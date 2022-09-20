Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
Proposed change could mean more guest houses in Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO – Prefabricated modular homes may soon be on the rise in San Antonio thanks in part to a proposed change to the city’s development code. Last month, the Business Journal wrote about a proposed amendment to the development code going before city council in October, which reduces restrictions for homeowners to build guest homes.
San Antonio Current
A San Antonio mansion once owned by one of the city's biggest oil tycoons is for sale
A lavish home in the Dominion once owned by a former top exec of Ultramar Diamond Shamrock, the San Antonio-based oil and gas giant eventually gobbled up by even bigger Valero Energy Corp., has hit the market for $3.2 million. The 7,600-square-foot mansion was owned by one-time Ultramar CEO Jean...
KSAT 12
City of San Antonio, SAVE, team up for free peripheral arterial disease screenings around town
SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio Metropolitan Health District and Department of Human Services will partner with several organizations to host a resource fair and free screening for peripheral artery disease on Thursday. The city-wide event is taking place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. within seven...
Game wardens name longtime San Antonio eatery Van’s Restaurant in illegal shark fin investigation
State officials at first declined to name the restaurant involved in the criminal probe.
Historic East San Antonio structure to be demolished to make way for food truck park
The landmark Achtzehn House was extensively damaged by a fire in March of this year.
12 of the most festive pumpkin patches in the San Antonio area this fall
Fall is finally here.
San Antonio residents fear townhomes could disrupt O.P. Schnabel trails
Project plans to build 60 lots on the 11-acre undeveloped property.
Rammstein, Lina Khil: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week
Our review of German band Rammstein's fiery, ear-splitting and generally over-the-top performance at the Alamodome was the most-read story by far.
San Antonio River Authority giving away 100 native trees this Saturday
The tree giveaway will start at 9 a.m., and the event also will include an educational workshop and outdoor activities.
texasstandard.org
Security in place at San Antonio’s Migrant Resource Center in days after controversial DeSantis flight
In the days after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis had dozens of migrants flown from San Antonio to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts, the Migrant Resource Center found itself in a national spotlight. A family of six Venezuelan migrants spoke to TPR outside the facility on Tuesday. After a day that...
Westside groups try to save San Antonio church rectory from demolition
The church would still have to agree to the historic significance.
San Antonio Current
20 underrated San Antonio restaurants you should have tried by now
Every San Antonian has go-to spots when it comes to snagging fresh and tasty local grub. That said, we sometimes get stuck in a rut and keep heading back to the same old familiar, tried-and-true dining establishments. Here's a list of delicious under-the-radar restaurants to help you add to your...
San Antonio Restaurant Serving El Paso Inspired Favorites
San Antonioans are getting a little bit of El Paso flavor with a restaurant that's serving up some El Paso favorites. According to @the_chuco_life on Instagram, an El Paso native has opened up a restaurant in San Antonio and, of course, they are serving up some 915 inspired eats. According...
San Antonio Councilman Mario Bravo faces likely rebuke for outburst at fellow council member
A blowup by Bravo ahead of a city budget vote reportedly left council colleague Ana Sandoval, his former romantic parter, in tears.
11 San Antonio burger chains to enjoy other than Whataburger
There are lots of growing hamburger chains to enjoy.
Trying San Antonio's Chick'nCone, a portable take on chicken and waffles
Eating fried chicken like ice cream.
Environmentalists praise San Antonio's CPS Energy for solar deal but urge it to cut fossil fuel use
CPS officials this week said they'll buy 180 megawatts of solar energy from West Texas' Tierra Bonita solar farm, a facility expected to be completed in 2024.
San Antonio mayor strips Councilman Mario Bravo of committee assignments over tirade
Mayor Ron Nirenberg said the actions against the District 1 councilman are 'a preliminary step until an investigation on the events in question is completed.'
KTSA
Bicyclist killed in hit and run on San Antonio’s West side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — There was a deadly hit and run on San Antonio’s West side Wednesday night. KSAT-12 reports that it happened near Culebra and Arcadia Creek at around 9:45 P.M. The victim was riding a bike when he was hit by a vehicle. The driver...
KENS 5
This San Antonio golf course also has a hidden gem restaurant inside | Neighborhood Eats
SAN ANTONIO — We’re always taking your restaurant recommendations. And we received one from John who wanted us to check out a locally-owned golf course with true Texas eats!. On Neighborhood Eats, a KENS 5 original series, we stepped into the Golf Club of Texas, located on 13600...
