Brooke County, WV

WTOV 9

Local Ohio school leaders react to latest report cards

Ohio school report cards are designed to give educators, parents, and communities a better idea of what their student is learning in school. "We were 1 of 13 districts that were rated No. 1 and on the state report card we received a 5-star rating,” Steubenville High School Principal Ted Gorman said.
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Ohio principal allegedly used “Hard R” in viral post

UPDATE: Sept. 23, 2022, 4:30 p.m. The NAACP Belmont County Chapter and St. Clairsville-Richland City School District issued this joint statement Friday on the high school principal’s alleged use of a racial slur while meeting with students on Thursday: “Yesterday, the St. Clairsville-Richland City School District learned that the High School Principal met with students, […]
SAINT CLAIRSVILLE, OH
WTOV 9

Madonna, Steubenville Catholic participating in Goodwill Drive to Victory

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Madonna High School in Weirton and Steubenville Catholic Central are participating in the Goodwill Drive to Victory ahead of their game on Friday night. The idea is a simple one: Trucks representing the participating schools are parked and donations are collected, anything from toiletries and...
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia Governor coming to Wheeling on Friday

Gov. Jim Justice will make two stops in Wheeling Friday. Gov. Justice will be at the Groundbreaking Ceremony for the Wheeling Streetscape Project The approximately $32 million project is a partnership between the WVDOT and the City of Wheeling that will upgrade West Virginia Route 2 on both Main Street and Market Street in the […]
WHEELING, WV
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

North Allegheny school director resigns

Kevin Mahler resigned from the North Allegheny School Board at the Sept. 21 meeting after serving since 2013. “I’m simply burned out after 10 years of involvement, with almost nine of those as a board member,” he said. Mahler said he got involved because he saw “a district...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
cityofweirton.com

Probationary Police Patrol Officer - City of Weirton, West Virginia

Please be advised The City of Weirton Police Civil Service Commission will be conducting a Probationary Police Patrol Officer Exam. Applications for the position of Probationary Police Patrol Officer will begin today, Friday, September 23, 2022, and must be submitted with a Doctor’s Physical Examination no later than Friday, November 18, 2022, at 4:00 p.m.
WEIRTON, WV
#Linus K12#The Board Of Education
WTOV 9

Weirton Area Water Board scheduling water line flushing for next week

HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. — The Weirton Area Water Board reports it will be scheduling the fall city-wide water line flush using the following schedule:. Downtown Weirton/Weir. Ave. Tuesday, September 27. Kings Creek Bowl and Weircrest. Wednesday, September 28. Marland Heights. Thursday, September 29. Weirton Heights: (West of Penco Rd.)
WEIRTON, WV
Daily Athenaeum

OPINION | Pride flags belong in Mon County schools

A growing number of Monongalia County residents are voicing concerns over a school board policy that bans LGBTQ pride flags in classrooms. School officials say the flags create a politically disruptive learning environment. The policy was enacted in 2020 and prohibits “non-school related activities, including political activities” that “do not...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Wellsburg Bridge nearing end of construction

BRILLIANT, Ohio (WTRF) — The gap is about to be bridged. Soon, crossing between the Mountain and Buckeye States will no longer require going to Steubenville or Wheeling, as the Wellsburg Bridge is close to completing its nine years of planning. That’s right, nine years—because the actual work stretched long before the 2018 groundbreaking. The […]
WELLSBURG, WV
WTOV 9

New Martinsville RegattaFest returns

WETZEL COUNTY, W.Va. — Since 1938, the New Martinsville RegattaFest has been a staple. Now it’s back for its 85th year. This weekend, more than 26 high-speed boats will compete on the Ohio River in New Martinsville, reaching speeds of 125 mph. Some entrants are coming from a...
NEW MARTINSVILLE, WV
wajr.com

Safety a concern in downtown Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – Loitering, drug use, and general bad behavior were just a few of the concerns brought to Morgantown City Council about the condition of the downtown area. Brian Kurcaba, a former member of the West Virginia House of Delegates, raised safety concerns about downtown and lamented that until something changes he’ll avoid taking his family to downtown.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTOV 9

Good Shepherd Nursing Home extending in-patient therapy to non-residents

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — In-patient therapy is now extending beyond the Good Shepherd Nursing Home’s borders. Officials are opening all therapy practices to the public, so any non-resident, of any age, can utilize their practices. Outpatient speech therapy, occupational therapy and physical therapy are offered. "We noticed that...
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTOV 9

Positive rabies case reported in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — The Marshall County Health Department is warning people to avoid contact with any wild animals after a skunk tested positive for rabies in the Dallas area. This is the first laboratory confirmed animal rabies case in the county this year. The health department is warning...
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV

