fox29.com
Weather Authority: Cold front brings chilly temperatures, windy conditions for first full day of fall
PHILADELPHIA - You'll notice a big difference in temperatures for the first full day of fall on Friday. The autumn equinox occurred at 9:09 p.m. on Thursday night and a cold front brought a major temperature change for September's final weekend. If you're heading to the Jersey Shore to celebrate...
fox29.com
Weather Authority: Temperatures chill quickly Thursday night, leading into blustery and cool Friday
PHILADELPHIA - The cold front has passed through the region, bringing a dose of rain for all and ending Thursday with autumn-like temperatures, just in time for the autumnal equinox. Temperatures overnight into Friday should drop into the mid-40s to low-50s, under mostly clear skies. FOX 29’s Scott Williams is...
fox29.com
Weather Authority: Thursday to see inconvenient rain, cloudy skies ahead of seasonable fall weekend start
PHILADELPHIA - Thursday is set to be a cloudy day in the Delaware Valley, with rain expected to last throughout the day. FOX 29's Sue Serio says rain will move into the suburbs north and west of Philadelphia between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. while the I-95 corridor into Southern New Jersey and Delaware see rain between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
fox29.com
84th annual Dad Vail Regatta won't be on the Schuylkill River - or even in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia tradition is making major moves for its 84th year - literally!. The 84th annual Jefferson Dad Vail Regatta will be moving from the Schuylkill River in Philadelphia to the Cooper River in Pennsauken Township, New Jersey. Since 1953, the Schuylkill River has hosted the largest collegiate...
PA Trying to Fix Edgmont Neighborhood’s Flooding Problem
State grants are flowing to Runnymeade Farms, a neighborhood in Edgmont Township, to try and control severe flooding in that part of Delaware County, writes Justin Udo for KWY Newsradio.
WBOC
Natural Gas Prices in Delaware Set to Rise Ahead of Winter Heating Season
DOVER, Del. — Natural gas prices have continued to increase this year and are up nearly 60 percent year to date. This is largely due to increased U.S. demand and the ongoing energy crisis in Europe. According to the Energy Information Administration, about 42 percent of Delaware households rely...
3 Local Fall Recipes Featuring Delicious, Hearty Comfort Food [Food & Drink]
These days, I find myself scrolling the web for all things hearty when it comes to food. Soups, pasta, stews, anything warm that also tastes amazing and is filling. If local, all the better.
Sweet sauce pizza, an original NEPA phenomenon
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Many pizza aficionados in northeastern and central Pennsylvania like to order their pies with sweet sauce. But did you know, sweet sauce originated in Wilkes-Barre? Across the counties, there are many pizza parlors, but only some offer the famous sweet sauce. Eyewitness News reporter Chirs Bohinski met up with the Times Leader […]
Firefly Music Festival, Mary J. Blige, 022 Fest, Puerto Rican Day Parade, and more in this week’s ‘Things to Do’
September ends on an upbeat note as the inaugural Philly Arts & Music Fest kicks off, the Fringe Festival continues with new works, the Firefly Music Festival drops into Dover with Halsey and Dua Lipa, and in New Jersey, a popular brewfest is the main attraction in Glassboro. Delaware. Firefly...
Back to school brings new health threat in NJ, and its not COVID
Kids going back to school could be fueling a spike in a viral infection that is sending growing numbers of children to the emergency room with breathing difficulty. The U.S. Center's for Disease Control and Prevention continues to report a spike in enterovirus. In the majority of infections, children present...
fox29.com
Watch: Deer leaps over Michigan driver in video caught by MSP
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Thursday is the first full day of fall and it sure seems as if nature knows. After all, temperatures are very fall-like in the 60s and more and more deer are out - including a family that narrowly avoided being hit by a car and MSP trooper.
La La Lobster Announces Massive Expansion Across NJ & PA
One of your favorite seafood places is expanding all over New Jersey and Pennsylvania. This is great news if you don't have a La La Lobster near you...chances are you probably will soon. Lol. I just heard from the sole owner of La La Lobster, Nicole Rabena, and she filled...
delawaretoday.com
Two Family Homes in Delaware Perfect for Raising Kids
With open-concept living spaces and abundant outdoor recreation, these homes on quiet cul-de-sacs are great places to raise kids. A flowing first-floor layout facilitates togetherness in this family home. The recently remodeled kitchen is an inviting hub, open to a family room and breakfast room. Turn left at the basketball hoop at the end of the drive and enter an outdoor oasis with hot tub and pool. Located in the Appoquinimink School District.
Editorial: Approach roundabouts with an open mind
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. If you weren’t used to them you probably hated them, and maybe you still do. But “traffic circles” (or “roundabouts”) are becoming increasingly common in our area, replacing intersections that had stop lights or stop signs.
NBC Philadelphia
Police Officers Line Street for Final Salute to Beloved Montco K-9
It was a somber affair as police officers lined a Philadelphia street to say a special final farewell to a four-legged coworker. Rookie, a Lower Merion police K-9 who worked on security details in the five-county region for seven years, had to be put down Monday after the discovery of a tumor in her heart. Police officers and staff at the University of Pennsylvania Vet Working Dog Center were present to see her off.
WGAL
Police searching for missing juvenile in Chester County
WEST BRADFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police are searching for a missing teenager in Chester County. Jazzmine Waldrop, 15, was last seen at her grandfather's house on Sept. 18 at 8:30 p.m. in West Bradford Township. She was last seen wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt, white sweatpants and black/red Nike sandals.
fox8tv.com
Heating Oil Prices
With October approaching, the air will start getting cooler and your thermostat will start rising. But with heating oil and electricity prices expected to remain high, some may struggle to pay their bills. “The worst thing that a customer can do is to be overwhelmed, take a bill, and shove...
Deaths, readmission rates for heart patients at Pa. hospitals is focus of new report
A Pennsylvania agency on Wednesday released a report focusing on quality-related measures for various heart procedures, including open heart surgery and opening clogged arteries with a catheter, at hospitals in the state. The report from the Pennsylvania Health Care Cost Containment Council looks at nearly adult 60,000 cases involving one...
Chester County Teen Carjacked At Gunpoint In Shopping Center Parking Lot, Police Say
A Chester County teenager escaped injury when he was carjacked at gunpoint Monday, Sept. 19, authorities said. Two armed men got inside the young driver's vehicle and stole his belongings, before taking his car in the parking lot of the Devon Square Shopping Center around 5:15 p.m., Tredyffrin Township police said.
Locals Throw Shade on South Jersey Police Department Over New Squad Car
This is why we can't have nice things. Recently, the Winslow Township Police Department shared a photo of one of their new police cars - an all-electric Ford Mustang. People on Facebook did not respond well. Apparently, the love of electric cars is not plentiful in Winslow Township, and people...
