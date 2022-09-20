ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steubenville, OH

WTOV 9

Attempted murder among charges presented in Ohio County

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Those indicted by the September grand jury in Ohio County were presented with their charges on Thursday. In May, 33-year-old Ryan Earl Knight of Wheeling was arrested after a women was robbed at gunpoint at Gumby’s on River Road. After the indictment, Knight pleaded not guilty to five charges, including robbery, malicious assault and attempted murder.
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Ohio principal allegedly used “Hard R” in viral post

UPDATE: Sept. 23, 2022, 4:30 p.m. The NAACP Belmont County Chapter and St. Clairsville-Richland City School District issued this joint statement Friday on the high school principal’s alleged use of a racial slur while meeting with students on Thursday: “Yesterday, the St. Clairsville-Richland City School District learned that the High School Principal met with students, […]
SAINT CLAIRSVILLE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio area has tractor pull for a cure

HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Mark your calendars because it’s time for the 7th Annual Harrison County “Pulling For A Cure” benefit on Saturday, October 1st. Truck and tractor pullers are set to pull into the Harrison County Fairgrounds site to help make the benefit an even greater success. The benefit has already helped many […]
HARRISON COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling man arrested for arson of Ye Olde Traders

A man from Wheeling has been arrested for arson in connection to the fire at the Ye Olde Traders. West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s executed a warrant and arrested Kenneth Loudermilk, 34-years-old on Thursday. Loudermilk has been charged with 2nd-degree arson, which is a penalty of 1-10 years. Loudermilk was arraigned in Ohio County court […]
WHEELING, WV
WTOV 9

Madonna, Steubenville Catholic participating in Goodwill Drive to Victory

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Madonna High School in Weirton and Steubenville Catholic Central are participating in the Goodwill Drive to Victory ahead of their game on Friday night. The idea is a simple one: Trucks representing the participating schools are parked and donations are collected, anything from toiletries and...
STEUBENVILLE, OH
#Police#Drugs#Fairs#News9#Steubenville City Schools
WTOV 9

Local Ohio school leaders react to latest report cards

Ohio school report cards are designed to give educators, parents, and communities a better idea of what their student is learning in school. "We were 1 of 13 districts that were rated No. 1 and on the state report card we received a 5-star rating,” Steubenville High School Principal Ted Gorman said.
OHIO STATE
WTOV 9

New Martinsville RegattaFest returns

WETZEL COUNTY, W.Va. — Since 1938, the New Martinsville RegattaFest has been a staple. Now it’s back for its 85th year. This weekend, more than 26 high-speed boats will compete on the Ohio River in New Martinsville, reaching speeds of 125 mph. Some entrants are coming from a...
NEW MARTINSVILLE, WV
WTOV 9

Poker run to benefit youngster hit by motorcycle

WEIRTON, W.Va. — Justice for Jo Jo community members are once again getting together for a motorcycle run this weekend for the Green, 7, who was hit by a motorcycle last month while riding his bike. This time they are hoping for the same amount of community support. "Our...
WEIRTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia man charged with attempted murder and kidnapping

A Weirton man has been charged with attempted murder, malicious assault, and kidnapping. Charles William Sims Jr, 51, is accused of hitting a woman several times with a metal pipe. Officials say Sims also made threats to kill her. Weirton Police added that the Department’s Garrett Amman “did a fabulous job preventing that .” The woman […]
WEIRTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

Wellsburg Bridge nearing end of construction

BRILLIANT, Ohio (WTRF) — The gap is about to be bridged. Soon, crossing between the Mountain and Buckeye States will no longer require going to Steubenville or Wheeling, as the Wellsburg Bridge is close to completing its nine years of planning. That’s right, nine years—because the actual work stretched long before the 2018 groundbreaking. The […]
WELLSBURG, WV
WTOV 9

Positive rabies case reported in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — The Marshall County Health Department is warning people to avoid contact with any wild animals after a skunk tested positive for rabies in the Dallas area. This is the first laboratory confirmed animal rabies case in the county this year. The health department is warning...
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV

