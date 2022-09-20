Read full article on original website
State Patrol Trooper Shot In Walla Walla, Suspect In Custody
WALLA WALLA, Wash. (AP) – A Washington State Patrol trooper was shot Thursday in Walla Walla, Washington. The Tri-City Herald reports Trooper Sarah Clasen said the trooper was rammed by a vehicle and then shot at about 5:20 p.m. Clasen says the trooper remained conscious and alert and drove...
Yakima County Sheriff’s Deputy Shoots And Kills Man In Cornfield
YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) – Police say a Yakima County sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a man after the deputy chased him into a cornfield north of Toppenish. The Yakima Herald-Republic reports the deputy had tried to stop the man’s car around 2:25 a.m. Thursday and began a pursuit.
