Effective: 2022-09-23 17:22:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-23 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County; North Snowy Range Foothills; South Laramie Range Wind gusts up to 50mph are possible through this evening as a weather disturbance moves out of the area. Lightweight, high profile vehicles may be prone to strong cross winds along the wind prone corridors of Interstate 25 and Interstate 80 at times.

ALBANY COUNTY, WY ・ 5 HOURS AGO