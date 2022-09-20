Read full article on original website
Automated pizza shop opening 3 locations in New Orleans, open 24 hours
A revolutionary new pizza shop concept is coming to New Orleans next week with three automated locations that will be open 24 hours a day. If you've ever wanted to go out and get a fresh pizza at any hour of the day or night, soon you will be able to.
NOLA.com
Peter Mayer's historic headquarters for sale in the CBD, as firm plans to relocate
Peter Mayer, the state’s largest advertising agency, is leaving its longtime home on Camp Street in the Central Business District when its lease expires June 30, and the three-building complex that has housed the agency since 1979 is up for sale. Peter Mayer owner Michelle Edelman says she has...
One local grocery store and its customers are navigating inflation
Making groceries has become a common frustration throughout the past year. In the last 12 months, food prices have shot up 11.4%, the highest annual increase in food prices in 23 years, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Peek Inside This Cool-Looking House on the Market in New Orleans for $360,000
Address: 2117 Toledano St., New Orleans, Louisiana. As anyone who has tried to sell a house or scrolled through the Zillow feed shopping for their own well knows, curb appeal is a huge factor. Don’t judge a book by its cover, of course, but a home with an interesting or beautiful exterior just stands out from the pack. That’s exactly what caught my eye about this delightfully funky home for sale in New Orleans.
NOLA.com
Developers make pitch for retirement complex, hotel on former Copeland land at Mandeville lakefront
Curing cancer and capitalizing on the surge of retiring baby boomers sound like great selling points. At least Matt Altier, president and CEO of LSU Health Foundation must have thought so as he stood before a crowd of about 100 Mandeville residents to talk about a proposed development on Mandeville's lakefront that aims to do both.
NOLA.com
Grand $2.6M Camp Street house has a turreted side, dormers, arched ceilings -- and a separate living space
A house on Camp Street is a commanding presence, gleaming in white, with manicured lawns and a rouge-tinted door that invites the viewer to see what lies inside. A wide, majestic staircase leads to the second-story entry, positioned between matching floor-to-ceiling windows on a porch that is elegant, yet inviting.
Eater
To New Orleanians in Need, Crescent City Cafe Offers Hot Breakfast, Full-Service Dining
In New Orleans, all roads lead to a restaurant. But the fact that a restaurant meal continues to be something nearly a quarter of New Orleanians living in poverty can’t access is often obscured from mainstream awareness. New Orleans stands as one of the top cities contending with food insecurity in the United States, a particularly jarring contrast to its reputation as one of the best food cities in the world.
NOLA.com
Metairie Towers residents displaced by Ida won't be able to return home for at least another year
Metairie Towers, a seven-story condominium development on Metairie Road that has sat empty since Hurricane Ida tore its roof off more than a year ago, could soon resume repairs, thanks to a $3 million bank loan. But it will be at least another year before its hundreds of residents, most of them elderly, can move back into the complex, as a dispute with the condo association's insurer drags on and the list of needed repairs grows.
NOLA.com
Ghost Manor on Magazine, 'kraken' house in Lakeview will be back for Halloween
Two spectral sensations will fill the October evenings with sights, frights and an eerie sense of celebration unique to the Crescent City. Spirited activity at Ghost Manor, the Victorian mansion in New Orleans' Garden District with a sound and light show that mimics a playground for the spirit world, begins Oct. 14 and runs Friday to Sunday, with an expanded run of Thursday to Monday Oct. 27-31. Hours are from sunset to about 10 p.m.
WWL-TV
Jefferson Parish seafood restaurant to reopen after fixing Ida damage
HARAHAN, La. — In Harahan, the Kelly family is reopening Charles Seafood after a year of renovations. Shawn Kelly, one of the owners said the roof was so damaged by Hurricane Ida that much of the inside had to be replaced as well. Shawn and his wife Patti faced challenges trying to rebuild amid supply chain issues and battles with insurance companies.
NOLA.com
Bellegarde Bakery founder departs; game-changing local bread shop now employee-owned
Bellegarde Bakery started as a one-man operation, with a baker who brought an intense, sometimes fiery focus on Old World craft. Graison Gill developed his business around fresh milled flour and built a following among top New Orleans restaurants and many artisan baking aficionados. Now Bellegarde is beginning a new...
Long-time NOLA restaurant Betsy’s Pancake House may close for good due to growing crime concerns
With many of Betsy's employees being family members, the family has talked about either moving to Jefferson Parish or closing its doors for good.
Mid-City diner says crime is driving away customers, employees
NEW ORLEANS — Betsy’s Pancake House is as New Orleans as the streetcar that runs in front it. The restaurant has been serving breakfast and lunch at Canal and South Dorgenois for more than 35 years. “It’s a great place to eat breakfast and very, very affordable and...
NOLA.com
No Internet? No problem. Get online by checking out a Wi-Fi hotspot from the Jefferson Library
The Jefferson Parish Library’s mobile hot spot borrowing program is off and running, with 50 hot spot Wi-Fi devices available to patrons 18 and older with active library cards. A mobile hot spot lets people access the internet, typically using Wi-Fi, via a wireless local area network with a...
NOLA.com
Every piece tells a story in former Ralph Lauren designer Calhoun Sumrall's New Orleans home
If you’ve ever thought pro-level fashion prowess could translate into full-on interior design talent, stepping into the Uptown home of designer Calhoun Sumrall will confirm your suspicions. Part of an 1880s house that was subdivided in the 1930s, Sumrall’s apartment is brimming with an inviting mix of rich fabrics, classic shapes, distinctive art and treasured antiques.
myneworleans.com
Official Clothier of Monday Night Football Relocates to the Center of New Orleans Luxury Shopping
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Dallas-based Q Clothier and Rye 51, a dual concept men’s store, announced that its New Orleans luxury storefront has relocated to Canal Place, opening to the Crescent City’s most stylish men. From its beginnings in 2003, the luxury custom and ready-to-wear men’s clothing store’s emphasis has always been on creating personal and lasting relationships with people in the community.
NOLA.com
Gayle Benson's Faubourg Brewing merges with 3 others to build regional craft beer powerhouse
Faubourg Brewing Co., the New Orleans-based brewery purchased five years ago by Tom and Gayle Benson, has merged with three other regional breweries owned by an Alabama private equity firm with the aim of building a regional craft beer powerhouse. The Benson Group and Wiregrass Equity Partners of Montgomery, Alabama,...
NOLA.com
New Orleans loses top spot in annual airport survey as travelers generally less satisfied
Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport lost its top spot in a widely-watched annual survey of travelers' satisfaction, amid a broad decline in contentment as passenger traffic return to normal. The poll by J.D. Power said New Orleans slipped to fourth place in the "Large Airports" category, after leading the...
NOLA.com
Uptown restaurant Shaya will expand with a ‘little brother’ restaurant TAVI in Covington
A restaurant now taking shape in downtown Covington will soon serve piping-hot pita from a wood-fired oven, elaborately finished hummus plates and dishes drawing from the same modern Israeli inspiration that brought acclaim to the New Orleans restaurant Shaya. The new restaurant is called TAVI, and it’s the next from...
bizneworleans.com
Faubourg Brewing to Merge with 3 Regional Breweries
NEW ORLEANS – Faubourg Brewing Company has announced that it has merged with Made By The Water LLC, owner of three craft breweries: Oyster City based in Apalachicola, Fla.; Catawba in Asheville, N.C.; and Palmetto in Charleston, S.C. Made By The Water’s distribution covers North Carolina, South Carolina, Alabama,...
