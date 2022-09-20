ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, DE

Comments / 6

Regan Senal
3d ago

Call your president and his cronies for the help because he has caused this chaos

Reply
8
Delaware dude
2d ago

A pledge of help. How about helping all the homeless in Delaware first!

Reply(1)
6
Related
Ash Jurberg

Abbott starts sending migrants to a third Democrat state

First Texas bus of migrants has arrived in Chicago. Biden's inaction at our border puts Texans at risk & is overwhelming our communities. We'll continue bussing migrants to sanctuary cities like NYC, DC, & now Chicago until the federal gov't does its job & secures the border." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
TEXAS STATE
Fox News

Montana files legal challenge against Biden admin over plans to take land out of production

FIRST ON FOX: Montana filed a legal challenge against the Biden administration Friday, challenging a decision that take large swaths of land out of agricultural production. The filing, spearheaded by Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen, challenges a decision the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) issued in late July approving a request from the American Prairie Reserve (AP), a conservation nonprofit organization, to allow bison grazing across tens of thousands of acres in central Montana. The decision effectively took large swaths of federal land once used for livestock grazing out of production.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Mail

Joe and Jill fly back to Wilmington on Air Force One for just ONE HOUR to vote in Delaware's Democratic Primary - where the only contested race involves a convicted criminal

President Joe Biden and Jill Biden made an unannounced trip back to Wilmington, Delaware Tuesday night to vote in the state's Democratic primary - where the only contested race involves a convicted criminal. The Bidens showed up holding hands to the The Tatnall School to cast their ballots. The president...
DELAWARE STATE
Washington Examiner

Liberals finally discover illegal immigration is a humanitarian crisis

Democrats and liberal pundits are wailing over GOP Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sending about 50 illegal immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts, but they still can’t explain why sending illegal immigrants to accepting liberal areas is so cruel. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) said her state “is fully capable...
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

NBC national security analyst cautions against calling DeSantis migrant stunt 'human trafficking'

NBC News national security analyst Frank Figliuzzi slammed Governor Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., during a Saturday episode of the "Dean Obeidallah Show," but warned liberals against accusing him on human trafficking. Liberal commentator and SiriusXM host Dean Obeidallah spoke to Figliuzzi about how Republican governors are sending illegal immigrants to heavily-Democrat...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Own it! Wealthy Martha's Vineyard locals now face pressure to welcome newly arrived Venezuelan migrants into their homes after displaying lawn signs saying 'we stand with immigrants... all are welcome here'

Conservatives have joked that Martha's Vineyard residents will be tearing down woke yard signs proclaiming that refugees and migrants are welcome after Ron DeSantis flew 50 of them to the wealthy island. Right-wing commenters believe many residents of the ritzy enclave will be tearing down the popular signs for fear...
IMMIGRATION

