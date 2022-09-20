Read full article on original website
Related
cenlanow.com
New Iberia teen stars in upcoming Disney movie
NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — Christian Simon, a 14-year-old New Iberia native, will star in the upcoming Disney+ movie “Under Wraps 2.”. The Halloween themed special, which also stars Adam Wylie and Malachi Barton, makes its debut this Sunday, September 25 at 6 p.m. According to his IMBD,...
3 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana
What's that one dish that you always search for in the menu when you go out with your loved ones? If the answer is a good, juicy steak, then keep on reading because this article is for you. Below I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are well-known for serving delicious food and are also praised by both travellers and local people, so if you haven't visited any of them, make sure to add them to your list and visit them next time you are in the area.
LAFAYETTE PARISH: Parents Ticketed While Waiting on Kids at Scott School
Knowledge of the law (and courtesy towards one's neighbor) hasn't seemed to have caught on yet for some residents of Scott and police there handed out friendly (and costly) reminders.
theadvocate.com
Just before she died, the Queen thanked this champion of Acadian heritage in Louisiana
Warren Perrin and the Acadian Heritage and Cultural Foundation Inc. in Erath received an unexpected yet welcome message from Buckingham Palace this week: The Queen’s thanks for a message from Perrin written to her Aug. 17. Perrin said Tuesday the letter was received at the Acadian Museum in Erath,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wbrz.com
LSU WR Kayshon Boutte to miss game Saturday; girlfriend gives birth to first child
BATON ROUGE - LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte will miss Saturday's game to be with his girlfriend as they spend time celebrating the birth of their first child. LSU football made the announcement Thursday evening via Twitter, saying Coach Brian Kelly excused Boutte from the game against New Mexico so he can be with family.
New Bar in Lafayette Creates Buzz With Swings Around Tables
A new bar in Lafayette is creating a buzz through the city with its new seating arrangement at two of its tables. Chip's Daquirii's has a new location in Lafayette, off of Congress, and you can't help but notice two of their tables when you arrive. Both inside and outside...
theadvocate.com
Every piece tells a story in former Ralph Lauren designer Calhoun Sumrall's New Orleans home
If you’ve ever thought pro-level fashion prowess could translate into full-on interior design talent, stepping into the Uptown home of designer Calhoun Sumrall will confirm your suspicions. Part of an 1880s house that was subdivided in the 1930s, Sumrall’s apartment is brimming with an inviting mix of rich fabrics, classic shapes, distinctive art and treasured antiques.
theadvocate.com
Live: High school football scores in South Louisiana
There are plenty of big games taking place across South Louisiana Friday night, and this will be the place to keep up with high school football scores in the Baton Rouge, Lafayette and New Orleans areas. East Jefferson-Central, Teurlings-Notre Dame, Plaquemine-Istrouma and E.D. White-Woodlawn are among the big games on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
theadvocate.com
Letters: Violent crime changes the college experience for LSU students
As relatively new residents of Baton Rouge, my husband and I have often asked ourselves whether this move was the right one in terms of safety. We’ve tweaked our daily living habits to avoid any potential problems. That has worked for us in our schedules. However, I have a...
theadvocate.com
Acadiana High continues domination of series with blowout of Lafayette High
Acadiana’s 15-year streak of wins over Lafayette High continued Thursday night in a 55-6 rout. The Wreckin’ Rams got the scoring started early with a hook-and-lateral on the first play from scrimmage that Keven Williams took 80 yards for a touchdown. Williams also added a 38-yard rushing touchdown. Acadiana got a 69-yard touchdown catch from Russell Babineaux and a 59-yard touchdown from Ezekiel Hypolite.
Lopez, Hebert to reign as UL Lafayette’s Homecoming 2022 queen, king
UL Homecoming festivities kick off on Saturday, leading up to the football game on Saturday, October 1
theadvocate.com
Seven years. Five schools. Remember Lindsey Scott, the ex-LSU signee? Here's his story.
Seven years. Five schools, three different levels of college football. For quarterback Lindsey Scott, it’s been one long, strange journey — from LSU to Last Chance U to Mizzou. Back to Louisiana, at Nicholls State, where he saw no action for two years, then played two seasons in one calendar year and went through Senior Day ceremonies with the Colonels last November.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police Officer Goes Viral After Jigging With Baton Rouge High School Students
A Baton Rouge police officer is going viral after putting the jig in "Jigga City." Baton Rouge is known as the home of jigging—"a style of dancing originating in Louisiana where the dancer vigorously shakes their arms and wiggles their knees at the same time." If you're already familiar...
theadvocate.com
Steve Gleason, Tulane, Warren Riley, more: See who's vying for Louisiana's 10th medical marijuana license
What do Steve Gleason, Tulane University, the chair of the Louisiana Democratic Party, and the former superintendent of the New Orleans Police Department have in common?. All of them, and a host of others, are angling to land Louisiana’s coveted 10th medical marijuana pharmacy license, which grants access to an exclusive club of businesses selling legal marijuana to a market that has exploded in the past year.
No, That Lafayette Police Car Was Not Stolen—But That Cop Was Definitely ‘Jamming’ NBA Youngboy
A viral video that was posted to Facebook earlier this week had viewers convinced that a Lafayette police unit was stolen. Chico Bling shared a status update on his Facebook page suggesting that a Lafayette Police Department cruiser had been "stolen" due to the fact that the driver was "jamming NBA Youngboy."
brproud.com
Aspiring Baton Rouge model paralyzed after crash
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — An aspiring model from Baton Rouge is currently paralyzed from the waist down and hospitalized in Virginia after a crash that killed two of her friends after her 23rd birthday. “Diamond is really spirited. Smiles all the time,” says Diamond Jonsie Grandmother, C. Denise...
theadvocate.com
LSU's Kayshon Boutte to miss New Mexico game because of son's birth
Wide receiver Kayshon Boutte will not play against New Mexico on Saturday, LSU coach Brian Kelly said Thursday. Kelly excused Boutte from the game to spend time with his girlfriend, who is expecting their first child. Update: Kayson Boutte's son, Kylan, was born Thursday night. Check back for more details.
theadvocate.com
Religion Briefs: Unitarian Church of Baton Rouge welcomes new minister
The Congregation of the Unitarian Church of Baton Rouge welcomed the Rev. Chris Long to the ministerial staff as the church's first Minister of Congregational Life. A native of Memphis, Tennessee, he is a graduate of the Starr King School for the Ministry in Berkeley, California, where he later served on the faculty as visiting professor for the practice of ministry.
Lafayette man arrested on obscenity charges, third offense
At approximately 4 p.m. on August 31, 2022 Deputies with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office responded to an obscenity complaint at the Cecilia Public Library, according to Sheriff Becket Breaux.
ABC13 Houston
Urgent manhunt for killer after LSU student shot to death in car
BATON ROUGE, Louisiana -- A Louisiana State University student died after being shot multiple times while sitting in her vehicle early Friday, Baton Rouge police say. Authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of 21-year-old Allison Rice of Geismar, Louisiana, who was shot around 2:19 a.m. Friday on the 1500 block of Government Street, the Baton Rouge Police Department said in a news release.
Comments / 0