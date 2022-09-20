ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

3d ago

This is just ridiculous. Who would not want to follow Jesus’s lead. He preached love and forgiveness. Everyone wants to stand up like they big. Awe, you so not cute or awesome. People rebuking this we be rebuke. Dont ask for forgiveness when the Lord comes. You spit in his face.

theadvocate.com

Religion Briefs: Unitarian Church of Baton Rouge welcomes new minister

The Congregation of the Unitarian Church of Baton Rouge welcomed the Rev. Chris Long to the ministerial staff as the church's first Minister of Congregational Life. A native of Memphis, Tennessee, he is a graduate of the Starr King School for the Ministry in Berkeley, California, where he later served on the faculty as visiting professor for the practice of ministry.
BATON ROUGE, LA
vermiliontoday.com

Abbeville High School receives active shooter hoax phone call

Other schools throughout state also received phone calls. Around 12:20 on Friday, the Abbeville Police Department received a phone call about an active at Abbeville High School. The complaint was deemed false, and the source is being investigated. Abbeville High was placed on lockdown for about two hours. School buses...
ABBEVILLE, LA
#Lpss Public Information
Eunice News

Top Math Cats at Eunice Elementary

Eunice Elementary honored and recognized its Top Math Cat students. In front, from left, are Markhiy Turner, Alexis Mendoza and Kennedi Slusser. In back, from left, are Mary Dupre, principal; Cooper Gaspard, Jamie Hayes, Hannah Barrett and Miracle Malveaux. (Submitted photos)
theadvocate.com

Steve Gleason, Tulane, Warren Riley, more: See who's vying for Louisiana's 10th medical marijuana license

What do Steve Gleason, Tulane University, the chair of the Louisiana Democratic Party, and the former superintendent of the New Orleans Police Department have in common?. All of them, and a host of others, are angling to land Louisiana’s coveted 10th medical marijuana pharmacy license, which grants access to an exclusive club of businesses selling legal marijuana to a market that has exploded in the past year.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Doctor Indicted in Court in Louisiana for Tax Evasion

Doctor Indicted in Court in Louisiana for Tax Evasion. Louisiana – Melissa Rose Barrett, 48, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and Clive, Iowa, was charged with tax evasion by a federal grand jury in a Louisiana court recently. Barrett appeared in court for her arraignment and pled not guilty to the allegations against her.
wbrz.com

Violent brawl caught on video at McKinley High; at least one student facing expulsion

BATON ROUGE - A school resource officer had to help administrators break up a brawl that was caught on video at McKinley High School on Wednesday. Video obtained by WBRZ showed multiple students throwing punches at the campus and knocking over what appears to be a school employee at one point in the fight. No arrests were made, but school officials said one student may face expulsion.
theadvocate.com

Acadia Parish caretaker arrested, accused of stealing $56,000 from infirm client

An Acadia Parish caretaker was arrested after investigators say she issued $56,000 worth of checks from her client without permission. Regina Roche, 51, of Gueydan, was arrested on 191 counts of forgery and 16 counts of exploitation of the infirm after the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about checks being issued without authorization and determined Roche was stealing from the person she was hired to care for, the agency said in a statement.
ACADIA PARISH, LA

