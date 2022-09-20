Boston University investigates after 2 students say they were drugged off-campus 01:58

By Jordyn Jagolinzer, WBZ-TV

BOSTON - The Boston University Judicial Affairs office is investigating complaints of alleged drugging. It comes after Boston police have been warning city residents of an increase in drugged drinks locally.

The school has notified police of two reports of incidents that happened off-campus. They both happened in different locations.

The investigations are in their early stages, according to BU officials, who say they take misconduct allegations very seriously.

One junior told WBZ she is always aware of her surroundings. "It just depends where you are." She continued, "If I am by myself, I make sure I'm at a place I feel comfortable."

The school requires students to complete several training sessions related to sexual assault, drinking, and drugs. One first year student just completed the lessons and said he feels confident stepping in to help someone now if he ever needs to.

"I would be very confident to intervene," said the new Boston student. "If a situation gets a little bit weird, we just get out of there as soon as possible."

The nearest state-run resource center is, BARCC, the Boston Area Rape Crisis Center. We spoke to the clinical program director who tells us they offer free counseling and legal advocacy.

"We also offer medical advocacy services so if someone goes to the emergency room to get an evidence kit and advocate to come and be with that person during that time," said Shadi Johnston.

They also have a 24/7 hotline at 1-800-841-8371.

For now, students tell us they are sticking together, and will try to go out in groups.

If police investigations indicate those responsible have an affiliation to Boston University, the school says they will take the appropriate actions.