ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Comments / 0

Related
cenlanow.com

New Iberia teen stars in upcoming Disney movie

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — Christian Simon, a 14-year-old New Iberia native, will star in the upcoming Disney+ movie “Under Wraps 2.”. The Halloween themed special, which also stars Adam Wylie and Malachi Barton, makes its debut this Sunday, September 25 at 6 p.m. According to his IMBD,...
NEW IBERIA, LA
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana

What's that one dish that you always search for in the menu when you go out with your loved ones? If the answer is a good, juicy steak, then keep on reading because this article is for you. Below I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are well-known for serving delicious food and are also praised by both travellers and local people, so if you haven't visited any of them, make sure to add them to your list and visit them next time you are in the area.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Lafayette, LA
Entertainment
Local
Louisiana Entertainment
City
Lafayette, LA
theadvocate.com

Every piece tells a story in former Ralph Lauren designer Calhoun Sumrall's New Orleans home

If you’ve ever thought pro-level fashion prowess could translate into full-on interior design talent, stepping into the Uptown home of designer Calhoun Sumrall will confirm your suspicions. Part of an 1880s house that was subdivided in the 1930s, Sumrall’s apartment is brimming with an inviting mix of rich fabrics, classic shapes, distinctive art and treasured antiques.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theadvocate.com

Live: High school football scores in South Louisiana

There are plenty of big games taking place across South Louisiana Friday night, and this will be the place to keep up with high school football scores in the Baton Rouge, Lafayette and New Orleans areas. East Jefferson-Central, Teurlings-Notre Dame, Plaquemine-Istrouma and E.D. White-Woodlawn are among the big games on...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Movie Info#Havingfun#Linus Entertainment#Linus Movies#Track And Field#Olympics#Lsu
theadvocate.com

Acadiana High continues domination of series with blowout of Lafayette High

Acadiana’s 15-year streak of wins over Lafayette High continued Thursday night in a 55-6 rout. The Wreckin’ Rams got the scoring started early with a hook-and-lateral on the first play from scrimmage that Keven Williams took 80 yards for a touchdown. Williams also added a 38-yard rushing touchdown. Acadiana got a 69-yard touchdown catch from Russell Babineaux and a 59-yard touchdown from Ezekiel Hypolite.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Seven years. Five schools. Remember Lindsey Scott, the ex-LSU signee? Here's his story.

Seven years. Five schools, three different levels of college football. For quarterback Lindsey Scott, it’s been one long, strange journey — from LSU to Last Chance U to Mizzou. Back to Louisiana, at Nicholls State, where he saw no action for two years, then played two seasons in one calendar year and went through Senior Day ceremonies with the Colonels last November.
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
theadvocate.com

Steve Gleason, Tulane, Warren Riley, more: See who's vying for Louisiana's 10th medical marijuana license

What do Steve Gleason, Tulane University, the chair of the Louisiana Democratic Party, and the former superintendent of the New Orleans Police Department have in common?. All of them, and a host of others, are angling to land Louisiana’s coveted 10th medical marijuana pharmacy license, which grants access to an exclusive club of businesses selling legal marijuana to a market that has exploded in the past year.
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Aspiring Baton Rouge model paralyzed after crash

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — An aspiring model from Baton Rouge is currently paralyzed from the waist down and hospitalized in Virginia after a crash that killed two of her friends after her 23rd birthday. “Diamond is really spirited. Smiles all the time,” says Diamond Jonsie Grandmother, C. Denise...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

LSU's Kayshon Boutte to miss New Mexico game because of son's birth

Wide receiver Kayshon Boutte will not play against New Mexico on Saturday, LSU coach Brian Kelly said Thursday. Kelly excused Boutte from the game to spend time with his girlfriend, who is expecting their first child. Update: Kayson Boutte's son, Kylan, was born Thursday night. Check back for more details.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Religion Briefs: Unitarian Church of Baton Rouge welcomes new minister

The Congregation of the Unitarian Church of Baton Rouge welcomed the Rev. Chris Long to the ministerial staff as the church's first Minister of Congregational Life. A native of Memphis, Tennessee, he is a graduate of the Starr King School for the Ministry in Berkeley, California, where he later served on the faculty as visiting professor for the practice of ministry.
BATON ROUGE, LA
ABC13 Houston

Urgent manhunt for killer after LSU student shot to death in car

BATON ROUGE, Louisiana -- A Louisiana State University student died after being shot multiple times while sitting in her vehicle early Friday, Baton Rouge police say. Authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of 21-year-old Allison Rice of Geismar, Louisiana, who was shot around 2:19 a.m. Friday on the 1500 block of Government Street, the Baton Rouge Police Department said in a news release.

Comments / 0

Community Policy