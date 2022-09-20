ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fantasy Football Week 3: FLEX rankings

By Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff, Yahoo Sports
Is Clyde Edwards-Helaire finally living up to his pre- and post-draft expectations? The Chiefs' third-year running back is producing like an RB1 in fantasy football so far, checking in at RB5 overall with 34.7 points through two games.

He's averaging 7.73 yards per carry and has caught every target that has come his way, including two for touchdowns in Week 1.

If only things were that simple.

Edwards-Helaire checks in as the No. 40 flex option (RB21) in our analysts' rankings for Week 3, and a lot of that may have to do with his usage so far in the Chiefs' offense.

There is a clear two-man backfield in Kansas City, where Edwards-Helaire has yet to play in 50 percent or more of the offensive snaps in a game this season.

He was actually out-snapped by Jerick McKinnon (27-25) in the Thursday night showcase against the Los Angeles Chargers and 52 of his 74 rushing yards came on one big run.

Edwards-Helaire has 22 total touches (including seven targets) entering Week 3. While that's not setting the league on fire, it's a clear advantage over McKinnon (13 touches).

Still, can Edwards-Helaire be trusted to sustain this early season fantasy production while he's splitting snaps in the backfield? Will the Chiefs eventually up his usage?

Only time will tell.

It never hurts to be a useful option in a Patrick Mahomes-led offense, and the Chiefs head into their Week 3 date with the winless Colts as one of four units averaging 400-plus yards per game.

Edwards-Helaire will be closely monitored.

Some other notable names ranked around the Chiefs RB in this week's flex options include a pair of Saints playmakers and Gabe Davis, who missed the Bills' Monday night game with an ankle injury.

Check out how Edwards-Helaire and all of your flex options shake out in our analysts' rankings for Week 3:

