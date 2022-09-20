Read full article on original website
WWMT
Michigan doctors stand behind brief supporting Whitmer's 1931 abortion ban lawsuit
LANSING, Mich. — More than 500 individual physicians across the state support the Committee to Protect Health Care's position on the submission of an amicus brief. The brief is in support of Gov. Whitmer's lawsuit challenging Michigan's 1931 abortion ban. “Michigan physicians are uniquely positioned to advocate for the...
WWMT
Campaigns launch TV ads, door-knockers to win over voters on abortion ballot proposal
LANSING, Mich. — As election day approaches in Michigan, it's not only candidates who will be trying to win over voters to their side. This November midterm, the state's voters will have multiple policy issues they can vote on directly, including abortion. Other issues: Michigan Legislature votes to put...
WWMT
Out-of-state abortion patient numbers triple at Michigan Planned Parenthoods after bans
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan abortion clinics are seeing an influx of out-of-state residents coming to receive abortion services, according to Planned Parenthood of Michigan, as neighboring states like Indiana and Ohio try to ban abortion in the wake of Roe v. Wade being overturned. Latest on Indiana ban: Local...
WWMT
Lawmakers looking to adjust new deer reporting rule
MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- Michigan hunters are expected to do something this year, they haven't had to in the past -- report a successful hunt within 72 hours of harvesting a deer. The proposal hasn't even gone through its first season, and already, hunters, lawmakers, and now the DNR are saying...
WWMT
Local abortion clinics plan to resume services after ban is temporarily blocked
Indiana's abortion ban has now been temporarily blocked, one week after it went into effect. A judge has granted a preliminary injunction while a lawsuit against Senate Bill 1 is being reviewed. It prevented clinics from offering abortion services and made the procedure illegal with few exceptions. South Bend's only...
WWMT
More than $2M to help support Michigan's fruit and vegetable growers
WASHINGTON, DC - The Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry has announced that Michigan will receive federal funding to support Michigan specialty crop growers. The $2,153,501 in federal funding will help those who produce fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, hops, nursery plants, and flowers. “Michigan leads the nation in the...
WWMT
Proposed alcohol detection systems in vehicles could save lives in Michigan, nationwide
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — In the coming years, every new vehicle in the U.S. could be required to have features to detect possible drunk drivers. The National Transportation Safety Board, also known as NTSB, is once again recommending new vehicles be designed with alcohol monitoring systems that can stop a drunk driver from operating a vehicle.
WWMT
Gryphon Place Suicide Prevention Walk to take place at Bronson Park
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The 9th annual Gryphon Place Suicide Prevention Walk is scheduled to take place 9 a.m. Saturday at Bronson Park. Suicide awareness: Veteran artists showcase work during ArtPrize in Grand Rapids. The 5K walk is to raise awareness for suicide prevention, allow people to connect, and provide...
WWMT
West Michigan pharmacies experiencing Adderall shortage
VICKSBURG, Mich. — ADHD patients may have trouble filling their prescriptions, as pharmacies across the country face shortages of Adderall. Adderall is used to treat Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder. Pharmacies across the country said the delays are due to a variety of reasons, including supply issues and an increase...
WWMT
Michigan State hosts Minnesota in Big Ten opener
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State is hoping to bounce back following its first loss of the season at Washington. This starts a key stretch for the Spartans who have games with Maryland, Ohio State, Wisconsin and Michigan in October. Minnesota is the current frontrunner to win the Big...
WWMT
Palisades decommissioning moving forward, with reopening plan still in limbo
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — For now, the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission is moving forward with its plan to decommission the Palisades Power Plant in Covert Township. The commission met with the public Thursday at Lake Michigan College's South Haven campus to explain the plan, the process and the timeline.
WWMT
Cold air moves in just in time for fall equinox
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The last full day of summer felt just like it Wednesday. What's the weather? Check our wwmt.com/weather for an updated forecast. For the ninth consecutive day, high temperatures hit warmer-than-normal numbers across West Michigan, accompanied by a few strong thunderstorms dropping hail and heavy rain north and east of Kalamazoo.
WWMT
Calhoun County at high level of COVID-19 transmission, health experts say
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — Calhoun County is at a high level of COVID-19 community transmission, according to a Wednesday update from the health department. The increase in cases result in more hospitalizations, according to the Calhoun County Health Department. Booster shot: Omicron targeted COVID-19 booster shot to be available...
WWMT
Two arrested overnight in Montcalm County human trafficking case
STANTON, Mich. — Montcalm County sheriff deputies arrested two men who were accused of human trafficking. The men were arrested overnight when they came to the county intending to engage in sexual activities with underage females, according to Montcalm Country Sheriff's Office. Internet crime: Wayland Public Schools employee arrested...
WWMT
Shooting seriously injures teenage girl
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A teenage girl was shot and seriously injured Wednesday, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. The shooting happened on Fair Street near Division Street in Grand Rapids. Body found: Police investigate death at a Grand Rapids park, no foul play suspected. The Grand Rapid...
WWMT
Monroe man who led deputies on multi-county chase faces new charges
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — The Branch County prosecutor approved additional charges against a Monroe man who led deputies on a five-county chase, the undersheriff said Wednesday. Alan Golematis, who is already facing an attempted murder charge in Calhoun County for the same chase, was charged with felonious assault and...
WWMT
Three arrested in drive-by shooting that killed 2-year-old in Battle Creek
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Three people have been arrested and are in custody for a drive-by shooting that killed a two-year Battle Creek boy, police said. Two-year-old Kai Turner was asleep in his mother's bed when he was shot once early Tuesday morning, police said. The three suspects, who...
WWMT
Man accused of killing and mutilating Kevin Bacon pleads guilty
Mark Latunski, the man who allegedly murdered and mutilated Kevin Bacon, has pleaded guilty. Latunski is accused of killing and dismembering 25-year-old Kevin Bacon of Swartz Creek back in 2019. The 52-year-old pleaded guilty to two charges on Thursday, Sept. 22:. Open Murder (both 1st and 2nd degree) Mutilation of...
WWMT
Family, friends speak out after drive-by shooting death of 2-year-old Battle Creek boy
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A family is struck with unbearable and unthinkable grief after 2-year-old Kai Turner was shot and killed in a drive by shooting early Tuesday morning. Drive-by shooting: 2-year-old dies in Battle Creek drive-by shooting. Kai's grandmother, Diana Walton, and close family friend, Leesha Fagan, sat...
WWMT
Police find stolen SUV used in drive-by shooting that killed 2-year-old
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Police located the black Audi Q7 that was used in a drive-by shooting that killed Kai Rowan Turner, 2, Tuesday morning, according to the Battle Creek Police Department. As of Wednesday, no one is in custody for the shooting, police said. The suspect fired at...
