Ye Admits to Being Wrong on Good Morning America: ‘Sway Had the Answers’
Kanye West is continuing his media rounds during his fight with apparel giants adidas and Gap. Appearing on Good Morning America, Ye was questioned about his business dealings by journalist Linsey Davis, who brought up the near 10-year-old clip in which radio legend Sway questioned his desire to seek corporate partners instead of going direct to consumer.
Swizz Beatz and Timbaland Reach Settlement Agreement with Triller Over VERZUZ
Today, Swizz Beatz, Timbaland, and Triller revealed that their legal dispute about the sale of VERZUZ had been resolved. “VERZUZ has always been a platform that is by the artists, for the artists and with the people,” says founders Swizz Beatz and Timbaland. “We’re glad to come to an amicable agreement with Triller and continue giving fans the music and community that they’ve come to know and love from the brand.”
[WATCH] Mike Tyson Says He Offered Remy Ma A Car To Spend The Night With Him
In one of the most interesting story sessions on Hotboxin’ With Mike Tyson, Fat Joe speaks on his friendship with the boxing legend and includes an untold story that will forever go down in Hip Hop history. With famed radio personality Angie Martinez on the side observing the validity of these stories firsthand, Tyson lets Fat Joe tell the story of Tyson inviting him and Remy Ma to his home…and answers the door totally naked.
Tiffany Haddish Says She Is Jobless After Molestation Lawsuit Surfaced
Actress Tiffany Haddish says she lost all her jobs after a recent lawsuit was filed against her. Along with Aries Spears, the two comedians were accused of grooming and coercing two siblings “Jane” and “John Doe”, aged 7 and 14 at the time, to take part in sexually explicit skits on two separate occasions.
Fashion Nova Partners with Rolling Loud New York as The ‘Main Stage’ Sponsor
Fashion Nova and Rolling Loud New York come together to curate this year’s main stage headlined by Nicki Minaj, A$AP Rocky and Future. Rolling Loud returns to New York City for its final stop of the year on Sept. 23-25 at Citified in Queens. The festival has taken over Miami, Netherlands, Portugal and most recently Toronto in 2022. It continues to reinvent their curation of how fans experience a music festival. In their most recent partnership, Rolling Loud taps leading online fashion e-commerce brand, Fashion Nova, as the exclusive retail sponsor.
DaBaby Raps About Sleeping with Megan Thee Stallion Before Alleged Tory Lanez Shooting, Also Disses Pardison Fontaine
DaBaby dropped off his new album Baby On Baby 2 overnight. Fans who listened immediately gravitated to the single “Boogeyman,” in which the rapper blasts Megan Thee Stallion, stating they had sex before she was allegedly by Tory Lanez and going to diss Pardison Fontaine. Rapping on the...
SOURCE LATINO: Bad Bunny Leads Latin Grammy Nominations with 10
It’s Bad Bunny’s world, and we all are just living in it. The Latin superstar leads the nominees of the 2022 Latin Grammys with 10. The nominees are secured by the success of his long-running No. 1 album Un Verano Sin Ti. The Latin Grammys are scheduled for Nov. 17 at Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.
Charlamagne Tha God Is Confused Why Rappers Say “RIP,” But Glorify Death
It has been an ongoing conversation throughout hip hop about do the streets influence the art, or does the art influence the streets. Many believe that rappers glorify street culture which in turn makes a whole generation of rap listeners glorify that culture as well. On the other hand, many artists believe that lyrics do not glorify street culture, but that they are just a messenger, telling the listener about what goes on where they come from.
Today In Hip Hop History: De La Soul Released Their ‘Buhloone Mindstate’ LP 29 Years Ago
On this date in 1993, De La Soul dropped their third full-length studio album, Buhloone Mindstate. The legendary Long Island Hip Hop trio known as De La Soul showed and proved that the third time was the charm when they released their Buhloone Mindstate album two years after their oxymoronic De La Soul Is Dead LP. Marketed and promoted by Tommy Boy Records for DSL’s third time around, Buhloone Mindstate flew pretty much under the radar but still managed to make 10th on comedian Chris Rock’s Top 25 hip-hop albums of all time as published by Rolling Stone magazine.
