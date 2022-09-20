ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Bay News 9

Lawsuit: Florida discriminates against Florida A&M

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A group of Florida A&M University students sued the state's university system Thursday claiming the historically Black university is underfunded and subject of discriminatory practices compared to other state institutions. The federal lawsuit filed in Tallahassee claims the state is violating the Civil Rights Act...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Action News Jax

FAMU students file lawsuit alleging funding discrimination

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Arguing that the state has failed to meet funding obligations and other commitments to Florida A&M University, six students on Thursday filed a potential class-action lawsuit accusing state officials of “intentional discrimination” against the historically Black school. The federal lawsuit alleged that the state...
FLORIDA STATE
ecbpublishing.com

Do You Remember? A Look at September

The days of September are quickly passing, and autumn is upon us. It’s a perfect time to stop, smell the freshness in the air, and reminisce about some of the Septembers in our county’s history. September has always been a busy month, but September of 1925 was a...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL
thewestsidegazette.com

Marijuana Possession Is a Crime That’s Forgiven in Some Cases

Editor’s note: This commentary is provided by the Medical Marijuana Education and Research Initiative (MMERI) of Florida A&M University. While possession of marijuana is still a crime in Florida, getting caught with it does not necessarily lead to arrest and criminal prosecution in some cities and counties. As State...
LEON COUNTY, FL
southgatv.com

Cairo meth dealer off to prison

ALBANY, GA – A southwest Georgia resident involved in a high-volume methamphetamine distribution ring was sentenced to prison this afternoon after admitting to his role in the conspiracy. Joseph Jones aka Bae, 31, of Cairo, was sentenced to serve 360 months in prison to be followed by five years...
CAIRO, GA
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for September 21,2022

Logan Gruver, 28, Greenwood, Florida: Hold for Leon County: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Shane Wentz, 52, Sneads, Florida: Driving under the influence with property damage: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Isaiah Dudley, 59, Sneads, Florida: Criminal mischief, threats: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. There are a total of 184...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WALB 10

Cairo man sentenced to prison for major drug conspiracy

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Cairo man involved in a high-volume methamphetamine distribution ring was sentenced to prison Friday afternoon after admitting to his role in the conspiracy, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia. Joseph Jones, aka Bae, 31, was sentenced to serve...
CAIRO, GA
WCTV

Officials to address troublesome intersection in Gadsden County

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Residents are calling on Gadsden County Commissioners to make changes to the intersection of High Bridge Rd. and Joe Adams Rd., citing dangerous conditions. “Every day, I’m afraid when I go up the hill,” said Gadsden County resident Pastor Gwendolyn Simmons. She said it’s nearly...
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Tallahassee students don’t feel safe living off campus

Florida’s capital is home to eight colleges with the three largest being Florida State University. (FSU), Florida Agricultural & Mechanical University (FAMU) and Tallahassee Community. College (TCC). According to citytowninfo.com, there are an estimated 70,000 college students in Tallahassee. who need off campus housing due to limited space on...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCJB

Quincy traffic update

After a recession and pandemic paused...
QUINCY, FL
WCTV

Man arrested on five counts of attempted homicide in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An arrest has been made in connection to a shooting that left a woman seriously injured on Wednesday night. 18-year-old Dylan Riley is facing five counts of second-degree attempted homicide, said police. According to the Tallahassee Police Department, the incident unfolded around 7:30 p.m. at an...
TALLAHASSEE, FL

