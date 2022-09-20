ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metairie, LA

Apartment Therapy

Peek Inside This Cool-Looking House on the Market in New Orleans for $360,000

Address: 2117 Toledano St., New Orleans, Louisiana. As anyone who has tried to sell a house or scrolled through the Zillow feed shopping for their own well knows, curb appeal is a huge factor. Don’t judge a book by its cover, of course, but a home with an interesting or beautiful exterior just stands out from the pack. That’s exactly what caught my eye about this delightfully funky home for sale in New Orleans.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Eater

To New Orleanians in Need, Crescent City Cafe Offers Hot Breakfast, Full-Service Dining

In New Orleans, all roads lead to a restaurant. But the fact that a restaurant meal continues to be something nearly a quarter of New Orleanians living in poverty can’t access is often obscured from mainstream awareness. New Orleans stands as one of the top cities contending with food insecurity in the United States, a particularly jarring contrast to its reputation as one of the best food cities in the world.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Metairie Towers residents displaced by Ida won't be able to return home for at least another year

Metairie Towers, a seven-story condominium development on Metairie Road that has sat empty since Hurricane Ida tore its roof off more than a year ago, could soon resume repairs, thanks to a $3 million bank loan. But it will be at least another year before its hundreds of residents, most of them elderly, can move back into the complex, as a dispute with the condo association's insurer drags on and the list of needed repairs grows.
METAIRIE, LA
NOLA.com

Ghost Manor on Magazine, 'kraken' house in Lakeview will be back for Halloween

Two spectral sensations will fill the October evenings with sights, frights and an eerie sense of celebration unique to the Crescent City. Spirited activity at Ghost Manor, the Victorian mansion in New Orleans' Garden District with a sound and light show that mimics a playground for the spirit world, begins Oct. 14 and runs Friday to Sunday, with an expanded run of Thursday to Monday Oct. 27-31. Hours are from sunset to about 10 p.m.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-TV

Jefferson Parish seafood restaurant to reopen after fixing Ida damage

HARAHAN, La. — In Harahan, the Kelly family is reopening Charles Seafood after a year of renovations. Shawn Kelly, one of the owners said the roof was so damaged by Hurricane Ida that much of the inside had to be replaced as well. Shawn and his wife Patti faced challenges trying to rebuild amid supply chain issues and battles with insurance companies.
HARAHAN, LA
NOLA.com

Every piece tells a story in former Ralph Lauren designer Calhoun Sumrall's New Orleans home

If you’ve ever thought pro-level fashion prowess could translate into full-on interior design talent, stepping into the Uptown home of designer Calhoun Sumrall will confirm your suspicions. Part of an 1880s house that was subdivided in the 1930s, Sumrall’s apartment is brimming with an inviting mix of rich fabrics, classic shapes, distinctive art and treasured antiques.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

Official Clothier of Monday Night Football Relocates to the Center of New Orleans Luxury Shopping

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Dallas-based Q Clothier and Rye 51, a dual concept men’s store, announced that its New Orleans luxury storefront has relocated to Canal Place, opening to the Crescent City’s most stylish men. From its beginnings in 2003, the luxury custom and ready-to-wear men’s clothing store’s emphasis has always been on creating personal and lasting relationships with people in the community.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bizneworleans.com

Faubourg Brewing to Merge with 3 Regional Breweries

NEW ORLEANS – Faubourg Brewing Company has announced that it has merged with Made By The Water LLC, owner of three craft breweries: Oyster City based in Apalachicola, Fla.; Catawba in Asheville, N.C.; and Palmetto in Charleston, S.C. Made By The Water’s distribution covers North Carolina, South Carolina, Alabama,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

