theadvocate.com
Lafayette mayor restores large pay raises for directors despite unanimous rejection by both councils
Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory wants to restore more than $250,000 in raises for non civil service directors and top staff that the City and Parish Councils stripped from his budget. The City and Parish Councils on Sept. 8 unanimously rejected the raises Guillory proposed in his preliminary 2022-23 budget for...
theadvocate.com
Mayor fails in last-ditch effort to stop Lafayette Council investigation into drainage work
A last-ditch effort by Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory to avoid a City Council investigation of his administration failed Tuesday. The council voted unanimously to transfer $100,000 for an audit and investigation into questionable drainage projects and whether Guillory benefitted in any way from city-parish projects. Prior to the vote, Guillory...
Abbeville Meridional
Abbeville Council votes to lift food truck moratorium
Operators will need to have permit approved by council. Food trucks can make dining a unique experience. More could soon be making their way to Abbeville. During Tuesday’s regular meeting, the Abbeville City Council voted to lift its moratorium on food trucks, which had been put in place not long after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Baton Rouge firm tapped to conduct Guillory investigation
A contract review is planned for next week, and council members hope the investigation will begin as soon as possible.
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge school officials reject concerns that field trip was intentionally religious
School officials are rejecting complaints from students who attended the controversial “Day of Hope” senior field trip who claim the event was more of a religious activity than the college and career fair it was billed as. “The ‘Day of Hope’ was not a religious event. Any components...
Guillory used a line-item veto to reject a budget amendment eliminating pay raises
Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory used a line-item veto to reject a budget amendment eliminating pay raises for directors and council employees.
theadvocate.com
Steve Gleason, Tulane, Warren Riley, more: See who's vying for Louisiana's 10th medical marijuana license
What do Steve Gleason, Tulane University, the chair of the Louisiana Democratic Party, and the former superintendent of the New Orleans Police Department have in common?. All of them, and a host of others, are angling to land Louisiana’s coveted 10th medical marijuana pharmacy license, which grants access to an exclusive club of businesses selling legal marijuana to a market that has exploded in the past year.
Residents upset with high fuel adjustment charge; Mayor addresses concerns
Residents in Erath are upset about high fuel adjustment costs on top of their high electricity bills.
theadvocate.com
Credit union visits schools and awards prize to teacher
Pelican State Credit Union and West Feliciana Parish schools have formed a partnership. Credit union representatives recently visited schools to help employees apply for accounts.
theadvocate.com
Panel: Lafayette's downtown may not boom, but it will build -- piece by piece
Downtown Lafayette’s development won’t blossom in a single, fell swoop but in small pieces, real estate investors and enthusiasts said at Downtown Lafayette Lunch & Learn on Wednesday. But downtown enthusiasts ought to be energized by the presence of four key traits that Lafayette possesses and what might...
theadvocate.com
Religion Briefs: Unitarian Church of Baton Rouge welcomes new minister
The Congregation of the Unitarian Church of Baton Rouge welcomed the Rev. Chris Long to the ministerial staff as the church's first Minister of Congregational Life. A native of Memphis, Tennessee, he is a graduate of the Starr King School for the Ministry in Berkeley, California, where he later served on the faculty as visiting professor for the practice of ministry.
COLUMN: Guillory is leading LUS Fiber on a path to insolvency
For the second time in two years, Mayor-President Josh Guillory is ignoring the advice of the experts we pay to guide LUS Fiber. This time that arrogance is putting LUS Fiber on a path to bankruptcy. In the coming year, LUS Fiber is budgeted to spend millions on expansions and...
kadn.com
Hurricane season isn't over yet, Gov. Edwards urges residents to pay attention to tropical activity in the Caribbean
LAFAYETTE, La. (KADN)- Although the end of hurricane season is near, it isn’t over just yet. Governor John Bel Edwards is urging residents to pay attention and prepare in advance since tropical weather may be heading our way. “Pay attention, get ready, please get a game plan. Do all...
theadvocate.com
Parents, students complain East Baton Rouge schools field trip was more like church service
More than 2,100 students from Baton Rouge high schools were excused from classes Tuesday morning and hopped on school buses to attend what was billed as a “College & Career Fair.”. Some students, however, came away from this districtwide field trip upset, saying what they participated in felt more...
Teacher at Woodlawn High placed on leave pending investigation of using racial slurs
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Parents and students at Woodlawn High are outraged after hearing allegations that a teacher used racial slurs in the classroom. “I think the complaint was filed officially last week,” said Eugene Collins with the NAACP. Collins says some parents and students contacted his organization...
wbrz.com
School system getting law enforcement involved amid claims teacher used slurs, went drinking with students
BATON ROUGE - A Woodlawn High teacher has been reportedly placed on leave amid allegations of inappropriate behavior with students. According to the NAACP, the teacher used racial slurs toward students and accompanied students to off-campus events while "consuming multiple alcoholic drinks." The NAACP says it turned over videos of...
LAFAYETTE PARISH: Parents Ticketed While Waiting on Kids at Scott School
Scott Police issued tickets yesterday to some drivers waiting in a school pick-up line at a Scott school. If you've driven by almost any school in Acadiana in the afternoon near dismissal time, you've had to navigate the long line of parents or guardians in cars waiting to pick up their little ones.
LSU Reveille
Editorial Board: Sorry, President Tate. We work for the public, not for you
Note: President Tate formally apologized to The Reveille staff for his comments a day after this editorial was published. President Tate: 'You have my unwavering support to operate as an independent voice'. LSU President William Tate IV doesn’t seem to be a fan of our coverage. During a Board of...
Lopez, Hebert to reign as UL Lafayette's Homecoming 2022 queen, king
UL Homecoming festivities kick off on Saturday, leading up to the football game on Saturday, October 1
Active Shooter Scare at Westgate High School Turns Out to be False
An active shooter situation is nothing to take lightly. That goes for any law enforcement agencies who have to work them and for any criminals who like to call them in. Over the years, we have seen rashes of bomb threats being called in at various schools and even businesses. Many times, these threats are false and the criminals calling them in are usually caught and arrested.
