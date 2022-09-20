ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Verona, WI

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Paul Chryst provides injury updates on kicker Vito Calvaruso, right tackle Riley Mahlman

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Badgers will be without starting right tackle Riley Mahlman for the third straight week. Head coach Paul Chryst told reporters on Thursday that "Riley has been making progress, but probably not (playing) this week, certainly." Mahlman, a redshirt freshman, has been out since suffering a left leg injury in a 38-0 victory over Illinois State in the season opener. Fourth-year junior Logan Brown has started each of the last two games, but that could change this week considering Trey Wedig's strong performance against New Mexico State.
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Verona, WI
Sports
City
Sun Prairie, WI
City
Verona, WI
City
Madison, WI
City
Green Bay, WI
livability.com

Not So Plain Jane: Why Janesville, WI is a Great Place to Live

Janesville, Wisconsin, offers history, recreation and a bright future. Just an hour south of Madison in Rock County, Janesville residents enjoy a rich history. The community has its sights set on the next exciting chapter of civic development. “I love Janesville because it’s a great place to live, work and...
JANESVILLE, WI
Channel 3000

Legendary UW Marching Band director Mike Leckrone returns to the stage in October

He is still working on the script, but one thing is nearly certain. “I’m sure I’m going to talk about the elephant,” Mike Leckrone said this week. Leckrone, who spent a dazzling half century (1969-2019) as director of the University of Wisconsin Marching Band — years filled with fun, hard work, great acclaim and, inevitably, loss — has fashioned a cabaret-style show, “Mike Leckrone: Moments of Happiness,” that will mix music and storytelling across five performances at Overture’s Playhouse theater Oct. 12-16.
MADISON, WI
wglr.com

Middendorf’s Meals in the Field – Ingersoll Dairy Farm

Last Tuesday, ten meals were delivered to the Ingersoll Dairy Farm in Cuba City from Downtown BBQ of Platteville. Thank you to the Ingersoll family for showing us around their farm and for the great interview. Nominate your favorite farm for Middendorf’s Meals in the Field by visiting our website...
CUBA CITY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Big Eight Conference#The Regent Invitational#Wildcats#Verona Area High School#Green Bay Southwest#Vahs
Badger Herald

Freshman gets caught holding open door at Memorial Union, misses first week of school

On the first day of school, freshman Gill Stillman was walking into the Memorial Union when he noticed a girl trailing not far behind him. “It was 1:30pm, so I wanted to get Strada before the line got too long,” Stillman said. “But then I saw this girl walking behind me and thought to myself, ‘Hey, let’s start this year off on a good foot, Gill. Why don’t you hold that door open for her?’”
MADISON, WI
Daily Cardinal

Wisconsin continues to experience brain drain of highly-educated

Recent college graduates in Wisconsin are choosing to live elsewhere post-graduation, a trend that isn’t new. Wisconsin has been among the top ten states with a negative retention rate with their new college graduates from 1980 to the most recent study in 2017. Illinois and Minnesota were the top two choices of location among college graduates from Wisconsin.
WISCONSIN STATE
news8000.com

Restrained: State reports thousands of cases in Wisconsin schools

MADISON, Wis. — With all the challenges facing Wisconsin schools, one issue has flown under the radar: seclusion and restraint. They are controversial methods of reacting to student behavior only to be used as a “last resort,” but they happen all the time. New data from the...
MADISON, WI
WJFW-TV

New area code coming to Wisconsin

MADISON (WJFW) - The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin announced on Thursday that a new area code could be coming to Wisconsin. The 608 area code in southcentral and southwestern Wisconsin, which includes Madison, is running out of prefixes. Prefixes are the the three numbers in the phone number following the area code.
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Cardinal

UW-Madison orthopedics chair Dr. Thomas Zdeblick resigns

Dr. Thomas Zdeblick resigned from his position as chair of the Department of Orthopedics at the University of Wisconsin-Madison in June. He currently remains head of the UW Spine Center and a member of the department of Orthopedics. His resignation comes after his proposal to build a new physician-owned surgical...
MADISON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Burglary spree in Wisconsin leads to police processing a 12-year-old & 13-year-old

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Two juveniles in Wisconsin were identified as suspects following a spree of break-ins at multiple convenience stores. The Madison Police Department released information about two suspects who were identified in a spree of burglaries that happened in September. Two suspects, a 13-year-old and a 12-year-old, were identified, processed and conveyed to the Juvenile Reception Center.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Body recovered from Lake Monona

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Rescue teams recovered a body from Lake Monona Tuesday night. According to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to Lake Monona just before 6 p.m. for reports of a body floating in the water. The Medical Examiner’s Office also responded and pronounced the...
DANE COUNTY, WI
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Beloit (WI) to Demolish, Reconstruct Fire Station 2

The demolition and reconstruction of Beloit Fire Station 2 is expected to be complete by the fall of 2024, according to township officials, BeloitDailyNews.com reported. In May, the Wisconsin governor announced that Beloit will receive a $7,675,000 grant from the Neighborhood Investment Fund. The next step for the project is to establish what the new fire station might look like, the report said.
BELOIT, WI
Badger Herald

Can goats help manage Wisconsin’s invasive species?

They’re fuzzy, they’re furry, they’re funny and they eat everything. But are goats the best option to manage Wisconsin’s invasive species? Agronomy Ph.D. student Stefania Cartoni Casamitjana is trying to find out. Casamitjana is a member of the Renz Weed Science lab and she is working...
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy