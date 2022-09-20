Read full article on original website
veronapress.com
Girls tennis: Verona picks up dominant sweep over Janesville Parker
The Verona girls tennis team dropped just a total of three games during a dominating 7-0 Big Eight Conference sweep over Janesville Parker on Tuesday, Sept. 20, at Verona High School. Naisha Nagpal (No. 1 singles), Nicole Repka (No. 3 singles) and Anna Daleboux (No. 4 singles) all picked up...
Nolan Winter to choose Gophers or Badgers on Friday
Will the No. 2 recruit in Minnesota's Class of 2023 be the latest to take the Minnesota-to-Wisconsin pipeline?
Legendary former Guilford swim coach Don May passes away
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–A former Guilford coaching legend has died. Longtime boys swim coach Don May passed away September 15 in Las Cruces, New Mexico where he had been living. May was inducted into the Rockford Public School District 205 Athletics Hall of Fame in 2015. May first started teaching and coaching swimming at Rockford West […]
saturdaytradition.com
Bret Bielema excited for return to Wisconsin, grateful for extra time to prepare
Bret Bielema will be returning to Madison to face Wisconsin on Oct. 1. The former Wisconsin HC and current Illinois HC had some kind words to say about the Badgers program per Jeremy Werner of 247Sports. Bielema was at Wisconsin from 2004-2012 as a defensive coordinator and eventually a head...
livability.com
Not So Plain Jane: Why Janesville, WI is a Great Place to Live
Janesville, Wisconsin, offers history, recreation and a bright future. Just an hour south of Madison in Rock County, Janesville residents enjoy a rich history. The community has its sights set on the next exciting chapter of civic development. “I love Janesville because it’s a great place to live, work and...
Badger Herald
Football: Braelon Allen’s chances at a Heisman Trophy
In his senior year at Fond Du Lac High School, Braelon Allen became a sensation. Allen, a four-star linebacker committed to Wisconsin, had one of the most dominant seasons Wisconsin high school football had ever seen. In the seven games Fond Du Lac played that season, Allen made 44 tackles,...
This College Was Named #1 Party School In Wisconsin
Stories like these are always fun. You most likely already have a college in mind when it comes to the best party schools in the great state of Wisconsin. Today we will look at the top three party colleges in all of Wisconsin. How They Got These Results. Niche has...
nbc15.com
Clean up begins after severe storm causes damage in Beloit
Before Wisconsin linebacker Maema Njongmeta was leading the Badgers with nine tackles so far this season, he endured three straight seasons of battling injuries. You'll soon be able to get butterburgers, crinkle cut fries and frozen custard in the City of Oregon. Charging decision expected any day in the shooting...
Did You Know Wisconsin Was Once Home to an Egyptian Pyramid Experience?
I was today years old when I learned that an Egyptian-style pyramid exists in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin and that it once was a place where people dined, lived, and even attended church!. The Pyramid Supper Club in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin. I know several people who gave lake houses in the...
Badger Herald
Freshman gets caught holding open door at Memorial Union, misses first week of school
On the first day of school, freshman Gill Stillman was walking into the Memorial Union when he noticed a girl trailing not far behind him. “It was 1:30pm, so I wanted to get Strada before the line got too long,” Stillman said. “But then I saw this girl walking behind me and thought to myself, ‘Hey, let’s start this year off on a good foot, Gill. Why don’t you hold that door open for her?’”
Police searching for missing endangered girl, possibly in Beloit
BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — UPDATE: Police say the missing girl has been found. ORIGINAL STORY: Police in Wisconsin have issued an alert for a missing girl, 17-year-old Laniyah Hampton, of Madison, who is thought to be in the company of Paul Williams III, 36, who is known to visit the Beloit and Janesville area. According […]
Daily Cardinal
Wisconsin continues to experience brain drain of highly-educated
Recent college graduates in Wisconsin are choosing to live elsewhere post-graduation, a trend that isn’t new. Wisconsin has been among the top ten states with a negative retention rate with their new college graduates from 1980 to the most recent study in 2017. Illinois and Minnesota were the top two choices of location among college graduates from Wisconsin.
wiproud.com
Burglary spree in Wisconsin leads to police processing a 12-year-old & 13-year-old
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Two juveniles in Wisconsin were identified as suspects following a spree of break-ins at multiple convenience stores. The Madison Police Department released information about two suspects who were identified in a spree of burglaries that happened in September. Two suspects, a 13-year-old and a 12-year-old, were identified, processed and conveyed to the Juvenile Reception Center.
Channel 3000
Legendary UW Marching Band director Mike Leckrone returns to the stage in October
He is still working on the script, but one thing is nearly certain. “I’m sure I’m going to talk about the elephant,” Mike Leckrone said this week. Leckrone, who spent a dazzling half century (1969-2019) as director of the University of Wisconsin Marching Band — years filled with fun, hard work, great acclaim and, inevitably, loss — has fashioned a cabaret-style show, “Mike Leckrone: Moments of Happiness,” that will mix music and storytelling across five performances at Overture’s Playhouse theater Oct. 12-16.
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Beloit (WI) to Demolish, Reconstruct Fire Station 2
The demolition and reconstruction of Beloit Fire Station 2 is expected to be complete by the fall of 2024, according to township officials, BeloitDailyNews.com reported. In May, the Wisconsin governor announced that Beloit will receive a $7,675,000 grant from the Neighborhood Investment Fund. The next step for the project is to establish what the new fire station might look like, the report said.
nbc15.com
One vehicle crash closes portion of U.S. Highway 12
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All lanes on a portion of U.S. Highway 12 near Baraboo are shut down Friday due to a one-vehicle crash, Sauk Co. Sheriff’s Office officials confirmed. All east and westbound lanes on Highway 12 between Highway 136 and County Highway W are closed due to the crash. The crashed occurred near Baraboo at 3 p.m. Friday.
news8000.com
Restrained: State reports thousands of cases in Wisconsin schools
MADISON, Wis. — With all the challenges facing Wisconsin schools, one issue has flown under the radar: seclusion and restraint. They are controversial methods of reacting to student behavior only to be used as a “last resort,” but they happen all the time. New data from the...
Investigation underway after body discovered in Portage County corn field
Police are investigating what they describe as a suspicious death after a body was discovered in a corn field in Portage County, officials said. The Portage County Communications Center took a call just after 3 p.m. Wednesday from a farm worker who discovered the body in the town of Belmont. Deputies responded to a corn field near the intersection of 15th Road and Lein road and found a decomposed body that appeared to have been at the location for some time, officials said.
Hard Rock Casino Rockford announces official groundbreaking
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Officials with Hard Rock International announced on Wednesday that a formal groundbreaking ceremony will be held for the permanent casino next week. The groundbreaking will take place on Wednesday, September 28th. “The festivities are slated to begin at 1 p.m. where Hard Rock executives will be joined by local elected officials, […]
WJFW-TV
New area code coming to Wisconsin
MADISON (WJFW) - The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin announced on Thursday that a new area code could be coming to Wisconsin. The 608 area code in southcentral and southwestern Wisconsin, which includes Madison, is running out of prefixes. Prefixes are the the three numbers in the phone number following the area code.