Beyoncé Reportedly Planning Global Stadium Tour for Summer 2023
Beyoncé fans, get your money in formation. According to Page Six, Beyoncé has begun to book stadiums for a 2023 Summer tour. An insider stated Beyoncé is booking stadiums across the globe, and a formal announcement will arrive in the forthcoming weeks. The tour will be for...
LL Cool J Claps Back At DJ Akademiks For Calling The Pioneers Of Hip Hop “Dusty” and “Broke”
DJ Akademiks has a history of being loud and wrong and angering many artists in the rap world. It looks like he’s ruffled the feathers of LL Cool J with his remarks on the pioneers of hip-hop being “broke” and “dusty.”. LL took to Instagram to...
Today In Hip Hop History: Redman’s Debut ‘Whut? Thee Album’ Turns 30 Years Old!
On this date in 1992, Brick City, NJ’s own Reggie “Redman” Noble dropped his debut solo release Whut? Thee Album on the Def Jam imprint. Produced primarily by the legendary EPMD’s Erick Sermon, Whut? introduced the world to Redman; the newest recruit to the supergroup The Hit Squad. The fans wanted more from what they got from the Newark native on “Hardcore” from EPMD’s ‘Business Never Personal’ album, where Redman was first heard by Erick and Parrish fans, making them Redman fans by default.
Questlove to Executive Produce ‘Dilla Time’ Documentary Highlighting the Legacy of J Dilla
Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, an Academy Award winner for his documentary Summer of Soul, is slated to executive produce Dilla Time, a film on the life and enduring legacy of music producer J Dilla. The documentary will be created in collaboration with the James Dewitt Yancey (aka J Dilla)...
Trina to be Honored with ‘I Am Hip Hop Award’ at 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards
BET has named Trina as the 2022 recipient of the I Am Hip Hop Award at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards. The show is set for Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, and will be hosted by Fat Joe. “I am honored to receive and accept the 2022 I Am Hip Hop Award presented by BET,” said Trina. “As a legend with over 20 years in the music industry, consistency and unity have contributed to my Rockstarr power as a femcee. I believe when one woman wins, whether it’s in front of the camera or behind the scenes, we all WIN. Let’s keep winning!”
Funk Flex Wants LL Cool J And DJ Akademiks To Have A Sit Down Over Ak’s “Dusty” Hip Hop Pioneer Comments
DJ Akademiks has ruffled the feathers of the hip hop community following his remarks on hip hop pioneers, calling them “broke” and “dusty” and equating their influence to the amount of money they made during their career. LL Cool J called out Ak for his remarks, telling him that the state of rap was different years ago and that early rappers set the foundation for the culture that many profit off of today.
Freddie Gibbs Reveals Features with Pusha T, Kelly Price, Rick Ross & More for ‘$oul $old $eperately’
Freddie Gibbs is gearing up for his $oul $old $eperately. The album is set for Sept. 30, and with a week left for promo, the Gary rapper has dropped off the tracklist. Gibbs’ major label debut features Kelly Price, Offset, Moneybagg Yo, Rick Ross, Anderson .Paak, Raekwon, DJ Paul, Pusha T, Scarface, and Musiq Soulchild.
DJ Envy Advises Rappers Have Protection When They Move With Their Jewelry
DJ Envy was tracked down by TMZ in the airport and asked about the rash of theft and violence surrounding rappers and their jewelry. Envy advised all rappers to have some level of protection. “When I do move with my jewelry, I move with protection,” Envy said. “Protection could be...
Lil Nas X Reveals New Wax Figure at Madame Tussauds Hollywood
Lil Nas X has unveiled his wax replica for Madame Tussauds Hollywood, the world’s largest wax museum. He presented his wax replica in a priceless side-by-side exchange. A duplicate of the iconic gold Versace suit armor that the striking figure wore to the 2021 Met Gala is being worn by the figure. The Versace choker, earrings, and nail art from the custom outfit were all meticulously recreated by Madame Tussauds artists. Lil Nas X is the first wax figure to feature a grill, to say nothing of that.
Rick Ross Appears on Instagram as SuperZod, a Hero Aiming to Rescue Parties
Rick Ross is getting his Marvel on. The Biggest Boss Ricky Rozay has dived into a new alter-ego, SuperZod. The persona is a superhero in a Belaire Rose mask that is coming with the mission of saving people from bad parties. “Hey guys, I know I’ve saved a lot of...
