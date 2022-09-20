Read full article on original website
NFL Week 3: Picks gone mad! Is the Miami Dolphins-Buffalo Bills game one of our five big upsets?
GREG COTE’S NFL WEEK 3 PICKS
Can Dolphins Defense Control Josh Allen?
The Miami Dolphins defense slowed down Josh Allen and the Buffalo offense in the first half of both games last season
Bills at Dolphins: Wednesday injury reports
CB Dane Jackson (neck) DT Jordan Phillips (hamstring) Notes: The Bills had only a walkthrough practice on Wednesday… Oliver, Settle were both injured in Week 1. … Davis was a late scratch in Week 2. .. Jackson was released from the hospital. Miami Dolphins (2-0) Did not practice.
Rex Ryan has interesting take on Mahomes-Allen debate
Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes are regarded as two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. Both can win games with their arm or their legs, making them incredibly difficult to play against on defense. Former NFL head coach Rex Ryan, who made his name as a defensive coordinator, knows that as well as anyone. However, he had an interesting answer in a Thursday appearance on “The Dan Patrick Show” when asked which quarterback he would rather put together a defensive gameplan for.
Dolphins’ McDaniel addresses injuries, Bills challenge, Hill/Waddle, Tua, more
There’s no more difficult opponent on the Dolphins’ 2022 schedule than the Buffalo Bills, who visit Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday (1 p.m., CBS).
Colts’ Coach Speaks Out On Matt Ryan Amid Heavy Criticism
The 2022 season has not gotten off to the start that the Indianapolis Colts were hoping that it would. Coming into the season, there was talk about the Colts being a dark horse Super Bowl contender. As we head into Week 3 of the season, they are still looking for their first victory of the year.
Eagles Are A ‘Team To Watch’ For Veteran Free Agent Pass-Rusher
Through the first two weeks of the 2022 NFL season, the Philadelphia Eagles have looked like one of the best teams in the league. They won in Week 1 on the road against the Detroit Lions 38-35, barely holding on after leading by 17 in the second half. In Week...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Makes Telling Comments About NFL Future
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are two weeks into the 2022 NFL season and sit with a 1-1 record. With a huge Week 3 matchup on the road against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tom Brady, everyone is waiting to see exactly what the Packers are made of this year. One major question still hanging over the heads of every Packers fan is regarding the future of Rodgers.
Ryan Fitzpatrick is still Bills Mafia, will jump through table if team wins title (video)
Ryan Fitzpatrick has retired from the NFL. Life now has him lined up with a big-wig job as a broadcaster for Amazon on Thursday Night Football. Doesn’t mean he’s any less a member of Bills Mafia. Fitzpatrick, who went shirtless at a Buffalo Bills playoff game last season,...
This Stat Hows How Dominant Ravens’ Lamar Jackson Was vs. Dolphins
The Week 2 matchup between the Miami Dolphins and Baltimore Ravens had a ton of impressive performances. The Dolphins came from behind, winning the game 42-38, after trailing by three touchdowns heading into the fourth quarter. While a lot of praise has been given to Tua Tagovailoa, and rightfully so,...
This Browns-Bears Trade Would Send Veteran Pass-Rusher To Cleveland
The tenor of the Cleveland Browns season was changed with less than two minutes remaining in their Week 2 matchup against the New York Jets. They looked like shoo-ins to be heading into Thursday Night Football against their AFC North rivals, the Pittsburgh Steelers, with a 2-0 record. Leading by...
Former NFL Player Rips Into The Colts Ahead Of Week 3
The first two weeks of the 2022 season have not been how the Indianapolis Colts were hoping that they would. Indianapolis is heading into Week 3 with a 0-1-1 record, tying with the Houston Texans in Week 1 before getting shut out by the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 2. Things...
Chargers’ Justin Herbert, Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes Have Made NFL History
The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers are two of the teams hoping to contend for the Super Bowl this season. They have to get through the gauntlet that is the AFC West first, but through two weeks of the season, they look like they will be right there until the end.
Here’s An Insane Statistic For Dolphins’ WR Tyreek Hill
Looking to upgrade the supporting cast around Tua Tagovailoa and add some explosiveness to their offense, the Miami Dolphins made a huge trade this offseason acquiring Tyreek Hill from the Kansas City Chiefs. It was not cheap, as Miami parted with first, second and third-round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft along with a fourth and sixth-round pick in 2023.
This Steelers-Raiders Trade Sends Clelin Ferrell To Pittsburgh
A lot of the focus thus far this season for the Pittsburgh Steelers has been on their offensive production, or lack thereof. Pittsburgh’s offense has been tough to watch through two weeks being led by Mitchell Trubisky running a Matt Canada offense. Despite that, the team is 1-1 mostly...
NFL Analyst Reveals When He Thinks Steelers Will Start Kenny Pickett
One of the biggest storylines during training camp this year was who the Pittsburgh Steelers would start at the quarterback position. The team used their first-round pick on Kenny Pickett out of Pittsburgh but also signed Mitchell Trubisky in free agency and had Mason Rudolph as a holdover from last season.
Vikings Are A Serious Contender To Sign DT Ndamukong Suh
Earlier this week we saw Jason Pierre-Paul sign a one-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens for $5.5 million. Pierre-Paul was one of the better defensive free agents remaining and will help bolster the Ravens’ pass rush. Attention will now be turned to another good veteran that remains available in Ndamukong Suh. One team to keep an eye on is the Minnesota Vikings.
Cowboys Suggested As Trade Destination For Jets’ WR Denzel Mims
Last season, the Dallas Cowboys had arguably the deepest wide receiver depth chart in the league. They took a major risk this offseason when they made some changes and overhauled the wide receiver position. They were confident that CeeDee Lamb was ready to assume the No. 1 role in their...
Here’s How Dominant The Packers’ Defense Was Against The Bears
The Green Bay Packers looked like they would have their hands full with the Chicago Bears after their first offensive drive of the game. Chicago, who had a come-from-behind victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1, looked like they were carrying that production over into their Week 2 trip to Lambeau Field.
Bills defense stays hot despite injuries, but Dolphins pose stiff challenge
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Down two defensive tackles against the Tennessee Titans and 2020 rushing champ Derrick Henry on Monday, the Buffalo Bills looked like they could be in for a challenge. A season earlier, the Bills defense had given up 143 yards and three touchdowns to Henry in a 34-31 loss.
