpublishing.com
Do You Remember? A Look at September
The days of September are quickly passing, and autumn is upon us. It’s a perfect time to stop, smell the freshness in the air, and reminisce about some of the Septembers in our county’s history. September has always been a busy month, but September of 1925 was a...
thewestsidegazette.com
Marijuana Possession Is a Crime That’s Forgiven in Some Cases
Editor’s note: This commentary is provided by the Medical Marijuana Education and Research Initiative (MMERI) of Florida A&M University. While possession of marijuana is still a crime in Florida, getting caught with it does not necessarily lead to arrest and criminal prosecution in some cities and counties. As State...
Judge clears way for lawsuit challenging Florida law that stops cities from reducing police budgets
DeSantis championed the bill (HB 1) during the 2021 legislative session as a way to crack down on violent protests.
southgatv.com
Cairo meth dealer off to prison
ALBANY, GA – A southwest Georgia resident involved in a high-volume methamphetamine distribution ring was sentenced to prison this afternoon after admitting to his role in the conspiracy. Joseph Jones aka Bae, 31, of Cairo, was sentenced to serve 360 months in prison to be followed by five years...
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for September 21,2022
Logan Gruver, 28, Greenwood, Florida: Hold for Leon County: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Shane Wentz, 52, Sneads, Florida: Driving under the influence with property damage: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Isaiah Dudley, 59, Sneads, Florida: Criminal mischief, threats: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. There are a total of 184...
WALB 10
Gadsden inmates provided with new career opportunity
The Florida Department of Corrections partnered with Tallahassee Community College to provide inmates at Gadsden Re-Entry Center with another chance.
WCTV
Officials to address troublesome intersection in Gadsden County
GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Residents are calling on Gadsden County Commissioners to make changes to the intersection of High Bridge Rd. and Joe Adams Rd., citing dangerous conditions. “Every day, I’m afraid when I go up the hill,” said Gadsden County resident Pastor Gwendolyn Simmons. She said it’s nearly...
WCTV
“I had no idea what MS was”: Tallahassee woman recalls stunning diagnosis
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Natasha Acoff remembers it like it was yesterday. She woke up on Easter morning in 2014, and the whole left side of her body was numb. She knew the next day something was terribly wrong. “I got up and headed to work, and I’m traveling through...
thefamuanonline.com
Tallahassee students don’t feel safe living off campus
Florida’s capital is home to eight colleges with the three largest being Florida State University. (FSU), Florida Agricultural & Mechanical University (FAMU) and Tallahassee Community. College (TCC). According to citytowninfo.com, there are an estimated 70,000 college students in Tallahassee. who need off campus housing due to limited space on...
footballscoop.com
Loved ones of Florida A&M's James Spady asking for help after an in-game medical incident
During their season opener vs North Carolina back in late August, Florida A&M assistant James Spady suffered a medical incident that caused him to lose his vision. After the game, he was taken to UNC Memorial hospital where he spent a week in the intensive care unit before eventually being released on September 5th.
EMS prepare plan for possible tropical storm
The Emergency Management Department begins their preparedness plan as soon as storms are detected and are carefully monitored.
Gadsden County needs community help to inform, protect locals from tobacco usage
Gadsden County Health Department is encouraging community members to assist them with their Tobacco Free Partnership.
Hykeem Williams Picks FSU, Tyler Williams Up Next for Miami?
Stranahan wide receiver Hykeem Williams selects FSU, and Miami is now on the clock to lock down Tyler Williams.
WCJB
Quincy traffic update
Teen accused of trying to bring loaded gun into football game in Bay Minette. Alabama Supreme Court says escaping from work release is a felony. Mat-Su Convention and Visitor’s Bureau awarded $6.7M grant to build new visitor’s center. Updated: 7 minutes ago. After a recession and pandemic paused...
Friday Night Overtime Game of the Week: Madison County vs. Florida High
Madison County and Florida High are two Big Bend football teams synonymous with deep play-off runs.
WCTV
Man arrested on five counts of attempted homicide in Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An arrest has been made in connection to a shooting that left a woman seriously injured on Wednesday night. 18-year-old Dylan Riley is facing five counts of second-degree attempted homicide, said police. According to the Tallahassee Police Department, the incident unfolded around 7:30 p.m. at an...
