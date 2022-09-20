ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

WWMT

Lawmakers looking to adjust new deer reporting rule

MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- Michigan hunters are expected to do something this year, they haven't had to in the past -- report a successful hunt within 72 hours of harvesting a deer. The proposal hasn't even gone through its first season, and already, hunters, lawmakers, and now the DNR are saying...
Lansing, MI
Lansing, MI
WWMT

More than $2M to help support Michigan's fruit and vegetable growers

WASHINGTON, DC - The Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry has announced that Michigan will receive federal funding to support Michigan specialty crop growers. The $2,153,501 in federal funding will help those who produce fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, hops, nursery plants, and flowers. “Michigan leads the nation in the...
WWMT

Gryphon Place Suicide Prevention Walk to take place at Bronson Park

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The 9th annual Gryphon Place Suicide Prevention Walk is scheduled to take place 9 a.m. Saturday at Bronson Park. Suicide awareness: Veteran artists showcase work during ArtPrize in Grand Rapids. The 5K walk is to raise awareness for suicide prevention, allow people to connect, and provide...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Mike Shirkey
Jim Ananich
WWMT

West Michigan pharmacies experiencing Adderall shortage

VICKSBURG, Mich. — ADHD patients may have trouble filling their prescriptions, as pharmacies across the country face shortages of Adderall. Adderall is used to treat Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder. Pharmacies across the country said the delays are due to a variety of reasons, including supply issues and an increase...
VICKSBURG, MI
WWMT

Michigan State hosts Minnesota in Big Ten opener

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State is hoping to bounce back following its first loss of the season at Washington. This starts a key stretch for the Spartans who have games with Maryland, Ohio State, Wisconsin and Michigan in October. Minnesota is the current frontrunner to win the Big...
EAST LANSING, MI
WWMT

Cold air moves in just in time for fall equinox

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The last full day of summer felt just like it Wednesday. What's the weather? Check our wwmt.com/weather for an updated forecast. For the ninth consecutive day, high temperatures hit warmer-than-normal numbers across West Michigan, accompanied by a few strong thunderstorms dropping hail and heavy rain north and east of Kalamazoo.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Calhoun County at high level of COVID-19 transmission, health experts say

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — Calhoun County is at a high level of COVID-19 community transmission, according to a Wednesday update from the health department. The increase in cases result in more hospitalizations, according to the Calhoun County Health Department. Booster shot: Omicron targeted COVID-19 booster shot to be available...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Two arrested overnight in Montcalm County human trafficking case

STANTON, Mich. — Montcalm County sheriff deputies arrested two men who were accused of human trafficking. The men were arrested overnight when they came to the county intending to engage in sexual activities with underage females, according to Montcalm Country Sheriff's Office. Internet crime: Wayland Public Schools employee arrested...
MONTCALM COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Shooting seriously injures teenage girl

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A teenage girl was shot and seriously injured Wednesday, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. The shooting happened on Fair Street near Division Street in Grand Rapids. Body found: Police investigate death at a Grand Rapids park, no foul play suspected. The Grand Rapid...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMT

Monroe man who led deputies on multi-county chase faces new charges

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — The Branch County prosecutor approved additional charges against a Monroe man who led deputies on a five-county chase, the undersheriff said Wednesday. Alan Golematis, who is already facing an attempted murder charge in Calhoun County for the same chase, was charged with felonious assault and...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Man accused of killing and mutilating Kevin Bacon pleads guilty

Mark Latunski, the man who allegedly murdered and mutilated Kevin Bacon, has pleaded guilty. Latunski is accused of killing and dismembering 25-year-old Kevin Bacon of Swartz Creek back in 2019. The 52-year-old pleaded guilty to two charges on Thursday, Sept. 22:. Open Murder (both 1st and 2nd degree) Mutilation of...
SWARTZ CREEK, MI

