Presidents Cup 2022: Why Quail Hollow Club’s Famous ‘Green Mile’ Holes Are Being Played Out of Order
A look at why the holes at Quail Hollow Club were rerouted for the 2022 Presidents Cup. The post Presidents Cup 2022: Why Quail Hollow Club’s Famous ‘Green Mile’ Holes Are Being Played Out of Order appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Golf Digest
Presidents Cup 2022: Fred Couples being Fred Couples is a highlight for every American golf team
CHARLOTTE — It’s been well known for decades that Fred Couples, easily one of the most gifted athletes in the annals of golf, has a lot more going on in his head than he is capable of articulating succinctly. But while the former Masters champion might not always be successful in connecting the dots in discourse, there is no arguing he possesses an uncanny ability to communicate when charged with a leadership role in American golf.
Golf Digest
Presidents Cup 2022: 'It's bittersweet'—Injured Will Zalatoris takes up U.S. teammates offer, comes out to watch practice
CHARLOTTE — Will Zalatoris made an appearance Wednesday at Quail Hollow Club, smiling and moving easily on the range and later walking a few holes with a group of U.S. players that included Cameron Young, his former teammate at nearby Wake Forest. Zalatoris was supposed to be a member...
earnthenecklace.com
Allison Latos Leaving WSOC-TV: Where Is the Charlotte Anchor Going?
Allison Latos has been bringing news to the people of Charlotte in an extraordinary way for the last 11 years. People were sad when they saw the video recording of the anchor and reporter in which she announced her departure from WSOC-TV. Latos has earned the highest respect from Charlotte residents and her colleagues. So her followers had many questions when they heard Allison Latos was leaving WSOC-TV. Find out what the multi-Emmy Award-winning anchor said about the new career chapter in her life.
Golf carts becoming common around Charlotte neighborhoods
"If you got a good cart that you just bought, this neighbor wants a better cart," said David Thrasher, General Manager at Paradise Golf Carts. "Nine out of 10 times, you're trying to keep up with the Jones."
WBTV
Michelle Robinson Harper and Shelly Hill Crawford Named to Lead WBTV
ATLANTA, GEORGIA (Gray) - This press release was originally published on August 9, 2022. Gray Television, Inc. (“Gray,” “we,” “us” or “our”) (NYSE: GTN) announced today that Michelle Robinson Harper will join Gray as the General Manager of WBTV (CBS) in Charlotte, North Carolina, effective September 6th. In addition, Gray announced that it promoted Shelly Hill Crawford to the new position of WBTV Station Manager effective July 20th, 2022.
Raleigh News & Observer
NC high school football NCHSAA polls: East Forsyth remains king of the hill in 4A
In Week 5, a couple of heavyweight battles in the West shuffled things a bit, but in the East, most of the usual suspects have been on the good side of the score sheet. Conference play looms, though, and in some of the tougher groupings, the standings could see a shuffle. Keep in mind, last year a team from Wake County still made the state tournament after losing four of six down the stretch, because every other team they played in conference play also made the tournament.
cn2.com
Manager Resigns – Looking to be Closer to Family
CITY OF YORK, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The City Manager in York has announced his resignation. Seth Duncan says he is heading to Mauldin, South Carolina where he will serve as city administrator. He says he made the decision so he could be closer to his family. His official...
country1037fm.com
Three Charlotte Suburbs Among The Best In The Nation
I was talking to my nephew today on the occasion of his birthday. He was telling me about his apartment in downtown Austin and how much he loves being there…just being in the mix of the city. I thought to myself how different we are in that respect. I was raised in a suburb of Houston, Texas (about 20 miles NW of the city) and no matter where I’ve stayed as an adult, I’ve ALWAYS been in the ‘burbs. We’ve been in Charlotte for almost 17 years now. We’ve lived in Indian Trail, Monroe, and now in the Ft. Mill/Indian Land area. We moved to our current place a year ago and now, we look like geniuses. You see, according to a recent Smart Asset study, we’re now living in the 18th BEST suburb in the nation!
Charlotte Stories
Columbus McKinnon Moving Their Headquarters From Upstate NY To Charlotte
Yet another major company has just announced plans to move their headquarters to the Queen City. Motion solutions manufacturer Columbus McKinnon just announced plans to move their corporate headquarters from Upstate New York to Charlotte, the same week the ACC made a similar announcement. In an interview with Buffalo News,...
Charlotte Stories
3 Charlotte Suburbs Rank Among Best Suburbs In The U.S.
Large cities buzz with energy, but they can also feel overcrowded and overpriced. Suburbs, in turn, can offer more space and affordability – as well as access to better school systems. Despite these advantages, some people are hesitant to move to the suburbs, out of fear they are too...
WCNC
I-485 inner loop reopened near Charlotte airport
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A crash on the inner loop of Interstate 485 in west Charlotte near Charlotte-Douglas International Airport delayed traffic for miles midday Thursday. The highway was briefly shut down while crews worked to clear the crash. No serious injuries were reported. For the latest breaking news, weather...
power98fm.com
Popular Restaurant Opens Their 7th North Carolina Location
One famous restaurant just opened its 7th location in North Carolina. Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ is opening another North Carolina location in Kings Mountain. Are you ready for another Crave location to enjoy?. Restaurant News released an article stating that the new location will be located at 222 S....
kiss951.com
This North Carolina Airport Wins In Top Category For ‘Best Large Airports’
Which North Carolina airport is going to take the top spot? Charlotte and Raleigh always battle to make it on these top lists. So let’s get into it and find out. After the chaos of summer travel most folks dread going to the airport these days, and that’s pretty evident in a new report, which says airport satisfaction is totally on the decline.
ncconstructionnews.com
NC receives $100 million to widen I-85 corridor in Cleveland, Gaston counties
North Carolina will receive $100 million in federal grant funding for improvements along Interstate 85 between Charlotte and the South Carolina line. The Infrastructure Rebuilding America awardis one of 26 grants nationwide announced on by the federal government – a total of $1.5 billion. It will assist the state DOT to widen 10 miles of I-85 in Gaston County from six to eight lanes, which will include improvements at interchanges, overpasses and railroad bridges.
lakenormanpublications.com
‘Triangle’ at N.C. 16 turning into ‘jug handle’
DENVER – A pair of long-awaited intersection improvements along N.C. 16 Business are beginning to take shape, with both projects scheduled for completion by the end of the year. The N.C. Department of Transportation is reconfiguring a dangerous intersection where Hagers Ferry Road and North Pilot Knob Road come...
lakenormanpublications.com
Mooresville development rejected despite offering $12,000 for evicted residents
MOORESVILLE – “I’m sorry,” said Mooresville Mayor Pro Tem Lisa Qualls. “It’s terrible, it’s almost toxic,” said Commissioner Eddie Dingler. “Sounds like it’s a carrot waved in front of a person’s face,” Commissioner Thurman Houston said. Without knowing the topic,...
fox46.com
Huntersville license plate agency to reopen after ‘several contract violations,’ will become first express office in the state: NCDOT
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The North Carolina DMV will reopen its license plate agency in Huntersville next week after the previous operator committed “several contract violations” and caused the location to shut down earlier this month. A spokesperson for NCDOT told Queen City News that...
lakenormanpublications.com
Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Sept. 19
Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell, Lincoln and Catawba counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Sept. 9-15: Azucar Cuban Restaurant, 15905 N. Old Statesville Road – 97.5. Carrabba’s Italian Grill, 16408 Northcross Drive – 94 Duckworth’s Grill & Taphouse, 16609 Statesville Road – 95.
wccbcharlotte.com
Driver Killed In Fiery Crash In York County
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A deadly crash is under investigation in York County, South Carolina. Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol says a driver in a 1989 Chevy S-10 pickup truck was traveling north on SC-422 near Stowe Road when the driver lost control and flipped several times and caught fire.
