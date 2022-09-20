Read full article on original website
PopSugar
TikTok's Butter Boards Justify Eating Copious Amounts of Butter, and We're Here For It
In theory, slathering butter all over a cutting board and serving it with some bread is more sloppy than gourmet. But scroll through the #butterboard hashtag on TikTok, and you'll quickly understand the hype. Butter boards are assembled by first spreading pats of softened butter onto a platter, then sprinkling on a variety of toppings. The way the ingredients and flavors are carefully curated and arranged into a visually pleasing display gives off a similar vibe to charcuterie boards, and people seem to be loving them just as much.
Real Simple
Shrimp and Brown Butter Grits
Simply put, brown butter makes everything it touches better. In this rendition of smoky and buttery shrimp and grits, a drizzle of brown butter spiked with lemon juice wakes things up and adds a decadent, fragrant nuttiness. Watch the butter carefully to make sure it doesn't burn and don't skip transferring it to a bowl—it will continue to brown even after it's off the heat. Juicy grape tomatoes and punchy scallions make a chunky sauce that elevates this weeknight dinner and pairs wonderfully with the smoked paprika-seasoned shrimp and the rich sauce.
I made 3-ingredient pork chops in my air fryer, and I'll never use my oven again
I made pork chops in an air fryer, and I'll never use a skillet again. Here's how I made them flavorful and juicy with very little prep and no mess.
Sheet Pan Chicken Nachos Recipe
What foodstuff is better than loaded nachos? Alright, perhaps in terms of nutrition, there are a few things that score more points than nachos — kale salad, we're looking at you — but in terms of taste, they're pretty hard to beat. You've got the crunch of the chips, the salty, gooey goodness of the cheese, the spice of a favorite salsa, the bite of onions or chives, the cooling sour cream and, when you do it right, you have a good deal of tasty protein, too. And this recipe, courtesy of recipe developer Christina Musgrave of Tasting with Tina, does it right!
Bon Appétit
Charred Corn, Zucchini, & Herbed Cream Cheese Pizza
Enjoying Philadelphia cream cheese is like a journey through the senses. Feel tranquility as you enjoy this pizza with friends and family at your next gathering. Preheat oven to 450° F with a rack in the lowest position. Place a pizza stone, pizza steel, or baking sheet on the rack. Divide pizza dough into two pieces. Cover with plastic wrap and let sit at room temperature.
Homemade skillet puff bread
This bread recipe is not fried bread, although it is cooked in a hot skillet. It is very similar to pita bread, or perhaps Naan bread. However, it doesn't require yeast or baking soda. I make the skillet puff bread using self-rising flour instead of using all-purpose flour. The self-rising flour allows the bread to puff up once you begin cooking it in the skillet. So, there's no need to wait hours for the yeast reaction. I do allow the dough to rest for about ten minutes, but that's optional. It only takes about five minutes to cook each piece of puffed skillet bread and about ten to fifteen minutes to prepare the dough. The puffed bread turns out perfectly soft and delicious.
Bon Appétit
Recreating Emeril Lagasse's Chicken Cordon Bleu From Taste
We challenged resident Bon Appétit supertaster Chris Morocco to recreate Emeril Lagasse's Chicken Cordon Bleu in the Bon Appétit Test Kitchen. The catch? He'll have to identify what he's making with a blindfold over his eyes, letting each of his other senses guide the way. Released on 09/22/2022.
Cooking with Rania: End of Summer Red Pepper and White Bean Salad
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Rania Harris is saying goodbye to summertime with this recipe using veggies from the garden and farmers' market.End of Summer Red Pepper and White Bean SaladIngredients:6 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil, divided2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice1 teaspoon sea salt½ teaspoon smoked paprika1 teaspoon Calabrian chili paste1 – 15 ounce can cannellini beans, drained and rinsed and then drained well3 large red bell peppers, stemmed, seeded, and cut into 2 by ½ inch strips2 ounces of prosciutto, torn into bite-size piecesShaved Pecorino Romano cheese to taste1/3 cup toasted whole almonds ~ chopped½ cup chopped Italian parsley Directions:Whisk ¼...
12tomatoes.com
Sheet Pan Tandoori Cauliflower
A delightfully colorful side dish that’s the perfect accompaniment for grilled meat and seafood. The color, aroma, and taste of tandoori is one of the most recognizable Indian flavors. It’s one of the reasons I began to enjoy eating cauliflower, after a youth spent trying to avoid it. Whether used in tandoori, or Aloo Gobi, or other vegetarian plates, the veggie’s ability to take on lashings of spice and flavor make it a tremendous choice for a tasty side dish.
Bon Appétit
Peanut Butter Rice Krispie Treats With Brown Butter
If ever there were a case of personality over looks, these rice crispy treats would be it. Seemingly ordinary, the visuals completely belie the fact that the bars are awash in flavor—sweet, salty, toasty, malty, nutty—far removed from any packaged version or childhood memory. A few spoons of...
Bon Appétit
Beef Stroganoff
Cookbook author Beth Nguyen’s clever take on a classic beef stroganoff recipe is inspired by a memorable meal she had at a classmate’s house in the predominantly white Midwestern town where she grew up. (Read Nguyen’s essay about it here.) A few clever tricks make this version distinctly hers. First, she supplants the usual Worcestershire sauce with fish sauce. “You can’t taste the fish sauce,” Nguyen notes, “but you need it” to deliver a sauce with a powerful umami punch. Next, she replaces wan sliced white button mushrooms with hearty halved and quartered criminis. Finally, she replaces the typical chopped fresh parsley garnish with sliced scallions for a finish with more bite.
Allrecipes.com
Is Homemade Butter Really Worth the Effort?
With how crazy busy we all are these days, making fresh butter by hand seems like an impossible additional task when it's easy enough to pick some up at the store. I'm here to tell you, it's completely the opposite. Making fresh butter is the easiest and most satisfying way to make you feel like you've created something wonderful from scratch. Here's why.
