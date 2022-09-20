ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston University investigates after 2 students say they were drugged off-campus

By CBS Boston
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RlM8c_0i3U47WE00

Boston University investigates after 2 students say they were drugged off-campus 01:58

By Jordyn Jagolinzer, WBZ-TV

BOSTON - The Boston University Judicial Affairs office is investigating complaints of alleged drugging. It comes after Boston police have been warning city residents of an increase in drugged drinks locally.

The school has notified police of two reports of incidents that happened off-campus. They both happened in different locations.

The investigations are in their early stages, according to BU officials, who say they take misconduct allegations very seriously.

One junior told WBZ she is always aware of her surroundings. "It just depends where you are." She continued, "If I am by myself, I make sure I'm at a place I feel comfortable."

The school requires students to complete several training sessions related to sexual assault, drinking, and drugs. One first year student just completed the lessons and said he feels confident stepping in to help someone now if he ever needs to.

"I would be very confident to intervene," said the new Boston student. "If a situation gets a little bit weird, we just get out of there as soon as possible."

The nearest state-run resource center is, BARCC, the Boston Area Rape Crisis Center. We spoke to the clinical program director who tells us they offer free counseling and legal advocacy.

"We also offer medical advocacy services so if someone goes to the emergency room to get an evidence kit and advocate to come and be with that person during that time," said Shadi Johnston.

They also have a 24/7 hotline at 1-800-841-8371.

For now, students tell us they are sticking together, and will try to go out in groups.

If police investigations indicate those responsible have an affiliation to Boston University, the school says they will take the appropriate actions.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCVB

Boston University student reports drink was spiked in off-campus incident

BOSTON — Boston University officials confirmed Wednesday that campus police shared at least one complaint about a recent drink-spiking incident with the Boston Police Department. A BU spokesperson said the university's Judicial Affairs office is also following up on at least one report, which involved a student who reported...
BOSTON, MA
Daily Free Press

BREAKING NEWS: Stabbing reported at College of Fine Arts

A stabbing was reported at 855 Commonwealth Avenue at 8:43 p.m. Sept. 22, according to the Citizen app. A Boston University alert sent at 11:33 p.m. wrote the BU Police Department responded to one woman with an “apparent stab wound” and “not life threatening injury” at the College of Fine Arts.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Overnight Shooting in Roxbury Sparks Police Response

Police officers responded overnight to a shooting in the Roxbury neighborhood of Boston that left one man hurt, authorities have confirmed. The Boston Police Department responded to a call for the shooting on Weaver Way just before midnight Thursday, an agency spokesperson told NBC10 Boston. Officers found a man with...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Boston Police#Barcc
CBS Boston

40 years after Tylenol murders, investigators interview person of interest in Cambridge

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Major developments surfaced Thursday into the 40-year-old investigation into the Tylenol murders in the greater Chicago area.CBS 2 Chicago learned that investigators travelled to the Boston area this week to re-interview the man considered a suspect in the seven deaths.James Lewis was never charged with the murders, but he was convicted of trying to extort $1 million from Johnson & Johnson in the days after the cyanide-laced pills showed up on store shelves.The CBS 2 Investigators began re-examining the case back in April; reporter Brad Edwards travelled to Massachusetts last month to try to track down Lewis. He...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boston University
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Boston

Family demands more school bus drivers after girl in wheelchair is nearly stranded

BOSTON, MA (CBS) – A Roslindale family with a special needs child is demanding Boston Public Schools hire more bus drivers after their daughter was nearly stranded at dismissal. "The anxiety of not knowing how you're going to get your child home," said Jessie Elliott. That's what happened to three-year-old JoJo Elliott, a special needs student, on her first day of school at Josiah Quincy Elementary School in Boston. Her parents received a text message notifying them there isn't a bus driver to take JoJo from Chinatown to her home in Roslindale – roughly a 35-minute car ride. It's become a weekly problem....
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Boston Officer Taken to Hospital Following Crash

A Boston police officer was taken to the hospital following a crash overnight in Dorchester, according to authorities. The crash happened at the South Bay shopping center just after 1 a.m. Friday, according to the Boston Police Department. The agency confirmed that a BPD vehicle was involved in a crash there.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

One person hospitalized after shooting in Roxbury

BOSTON (WHDH) - One person has been taken to the hospital after police responded to a shooting in Roxbury. K9s were on the scene sniffing the area near Weaver Way. Police also taped off a white SUV with crime scene tape and searched the area for clues. This is a...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
85K+
Followers
27K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy