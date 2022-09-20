Read full article on original website
thewayneherald.com
WSC announces 2022 class for Athletic Hall of Fame
Wayne State College’s athletic department announced the latest additions to its Athletic Hall of Fame on Friday. Four individuals, two contributors and one team will be honored Saturday, Oct. 29 during the Wildcat home football game against Upper Iowa at 12 p.m. and the Wayne State home volleyball game against Upper Iowa at 3 p.m., with the Hall of Fame Banquet set for 6:15 p.m. that evening in the Kanter Student Center.
thewayneherald.com
Wayne girls second, boys fourth at Crofton
CROFTON — Wayne’s girls had three top 15 finishes and the boys brought home two medalists from Thursday’s Crofton Invitational. The Blue Devil girls finished second behind South Sioux City, led by runner-up Laura Hasemann. Kyla Krusemark and Lilyan Hurner finished 8th and 14th, respectively, while Olivia Hanson was 18th and Frantzdie Barner finished 36th.
thewayneherald.com
Wayne girls take Metteer Invitational title
In what is believed to be a first for the Wayne High girls golf team, the Blue Devil linksters claimed top honors at the Richard Matteer Invitational, held Thursday at Wayne Country Club. In what could be a preview for the district meet that will be held here in less...
thewayneherald.com
Gifts of securities can be donated to Wayne Area Legacy Fund
Donating appreciated securities, including stocks or bonds, is an easy and tax-effective way for you to make a donation to the Wayne Area Legacy Fund. A few perks of giving a gift of securities are avoiding paying capital gains taxes on the sale of appreciated stock, receiving a charitable income tax deduction and furthering our mission today.
