Nolan Winter to choose Gophers or Badgers on Friday
Will the No. 2 recruit in Minnesota's Class of 2023 be the latest to take the Minnesota-to-Wisconsin pipeline?
Paul Chryst provides injury updates on kicker Vito Calvaruso, right tackle Riley Mahlman
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Badgers will be without starting right tackle Riley Mahlman for the third straight week. Head coach Paul Chryst told reporters on Thursday that "Riley has been making progress, but probably not (playing) this week, certainly." Mahlman, a redshirt freshman, has been out since suffering a left leg injury in a 38-0 victory over Illinois State in the season opener. Fourth-year junior Logan Brown has started each of the last two games, but that could change this week considering Trey Wedig's strong performance against New Mexico State.
Bret Bielema excited for return to Wisconsin, grateful for extra time to prepare
Bret Bielema will be returning to Madison to face Wisconsin on Oct. 1. The former Wisconsin HC and current Illinois HC had some kind words to say about the Badgers program per Jeremy Werner of 247Sports. Bielema was at Wisconsin from 2004-2012 as a defensive coordinator and eventually a head...
This College Was Named #1 Party School In Wisconsin
Stories like these are always fun. You most likely already have a college in mind when it comes to the best party schools in the great state of Wisconsin. Today we will look at the top three party colleges in all of Wisconsin. How They Got These Results. Niche has...
Not So Plain Jane: Why Janesville, WI is a Great Place to Live
Janesville, Wisconsin, offers history, recreation and a bright future. Just an hour south of Madison in Rock County, Janesville residents enjoy a rich history. The community has its sights set on the next exciting chapter of civic development. “I love Janesville because it’s a great place to live, work and...
Legendary UW Marching Band director Mike Leckrone returns to the stage in October
He is still working on the script, but one thing is nearly certain. “I’m sure I’m going to talk about the elephant,” Mike Leckrone said this week. Leckrone, who spent a dazzling half century (1969-2019) as director of the University of Wisconsin Marching Band — years filled with fun, hard work, great acclaim and, inevitably, loss — has fashioned a cabaret-style show, “Mike Leckrone: Moments of Happiness,” that will mix music and storytelling across five performances at Overture’s Playhouse theater Oct. 12-16.
Did You Know Wisconsin Was Once Home to an Egyptian Pyramid Experience?
I was today years old when I learned that an Egyptian-style pyramid exists in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin and that it once was a place where people dined, lived, and even attended church!. The Pyramid Supper Club in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin. I know several people who gave lake houses in the...
Middendorf’s Meals in the Field – Ingersoll Dairy Farm
Last Tuesday, ten meals were delivered to the Ingersoll Dairy Farm in Cuba City from Downtown BBQ of Platteville. Thank you to the Ingersoll family for showing us around their farm and for the great interview. Nominate your favorite farm for Middendorf’s Meals in the Field by visiting our website...
Freshman gets caught holding open door at Memorial Union, misses first week of school
On the first day of school, freshman Gill Stillman was walking into the Memorial Union when he noticed a girl trailing not far behind him. “It was 1:30pm, so I wanted to get Strada before the line got too long,” Stillman said. “But then I saw this girl walking behind me and thought to myself, ‘Hey, let’s start this year off on a good foot, Gill. Why don’t you hold that door open for her?’”
Wisconsin continues to experience brain drain of highly-educated
Recent college graduates in Wisconsin are choosing to live elsewhere post-graduation, a trend that isn’t new. Wisconsin has been among the top ten states with a negative retention rate with their new college graduates from 1980 to the most recent study in 2017. Illinois and Minnesota were the top two choices of location among college graduates from Wisconsin.
Restrained: State reports thousands of cases in Wisconsin schools
MADISON, Wis. — With all the challenges facing Wisconsin schools, one issue has flown under the radar: seclusion and restraint. They are controversial methods of reacting to student behavior only to be used as a “last resort,” but they happen all the time. New data from the...
New area code coming to Wisconsin
MADISON (WJFW) - The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin announced on Thursday that a new area code could be coming to Wisconsin. The 608 area code in southcentral and southwestern Wisconsin, which includes Madison, is running out of prefixes. Prefixes are the the three numbers in the phone number following the area code.
This Forgotten Ghost Town in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. In Wisconsin, there's an abandoned ghost town that not many people know about. If you're feeling adventurous, it's free to check it out.
Police searching for missing endangered girl, possibly in Beloit
BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — UPDATE: Police say the missing girl has been found. ORIGINAL STORY: Police in Wisconsin have issued an alert for a missing girl, 17-year-old Laniyah Hampton, of Madison, who is thought to be in the company of Paul Williams III, 36, who is known to visit the Beloit and Janesville area. According […]
UW-Madison orthopedics chair Dr. Thomas Zdeblick resigns
Dr. Thomas Zdeblick resigned from his position as chair of the Department of Orthopedics at the University of Wisconsin-Madison in June. He currently remains head of the UW Spine Center and a member of the department of Orthopedics. His resignation comes after his proposal to build a new physician-owned surgical...
Burglary spree in Wisconsin leads to police processing a 12-year-old & 13-year-old
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Two juveniles in Wisconsin were identified as suspects following a spree of break-ins at multiple convenience stores. The Madison Police Department released information about two suspects who were identified in a spree of burglaries that happened in September. Two suspects, a 13-year-old and a 12-year-old, were identified, processed and conveyed to the Juvenile Reception Center.
State Highway 19 reopened at County Highway TT near Marshall after crash
MARSHALL, Wis. — All lanes of State Highway 19 were closed for five hours at County Highway TT west of Marshall Wednesday night due to a crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. UPDATES: 2 killed, 2 hurt in crash on Highway 19 near Marshall The crash was reported around 8 p.m. The road reopened just before 1 a.m....
Body recovered from Lake Monona
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Rescue teams recovered a body from Lake Monona Tuesday night. According to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to Lake Monona just before 6 p.m. for reports of a body floating in the water. The Medical Examiner’s Office also responded and pronounced the...
Beloit (WI) to Demolish, Reconstruct Fire Station 2
The demolition and reconstruction of Beloit Fire Station 2 is expected to be complete by the fall of 2024, according to township officials, BeloitDailyNews.com reported. In May, the Wisconsin governor announced that Beloit will receive a $7,675,000 grant from the Neighborhood Investment Fund. The next step for the project is to establish what the new fire station might look like, the report said.
Can goats help manage Wisconsin’s invasive species?
They’re fuzzy, they’re furry, they’re funny and they eat everything. But are goats the best option to manage Wisconsin’s invasive species? Agronomy Ph.D. student Stefania Cartoni Casamitjana is trying to find out. Casamitjana is a member of the Renz Weed Science lab and she is working...
