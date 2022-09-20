ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, MD

Ocean City Today

Strict rules anchor first-ever Ocean City gun show

OC AdventureFest underway with array of activities. “Sun’s out, gun’s out” is taking on a more literal meaning this weekend in Ocean City at the inaugural kick-off of OC AdventureFest. Big, or ironically small, arm muscles popping out of tank tops will take a back seat to...
OCEAN CITY, MD
oceancity.com

Ocean City Encouraging Oceans Calling Festival Participants to Have A Plan

Walk, Bike or Use Public Transportation During Oceans Calling Festival. Ocean City, Maryland – (September 21, 2022): The Town of Ocean City is excited to welcome the first ever Oceans Calling Festival to Ocean City, MD, starting Friday, September 30 through Sunday, October 2. Residents and visitors should expect alternate traffic patterns, heavy pedestrian traffic, and vehicle traffic delays. Limited parking and congestion are expected in the downtown area from the Route 50 Bridge to 33rd Street at various times (predictably from 11 a.m. through midnight).
OCEAN CITY, MD
WMDT.com

Ocean City planning for Oceans Calling Festival

OCEAN CITY, Md.- The Town of Ocean City is preparing to have around 40,000 people at a first of it’s kind festival. Oceans Calling Festival will be held from September 30 through October 2 bringing in music artists from all over. The town said residents and visitors should expect alternate traffic patterns, heavy pedestrian traffic, and car traffic delays. Because of this, they’re asking people to consider how they get around town as they are trying to make the experience as convenient as possible.
OCEAN CITY, MD
oceancity.com

Fiona's ripple effect on Ocean City

As it heads north to Canada this weekend, Hurricane Fiona is far enough off Ocean City’s coast to prevent us feeling the full power of its force, but step onto the beach and its effects are very obvious when you look at the ocean. The waves were impressive today, and will continue to look that way all weekend, and while our thoughts are with the east coast of Canada this weekend, here in Ocean City there is a show to be seen. So if you are in town, head out to the beach and enjoy it from a safe distance. Here are some photos taken today showing the beauty and the strength of the waves in Ocean City Md.
OCEAN CITY, MD
WMDT.com

Stam Slam to be held at Salisbury Skate Park

SALISBURY, Md. – On Saturday, September 27th, the Salisbury Skate Park will host their Stam Slam. It’s in honor of the City of Salisbury’s former Grants Manager Debbie Stam for her contributions to the City Skatepark. Officials will also hold a Phase 3 groundbreaking ceremony where they will share updates on developments and construction at the park.
SALISBURY, MD
Ocean City Today

Ocean City approves strategic plan

From becoming a go-to spot for youth team sports, to increasing and improving conferences and special events, Ocean City officials have narrowed a set of goals to help the resort cruise into the future. Council members on Monday approved the final version of the city’s latest strategic plan, which refines...
OCEAN CITY, MD
WMDT.com

Salisbury FD planning to celebrate 150 year anniversary

SALISBURY, Md. – The 150th anniversary of the Salisbury Fire Department is a little over a month away. And first responders are gearing up for the fun. Staff says there will be live rescue demonstrations, tours of the firehouse, a parade, and a visit from a special guest. On top of having a good time, you’ll be able to see the growth of how far the department has come.
SALISBURY, MD
WMDT.com

GMD: Highlighting local Salisbury man retiring, community member commending years of service

SALISBURY, Md. – Good Morning Delmarva morning anchor, Jordie Clark, is highlighting a local man, John Everett. While some may know him as the primary caretaker at the convenience/recycle center on Mount Hermon road, to others he’s a faithful servant to the community. On Wednesday, September 21st, he punched in for the last time after over 20 years and now heads to retirement. That’s why one community member made sure he felt the love.
SALISBURY, MD
oceancity.com

Surf Advisory in Ocean City, 9/22-9/23

The National Weather Service has issued a surf advisory for September 22 and 23 for the Maryland beaches. Read the entire alert here. ...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 8 PM EDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 6 to 9 feet expected in the surf zone. * WHERE...In Maryland, the Maryland Beaches. In North Carolina, Eastern Currituck County including the northern Outer Banks. In Virginia, Virginia Beach, and Accomack and Northampton Counties. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 8 PM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. OCEAN CITY INLET MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.0 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.5 FT, MAJOR 3.5 FT.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Cape Gazette

Sussex County rises to the occasion

Sussex County was thrust into the national spotlight Sept. 20, when unconfirmed reports said a plane full of Venezuelan migrants was headed to Delaware Coastal Airport in Georgetown. Screenshots of the flight plan quickly went viral through text messages and on social media. It wasn't a surprise to many, as...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
WPG Talk Radio

Many Food Outlets Closing In Atlantic City, Ocean City & Elsewhere?

It’s impossible to miss how many restaurants and other food outlets are closing after having successfully operated for many decades. Wards Pastry in Ocean City closed yesterday after more than 98 years in business. They cited issues from the COVID-19 pandemic, supply chain issues and associated costs and difficulty...
Ocean City Today

West Ocean City waterfront property to get commercial zoning

The Worcester County Commissioners on Tuesday approved a change in zoning from residential to commercial for one of two properties along Route 50, between Herring Creek and the Route 50 bridge. The property, located on the northeast side of the Herring Creek bridge, is currently zoned R-2 Suburban Residential District,...
OCEAN CITY, MD
Cape Gazette

Rehoboth considering ban on gas-powered lawn care equipment

After months of discussion, the Rehoboth Beach Environment Committee is finalizing recommendations that would eliminate the use of gas-powered landscape equipment within city limits. The committee proposes to implement the program in phases – city-owned equipment and city contractors by Dec. 31, 2023; commercial lawn care companies by Dec. 31,...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE

