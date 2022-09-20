ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bills at Dolphins: Wednesday injury reports

CB Dane Jackson (neck) DT Jordan Phillips (hamstring) Notes: The Bills had only a walkthrough practice on Wednesday… Oliver, Settle were both injured in Week 1. … Davis was a late scratch in Week 2. .. Jackson was released from the hospital. Miami Dolphins (2-0) Did not practice.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Rex Ryan has interesting take on Mahomes-Allen debate

Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes are regarded as two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. Both can win games with their arm or their legs, making them incredibly difficult to play against on defense. Former NFL head coach Rex Ryan, who made his name as a defensive coordinator, knows that as well as anyone. However, he had an interesting answer in a Thursday appearance on “The Dan Patrick Show” when asked which quarterback he would rather put together a defensive gameplan for.
NFL
NFL Analysis Network

Colts’ Coach Speaks Out On Matt Ryan Amid Heavy Criticism

The 2022 season has not gotten off to the start that the Indianapolis Colts were hoping that it would. Coming into the season, there was talk about the Colts being a dark horse Super Bowl contender. As we head into Week 3 of the season, they are still looking for their first victory of the year.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NFL Analysis Network

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Makes Telling Comments About NFL Future

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are two weeks into the 2022 NFL season and sit with a 1-1 record. With a huge Week 3 matchup on the road against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tom Brady, everyone is waiting to see exactly what the Packers are made of this year. One major question still hanging over the heads of every Packers fan is regarding the future of Rodgers.
GREEN BAY, WI
NFL Analysis Network

This Stat Hows How Dominant Ravens’ Lamar Jackson Was vs. Dolphins

The Week 2 matchup between the Miami Dolphins and Baltimore Ravens had a ton of impressive performances. The Dolphins came from behind, winning the game 42-38, after trailing by three touchdowns heading into the fourth quarter. While a lot of praise has been given to Tua Tagovailoa, and rightfully so,...
BALTIMORE, MD
NFL Analysis Network

This Browns-Bears Trade Would Send Veteran Pass-Rusher To Cleveland

The tenor of the Cleveland Browns season was changed with less than two minutes remaining in their Week 2 matchup against the New York Jets. They looked like shoo-ins to be heading into Thursday Night Football against their AFC North rivals, the Pittsburgh Steelers, with a 2-0 record. Leading by...
CLEVELAND, OH
NFL Analysis Network

Here’s An Insane Statistic For Dolphins’ WR Tyreek Hill

Looking to upgrade the supporting cast around Tua Tagovailoa and add some explosiveness to their offense, the Miami Dolphins made a huge trade this offseason acquiring Tyreek Hill from the Kansas City Chiefs. It was not cheap, as Miami parted with first, second and third-round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft along with a fourth and sixth-round pick in 2023.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NFL Analysis Network

This Steelers-Raiders Trade Sends Clelin Ferrell To Pittsburgh

A lot of the focus thus far this season for the Pittsburgh Steelers has been on their offensive production, or lack thereof. Pittsburgh’s offense has been tough to watch through two weeks being led by Mitchell Trubisky running a Matt Canada offense. Despite that, the team is 1-1 mostly...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NFL Analysis Network

Vikings Are A Serious Contender To Sign DT Ndamukong Suh

Earlier this week we saw Jason Pierre-Paul sign a one-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens for $5.5 million. Pierre-Paul was one of the better defensive free agents remaining and will help bolster the Ravens’ pass rush. Attention will now be turned to another good veteran that remains available in Ndamukong Suh. One team to keep an eye on is the Minnesota Vikings.
NFL
ESPN

Bills defense stays hot despite injuries, but Dolphins pose stiff challenge

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Down two defensive tackles against the Tennessee Titans and 2020 rushing champ Derrick Henry on Monday, the Buffalo Bills looked like they could be in for a challenge. A season earlier, the Bills defense had given up 143 yards and three touchdowns to Henry in a 34-31 loss.
NFL

