Attempted murder among charges presented in Ohio County
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Those indicted by the September grand jury in Ohio County were presented with their charges on Thursday. In May, 33-year-old Ryan Earl Knight of Wheeling was arrested after a women was robbed at gunpoint at Gumby’s on River Road. After the indictment, Knight pleaded not guilty to five charges, including robbery, malicious assault and attempted murder.
Ohio principal allegedly used “Hard R” in viral post
UPDATE: Sept. 23, 2022, 4:30 p.m. The NAACP Belmont County Chapter and St. Clairsville-Richland City School District issued this joint statement Friday on the high school principal’s alleged use of a racial slur while meeting with students on Thursday: “Yesterday, the St. Clairsville-Richland City School District learned that the High School Principal met with students, […]
Ohio area has tractor pull for a cure
HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Mark your calendars because it’s time for the 7th Annual Harrison County “Pulling For A Cure” benefit on Saturday, October 1st. Truck and tractor pullers are set to pull into the Harrison County Fairgrounds site to help make the benefit an even greater success. The benefit has already helped many […]
Wells Township police chief suspended; officer 'removed from schedule'
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Wells Township trustees called an emergency meeting Thursday for personnel to further discuss the incident where a part-time township police officer shot and killed a dog. Earlier in the week the trustees started their meeting by allowing one designated spokesperson to raise questions on behalf...
Wheeling police officer, firefighter wears button honoring West Virginia Sheriff Officer in Tour de Force
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A police officer and firefighter from Wheeling honored fallen Nicholas County Cpl. Tom Baker while riding in the Tour de Force bike ride in New York. The Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department posted a letter on Facebook from Lt. Josh Sanders with the Wheeling Police Department. In the letter, Lt. Sanders says that […]
Wheeling man arrested for arson of Ye Olde Traders
A man from Wheeling has been arrested for arson in connection to the fire at the Ye Olde Traders. West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s executed a warrant and arrested Kenneth Loudermilk, 34-years-old on Thursday. Loudermilk has been charged with 2nd-degree arson, which is a penalty of 1-10 years. Loudermilk was arraigned in Ohio County court […]
Belmont County man charged with neglecting a child pleads not guilty in Ohio County
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – A man accused of neglecting a child plead not guilty in Ohio County. 53-year-old John Matthew Bowman of Bellaire appeared in front of Judge Michael Olejasz on Thursday. He is charged with felony gross child neglect creating a substantial risk of serious bodily injury or death. Officials tell 7News this […]
Madonna, Steubenville Catholic participating in Goodwill Drive to Victory
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Madonna High School in Weirton and Steubenville Catholic Central are participating in the Goodwill Drive to Victory ahead of their game on Friday night. The idea is a simple one: Trucks representing the participating schools are parked and donations are collected, anything from toiletries and...
Motion hearing related to 2005 rape case takes place in Belmont County
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — A motion hearing took place Wednesday at the Belmont County Common Pleas Court about a rape case that dates back to 2005. Fred Hlinovski was the defendant in the case, which involved a 14-year-old girl and him in his mid-30s. In 2019, additional DNA testing...
West Virginia plant exposed over safety concerns, after employee dies
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) Broken bones, deep cuts, an amputated finger. All injuries were reported at Jupiter Aluminum in Beech Bottom. Man dies after industrial machine accident in Brooke County And just months ago, injuries turned into a death as a man lost his life on the job. A former employee said she warned the […]
Milk truck crash sends debris across Ohio interstate
A crash in Youngstown left debris all over the roadway.
Pair who were found in Undo’s after alleged robbery in Wheeling plead not guilty
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – They allegedly robbed a woman at gunpoint, and now a pair of suspects plead not guilty to those crimes in court. Brandy Anne Cecil and Ryan Earl Knight were arrested in connection with an armed robbery in Wheeling in May. 35-year-old Cecil is charged with two felonies; robbery in the […]
Local Ohio school leaders react to latest report cards
Ohio school report cards are designed to give educators, parents, and communities a better idea of what their student is learning in school. "We were 1 of 13 districts that were rated No. 1 and on the state report card we received a 5-star rating,” Steubenville High School Principal Ted Gorman said.
Terra Alta woman arrested for drugs after Star City traffic stop
A Preston County woman is being held at North Central Regional Jail on $50,000 bond after Star City police allegedly found a variety of controlled substances in her vehicle. On Sept. 18,. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
New Martinsville RegattaFest returns
WETZEL COUNTY, W.Va. — Since 1938, the New Martinsville RegattaFest has been a staple. Now it’s back for its 85th year. This weekend, more than 26 high-speed boats will compete on the Ohio River in New Martinsville, reaching speeds of 125 mph. Some entrants are coming from a...
Poker run to benefit youngster hit by motorcycle
WEIRTON, W.Va. — Justice for Jo Jo community members are once again getting together for a motorcycle run this weekend for the Green, 7, who was hit by a motorcycle last month while riding his bike. This time they are hoping for the same amount of community support. "Our...
Ohio police rescued after suspect, arrested, jumps off 75 foot hill, drove wrong way on State Road
A man in Ohio was arrested after he was driving the wrong way on a state road. Officials say around 4:00 AM Wednesday they received a call that a motorist was traveling Southbound the wrong way in the North Bound lanes on State Route 7 in Jefferson County. The driver struck a truck while driving […]
West Virginia man charged with attempted murder and kidnapping
A Weirton man has been charged with attempted murder, malicious assault, and kidnapping. Charles William Sims Jr, 51, is accused of hitting a woman several times with a metal pipe. Officials say Sims also made threats to kill her. Weirton Police added that the Department’s Garrett Amman “did a fabulous job preventing that .” The woman […]
Wellsburg Bridge nearing end of construction
BRILLIANT, Ohio (WTRF) — The gap is about to be bridged. Soon, crossing between the Mountain and Buckeye States will no longer require going to Steubenville or Wheeling, as the Wellsburg Bridge is close to completing its nine years of planning. That’s right, nine years—because the actual work stretched long before the 2018 groundbreaking. The […]
Positive rabies case reported in Marshall County
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — The Marshall County Health Department is warning people to avoid contact with any wild animals after a skunk tested positive for rabies in the Dallas area. This is the first laboratory confirmed animal rabies case in the county this year. The health department is warning...
