Lafayette Parish, LA

Abbeville Meridional

Abbeville Council votes to lift food truck moratorium

Operators will need to have permit approved by council. Food trucks can make dining a unique experience. More could soon be making their way to Abbeville. During Tuesday’s regular meeting, the Abbeville City Council voted to lift its moratorium on food trucks, which had been put in place not long after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
ABBEVILLE, LA
theadvocate.com

Steve Gleason, Tulane, Warren Riley, more: See who's vying for Louisiana's 10th medical marijuana license

What do Steve Gleason, Tulane University, the chair of the Louisiana Democratic Party, and the former superintendent of the New Orleans Police Department have in common?. All of them, and a host of others, are angling to land Louisiana’s coveted 10th medical marijuana pharmacy license, which grants access to an exclusive club of businesses selling legal marijuana to a market that has exploded in the past year.
theadvocate.com

Religion Briefs: Unitarian Church of Baton Rouge welcomes new minister

The Congregation of the Unitarian Church of Baton Rouge welcomed the Rev. Chris Long to the ministerial staff as the church's first Minister of Congregational Life. A native of Memphis, Tennessee, he is a graduate of the Starr King School for the Ministry in Berkeley, California, where he later served on the faculty as visiting professor for the practice of ministry.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Active Shooter Scare at Westgate High School Turns Out to be False

An active shooter situation is nothing to take lightly. That goes for any law enforcement agencies who have to work them and for any criminals who like to call them in. Over the years, we have seen rashes of bomb threats being called in at various schools and even businesses. Many times, these threats are false and the criminals calling them in are usually caught and arrested.
IBERIA PARISH, LA

