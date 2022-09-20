Read full article on original website
WCTV
Governor declares state of emergency for South Florida ahead of storm
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Today, Governor Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order 22-218, declaring a State of Emergency for 24 South Florida counties in the potential path of Tropical Depression 9. Additionally, Governor DeSantis has requested a federal pre-landfall Emergency Declaration in anticipation of impacts from the storm. This declaration will...
WCTV
Florida DOC recruiting amid major staffing shortages
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Crowds converging on the Civic Center on Thursday as hundreds of employers, looking to hire, were lined up at FSU’s career fair. As WCTV has reported, many businesses are understaffed and scrambling to fill open positions right now including the Florida Department of Corrections—where staffing is so short they’re asking national guard troops to help out.
WCTV
Voting equipment to be replaced after ‘unauthorized access’
ATLANTA (AP) - Georgia’s secretary of state has announced plans to replace election equipment in one county after what he called unauthorized access to the equipment just two months after the 2020 election. A computer forensics team traveled to Coffee County, southeast of Atlanta, in January 2021. A company...
WCTV
FAMU students file lawsuit alleging funding discrimination
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Arguing that the state has failed to meet funding obligations and other commitments to Florida A&M University, six students on Thursday filed a potential class-action lawsuit accusing state officials of “intentional discrimination” against the historically Black school. The federal lawsuit alleged that the state...
