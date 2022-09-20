Read full article on original website
WTOV 9
Local Ohio school leaders react to latest report cards
Ohio school report cards are designed to give educators, parents, and communities a better idea of what their student is learning in school. "We were 1 of 13 districts that were rated No. 1 and on the state report card we received a 5-star rating,” Steubenville High School Principal Ted Gorman said.
Ohio principal allegedly used “Hard R” in viral post
UPDATE: Sept. 23, 2022, 4:30 p.m. The NAACP Belmont County Chapter and St. Clairsville-Richland City School District issued this joint statement Friday on the high school principal’s alleged use of a racial slur while meeting with students on Thursday: “Yesterday, the St. Clairsville-Richland City School District learned that the High School Principal met with students, […]
West Virginia Governor says Charleston doesn’t know the Ohio Valley exists in regards to personal property tax
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Governor Jim Justice continues his push to reduce West Virginia’s personal income tax by 10%. He was in Wheeling on Friday to discuss it with the public in Centre Market, and then visited 7News for an exclusive interview on the topic. All the states that have no income tax, the population […]
WTOV 9
Madonna, Steubenville Catholic participating in Goodwill Drive to Victory
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Madonna High School in Weirton and Steubenville Catholic Central are participating in the Goodwill Drive to Victory ahead of their game on Friday night. The idea is a simple one: Trucks representing the participating schools are parked and donations are collected, anything from toiletries and...
West Virginia Governor coming to Wheeling on Friday
Gov. Jim Justice will make two stops in Wheeling Friday. Gov. Justice will be at the Groundbreaking Ceremony for the Wheeling Streetscape Project The approximately $32 million project is a partnership between the WVDOT and the City of Wheeling that will upgrade West Virginia Route 2 on both Main Street and Market Street in the […]
West Virginia Governor says people don’t understand what they’re voting for with Amendment 2
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – While West Virginia Governor Jim Justice was in Wheeling on Friday to break ground for the Streetscape Project, he also met with people in Center Market to discuss Amendment 2. That Amendment proposes that 27% of West Virginia’s personal property taxes would be controlled by the state legislature. That would allow […]
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
North Allegheny school director resigns
Kevin Mahler resigned from the North Allegheny School Board at the Sept. 21 meeting after serving since 2013. “I’m simply burned out after 10 years of involvement, with almost nine of those as a board member,” he said. Mahler said he got involved because he saw “a district...
cityofweirton.com
Probationary Police Patrol Officer - City of Weirton, West Virginia
Please be advised The City of Weirton Police Civil Service Commission will be conducting a Probationary Police Patrol Officer Exam. Applications for the position of Probationary Police Patrol Officer will begin today, Friday, September 23, 2022, and must be submitted with a Doctor’s Physical Examination no later than Friday, November 18, 2022, at 4:00 p.m.
WTOV 9
Weirton Area Water Board scheduling water line flushing for next week
HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. — The Weirton Area Water Board reports it will be scheduling the fall city-wide water line flush using the following schedule:. Downtown Weirton/Weir. Ave. Tuesday, September 27. Kings Creek Bowl and Weircrest. Wednesday, September 28. Marland Heights. Thursday, September 29. Weirton Heights: (West of Penco Rd.)
Daily Athenaeum
OPINION | Pride flags belong in Mon County schools
A growing number of Monongalia County residents are voicing concerns over a school board policy that bans LGBTQ pride flags in classrooms. School officials say the flags create a politically disruptive learning environment. The policy was enacted in 2020 and prohibits “non-school related activities, including political activities” that “do not...
West Virginia plant exposed over safety concerns, after employee dies
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) Broken bones, deep cuts, an amputated finger. All injuries were reported at Jupiter Aluminum in Beech Bottom. Man dies after industrial machine accident in Brooke County And just months ago, injuries turned into a death as a man lost his life on the job. A former employee said she warned the […]
Wellsburg Bridge nearing end of construction
BRILLIANT, Ohio (WTRF) — The gap is about to be bridged. Soon, crossing between the Mountain and Buckeye States will no longer require going to Steubenville or Wheeling, as the Wellsburg Bridge is close to completing its nine years of planning. That’s right, nine years—because the actual work stretched long before the 2018 groundbreaking. The […]
WTOV 9
Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce holds career fair at Fort Steuben Mall
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — The Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce welcomed high school students from across the county to participate in a career fair at the Fort Steuben Mall. In all, more than 1,100 local students were able to get the chance to talk with the 87 vendors on...
WTOV 9
New Martinsville RegattaFest returns
WETZEL COUNTY, W.Va. — Since 1938, the New Martinsville RegattaFest has been a staple. Now it’s back for its 85th year. This weekend, more than 26 high-speed boats will compete on the Ohio River in New Martinsville, reaching speeds of 125 mph. Some entrants are coming from a...
WTOV 9
Jefferson County Christian School files suit against Landmark Recovery
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — A 55-page document has been filed in Jefferson County Common Pleas Court by the Jefferson County Christian School against Landmark Recovery. In it, the school is seeking damages for trespass, damage to property and injunctive relief. The school is seeking that relief from what they...
wajr.com
Safety a concern in downtown Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – Loitering, drug use, and general bad behavior were just a few of the concerns brought to Morgantown City Council about the condition of the downtown area. Brian Kurcaba, a former member of the West Virginia House of Delegates, raised safety concerns about downtown and lamented that until something changes he’ll avoid taking his family to downtown.
WTOV 9
Urban Mission, Jefferson County Health Department to hold conversations on health equity
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — A new initiative is combining the Jefferson County Health Department and the Urban Mission. The Urban Mission's Community Development Center is hosting local conversations on health equity. The whole goal is to discuss health in the black community and identify correlations between health disparities and...
WTOV 9
Neighborhood Ford Store holding eligibility signup for free mammograms
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — The Neighborhood Ford Store is holding an eligibility signup for free mammograms for those without insurance or are under insured. It's part of the Neighborhood Ford Store's breast cancer awareness events that get under way in October. The sign-up will be held at Jim Robinson...
WTOV 9
Good Shepherd Nursing Home extending in-patient therapy to non-residents
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — In-patient therapy is now extending beyond the Good Shepherd Nursing Home’s borders. Officials are opening all therapy practices to the public, so any non-resident, of any age, can utilize their practices. Outpatient speech therapy, occupational therapy and physical therapy are offered. "We noticed that...
WTOV 9
Positive rabies case reported in Marshall County
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — The Marshall County Health Department is warning people to avoid contact with any wild animals after a skunk tested positive for rabies in the Dallas area. This is the first laboratory confirmed animal rabies case in the county this year. The health department is warning...
