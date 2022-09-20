Read full article on original website
Aaron Rodgers Reacts To The Tom Brady Sideline Blowup Video
Two legendary quarterbacks will meet Sunday when Aaron Rodgers' Green Bay Packers face Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It could be a rough afternoon for opposing defenses. If not, a tablet may pay the price. When Tampa Bay's offense struggled early in last Sunday's win over the New Orleans Saints,...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews Sideline Photo
Erin Andrews is as good as they come in the NFL sideline reporter game. The longtime Fox Sports sideline reporter is off to a great start this season, taking in a couple of the best games of the season thus far. This past weekend, Andrews was on the sideline for the Bucs at Saints game in New Orleans.
Trevor Lawrence & His Wife Marissa Are the NFL's Next "It Couple"
Trevor Lawrence's NFL career so far has been drastically different than his time playing college football. As a freshman, he led Dabo Swinney's Clemson Tigers to a crushing win over Alabama in the 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship, and he's one of the few players who didn't play for Alabama who only experienced playoff games in the postseason. Yet, his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars got off to a rocky start no thanks to Urban Meyer's brief tenure and a plethora of interceptions. Nonetheless, Lawrence clearly has the talent to be a franchise quarterback.
Ezekiel Elliott Makes His Pick Between Dak Prescott, Cooper Rush
There's no quarterback controversy according to Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott. Elliott knows that owner Jerry Jones likes to spin some stuff to draw up readers and listeners, but he also knows that Dak Prescott is the guy when he's healthy. This isn't anything out of the ordinary, especially...
Yardbarker
Rams lose Matthew Stafford weapon to 3-game suspension
Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams got another big headache to start their Super Bowl title defense, with tight end Brycen Hopkins getting suspended for three games. According to USA Today, Hopkins has been slapped with the suspension for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy. Unfortunately, details about his violation and punishment were not revealed–including the substance he took and how the investigation started.
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
Mike Tomlin's Wife is a Fashion Designer Who He Met in College
Being responsible for 53 adult men can't be an easy task, yet Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin handles his duties with grace. This is a guy who managed the personalities and egos of NFL stars such as the wild Antonio Brown and running back Le'Veon Bell, all the while missing the AFC playoffs in just five of his 15 seasons at the helm.
Stephen A. Smith Calls Out 'White Folks' Over Ime Udoka Situation
Stephen A. Smith is never shy about making his opinions known. On Thursday, the ESPN analyst chimed in on the Ime Udoka situation in Boston. He called out what he feels is a racial double standard in the expected one-year suspension for the Celtics head coach. "There's plenty of white...
Look: Kyler Murray Has Surprising Message For Fan Who Hit Him
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was pretty fired up after catching a hand to the face from a Raiders fan following Sunday's game (and understandably so). But after some time passed, it appears cooler heads have prevailed; with the two-time Pro Bowler not sounding overly upset over the situation. “No hard...
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady Ex-Girlfriend News
Tom Brady reportedly spent part of his time away from the Buccaneers with his ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan. Brady and the actress have a child together. Bridget announced she was pregnant shortly after breaking up with the then-New England Patriots quarterback. According to a report, Brady and Bridget celebrated their son's...
Urban Meyer Names The 1 Coach He'd Love To Hire
Urban Meyer's name often gets brought up when discussing a high-profile coaching vacancy in college football. He suggested another candidate schools should consider instead. During the latest episode of On3’s Urban’s Take with Tim May, Meyer said he's "really happy" working with FOX and getting to spend time with his family. The three-time national champion identified Kansas coach Lance Leipold as someone he's "always respected."
NFL World Reacts To What Bill Belichick Said About Lamar Jackson
Consider Patriots head coach Bill Belichick a believer in Lamar Jackson. At Wednesday's press conference, the future Hall of Fame coach said that Jackson has answered all of the questions coming out of Louisville and then some. Telling reporters, “Without a doubt. He’s the type of players that’s an MVP...
Look: Chad Johnson Upset Over Joe Burrow's Decision
The Cincinnati Bengals are off to a rough start to the 2022 season, just months removed from a Super Bowl appearance. A season-opening loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers was a tough pill to swallow considering the team should have won despite five turnovers. Just a week later, Cincinnati lost to an undermanned Dallas Cowboys team.
NFL World Reacts To Cowboys' Monday Night Uniform News
The Dallas Cowboys head to MetLife Stadium this Monday night for a tilt against the rival New York Giants. But the uniforms will be a bit different from the past few weeks. According to Cowboys insider Todd Archer, the Cowboys will be wearing their navy jersey with silver pants on Monday against the Giants. New York may be the home team, but have apparently decided to wear white jerseys instead - forcing the Cowboys to abandon their preferred white jersey with royal blue pants.
The Cowboys Worked Out 3 Quarterbacks On Wednesday
Just because Cooper Kupp is having success as quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys doesn't mean the team isn't continuing to look for more options at the position. According to Cowboys insider Todd Archer, the Cowboys have been holding player tryouts this week and invited three quarterbacks to show their stuff. The quarterbacks in attendance were Case Cookus, J'Mar Smith and Reid Sinnett.
3 Reasons the Chiefs Will Dominate the Colts
The most painful sports memory of my life was the Colts’ 38-10 playoff comeback against our Kansas City Chiefs. I expect the Chiefs to unleash fire and brimstone on Indianapolis this time around, and FanDuel Sportsbook is giving us a $1,000 free bet to bask in the glorious vengeance.
Chris Fowler Calls Out Michigan For "Embarrassing" Non-Conference Schedule
In the return of his midweek CFB data breakdowns, ESPN's Chris Fowler discovered a disturbing trend in college football and even called out the Michigan Wolverines for being part of the problem. Here's a bad trend for a sport that's already way too top-heavy: Did you know the top-10 teams...
Bill Belichick Makes His Opinion On Lamar Jackson Very Clear
Bill Belichick is a big Lamar Jackson fan. The head coach of the New England Patriots was asked about Jackson's pre-draft concerns and if he's answered them thus far and he didn't hesitate to say "yes" in his answer. “Without a doubt. He’s the type of player that’s an MVP...
Davante Adams on Raiders not finishing games: 'Break their necks when you have them in a corner'
Last Sunday, the Raiders collapsed in historic fashion. They blew a 20-point lead for the first time in franchise history. Their dominating 20-0 first half gave way to a 23-3 second half by the Cardinals and they summarily lost in overtime. It was the inverse of the season opener in...
AthlonSports.com
Mike McCarthy Sends Clear Message To Jerry Jones About Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott
On Thursday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made it clear he's open to a quarterback controversy in Dallas. That, of course, would hinge on Cooper Rush's performance these next couple of weeks before Dak Prescott returns. "Jerry Jones wouldn’t mind a QB controversy between Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush. He said...
