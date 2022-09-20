Read full article on original website
AP_000100.1f2f14ca991044f1a7bc6f5d9012d319.2128
3d ago
This is just ridiculous. Who would not want to follow Jesus’s lead. He preached love and forgiveness. Everyone wants to stand up like they big. Awe, you so not cute or awesome. People rebuking this we be rebuke. Dont ask for forgiveness when the Lord comes. You spit in his face.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge school officials reject concerns that field trip was intentionally religious
School officials are rejecting complaints from students who attended the controversial “Day of Hope” senior field trip who claim the event was more of a religious activity than the college and career fair it was billed as. “The ‘Day of Hope’ was not a religious event. Any components...
theadvocate.com
Religion Briefs: Unitarian Church of Baton Rouge welcomes new minister
The Congregation of the Unitarian Church of Baton Rouge welcomed the Rev. Chris Long to the ministerial staff as the church's first Minister of Congregational Life. A native of Memphis, Tennessee, he is a graduate of the Starr King School for the Ministry in Berkeley, California, where he later served on the faculty as visiting professor for the practice of ministry.
LAFAYETTE PARISH: Parents Ticketed While Waiting on Kids at Scott School
Knowledge of the law (and courtesy towards one's neighbor) hasn't seemed to have caught on yet for some residents of Scott and police there handed out friendly (and costly) reminders.
Teacher at Woodlawn High placed on leave pending investigation of using racial slurs
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Parents and students at Woodlawn High are outraged after hearing allegations that a teacher used racial slurs in the classroom. “I think the complaint was filed officially last week,” said Eugene Collins with the NAACP. Collins says some parents and students contacted his organization...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Love Our Schools Home Give-Away Drawing Winner Announced
The 2022 "Love Our Schools Home Giveaway" winner was announced this evening following the fundraiser that will benefit all schools in the Lafayette Parish School System.
vermiliontoday.com
Abbeville High School receives active shooter hoax phone call
Other schools throughout state also received phone calls. Around 12:20 on Friday, the Abbeville Police Department received a phone call about an active at Abbeville High School. The complaint was deemed false, and the source is being investigated. Abbeville High was placed on lockdown for about two hours. School buses...
Parents given tickets while waiting on children at Westside Elementary
At Westside Elementary, parents can be seen lined up along Delhomme St. waiting to pick up their children when school lets out, but some parents have been receiving tickets while in line.
Guillory used a line-item veto to reject a budget amendment eliminating pay raises
Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory used a line-item veto to reject a budget amendment eliminating pay raises for directors and council employees.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Baton Rouge firm tapped to conduct Guillory investigation
A contract review is planned for next week, and council members hope the investigation will begin as soon as possible.
Eunice News
Top Math Cats at Eunice Elementary
Eunice Elementary honored and recognized its Top Math Cat students. In front, from left, are Markhiy Turner, Alexis Mendoza and Kennedi Slusser. In back, from left, are Mary Dupre, principal; Cooper Gaspard, Jamie Hayes, Hannah Barrett and Miracle Malveaux. (Submitted photos)
Mayor- President Guillory uses veto power to restore pay raises
Lafayette Mayor- President Josh Guillory has used his line-item veto power to restore pay raises that were unanimously rejected by both the city and parish councils.
theadvocate.com
Steve Gleason, Tulane, Warren Riley, more: See who's vying for Louisiana's 10th medical marijuana license
What do Steve Gleason, Tulane University, the chair of the Louisiana Democratic Party, and the former superintendent of the New Orleans Police Department have in common?. All of them, and a host of others, are angling to land Louisiana’s coveted 10th medical marijuana pharmacy license, which grants access to an exclusive club of businesses selling legal marijuana to a market that has exploded in the past year.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
EPSO: Drug safety concerns in Evangeline Parish
In Evangeline Parish, Sheriff Charles Guillory is sending a message to parents and children to watch out for narcotics that look like everyday snacks.
theadvocate.com
Lafayette library board president, councilman want 'both sides' discussion on voting rights issues
The "both sides to voting rights" argument used by the Lafayette Parish public library board of control in January 2021 to reject a grant supporting a book discussion reared its head again Tuesday as the library sought a similar grant. The Lafayette Parish Council voted unanimously Tuesday to allow the...
‘I feel like we might be insane:’ Reaction pours in after mayor’s presser on public safety
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Reaction is pouring in for Thursday’s news conference on public safety in Baton Rouge. Whether it be online with your comments on ways to solve crime, everyone either pointing fingers or looking for solutions on how to get this crime under control. “I assure...
COLUMN: Guillory is leading LUS Fiber on a path to insolvency
For the second time in two years, Mayor-President Josh Guillory is ignoring the advice of the experts we pay to guide LUS Fiber. This time that arrogance is putting LUS Fiber on a path to bankruptcy. In the coming year, LUS Fiber is budgeted to spend millions on expansions and...
Doctor Indicted in Court in Louisiana for Tax Evasion
Doctor Indicted in Court in Louisiana for Tax Evasion. Louisiana – Melissa Rose Barrett, 48, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and Clive, Iowa, was charged with tax evasion by a federal grand jury in a Louisiana court recently. Barrett appeared in court for her arraignment and pled not guilty to the allegations against her.
theadvocate.com
Panel: Lafayette's downtown may not boom, but it will build -- piece by piece
Downtown Lafayette’s development won’t blossom in a single, fell swoop but in small pieces, real estate investors and enthusiasts said at Downtown Lafayette Lunch & Learn on Wednesday. But downtown enthusiasts ought to be energized by the presence of four key traits that Lafayette possesses and what might...
wbrz.com
Violent brawl caught on video at McKinley High; at least one student facing expulsion
BATON ROUGE - A school resource officer had to help administrators break up a brawl that was caught on video at McKinley High School on Wednesday. Video obtained by WBRZ showed multiple students throwing punches at the campus and knocking over what appears to be a school employee at one point in the fight. No arrests were made, but school officials said one student may face expulsion.
theadvocate.com
Acadia Parish caretaker arrested, accused of stealing $56,000 from infirm client
An Acadia Parish caretaker was arrested after investigators say she issued $56,000 worth of checks from her client without permission. Regina Roche, 51, of Gueydan, was arrested on 191 counts of forgery and 16 counts of exploitation of the infirm after the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about checks being issued without authorization and determined Roche was stealing from the person she was hired to care for, the agency said in a statement.
Comments / 6