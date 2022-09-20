MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Badgers will be without starting right tackle Riley Mahlman for the third straight week. Head coach Paul Chryst told reporters on Thursday that "Riley has been making progress, but probably not (playing) this week, certainly." Mahlman, a redshirt freshman, has been out since suffering a left leg injury in a 38-0 victory over Illinois State in the season opener. Fourth-year junior Logan Brown has started each of the last two games, but that could change this week considering Trey Wedig's strong performance against New Mexico State.

MADISON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO